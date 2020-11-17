One proud mama! Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, addressed her son’s Vogue cover drama in the most adorable way.

On Tuesday, November 17, Twist appeared on the U.K. talk show Lorraine to chat about her two kids, Harry and Gemma. When host Lorraine Kelly defended the criticism Harry’s received for wearing a gown on the cover of the fashion magazine, Twist chimed in.

“I think maybe I had something to do with it because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with the kids when they were smaller, which Gemma hated but Harry always embraced,” Twist said. “Who doesn’t love doing a bit of dress up?”

Kelly of course is referencing conservative author Candace Owens’ comments about the lack of masculinity represented. “There is no society that can survive without strong men,” she wrote. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

But Kelly and Twist aren’t the only ones coming to the former One Direction member’s defense. Lots of celebrities have responded to Owens’ criticism, from Olivia Wilde to Jameela Jamil to Elijah Wood.

“Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic d–kheads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect,” Jamil wrote in a tweet. “Also…he looked fit as f–k.”

Twist’s admission on Tuesday isn’t anything new. In fact, Gemma noted in the cover story that Harry always liked indulging in their mom’s costume play. “My mum loved to dress us up,” Gemma told Vogue. “I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it.” And he agreed! “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress.”

