Gender fluidity at it’s best! Harry Styles appears on the cover of the Vogue December 2020 issue wearing a lace ballgown by Gucci that’s truly remarkable.

But this styling isn’t the only reason to celebrate the cover. Styles, 26, is also the first-ever male to appear by himself on the cover of Vogue. And what a perfect pick he is! After all, he’s proven his genuine love of fashion time and time again.

As it turns out, this interest started at a very young age. Styles’ sister, Gemma, notes that as a child he was more likely to play dress up than she was.

“My mum loved to dress us up,” she says. “I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it.” The former One Direction member admits, he did always love it. “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress,” Styles said. In fact, he recalled the first time he wore tights during a school play. “I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

This love of clothes has carried on into his adult life, which attracted director Olivia Wilde to him for her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, which is being costumed by Academy Award nominee Arianne Phillips.

“She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” Wilde told the Vogue. “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

As Styles puts it: “I like playing dress-up in general.”

Wilde went on to applaud this modern sense of self Styles exudes. “I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” she said. “I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

Keep scrolling to see him at his best in the Vogue December 2020 cover shoot. From kilts to gowns, you won’t be disappointed by the sharp sense of style.

