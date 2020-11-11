Emma Roberts Is the 1st Pregnant 'Cosmopolitan' Cover Star

Gorgeous! Emma Roberts shows off her baby bump on the December 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan, becoming the magazine’s first-ever

pregnant cover star.

On Wednesday, November 11, Cosmo revealed their final cover for the year, which shows the 29-year-old actress in a Frankies Bikinis pink ensemble with her growing belly on full display. As editor-in-chief Jessica Pels notes, Roberts’ cover is a historical landmark for the publication.

“@emmaroberts making history over here as @cosmopolitan’s first-ever pregnant cover star 💪🤰,” Pels wrote in an Instagram on Wednesday. “Felt like the right time for all new everything, you know?”

In the accompanying interview, the Scream Queens star describes what it’s been like expecting a child in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant,” she said. “But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for.”

However, she says watching her body change has been interesting to say the least. “To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something.”

But it’s taught her to indulge in self-care for new reasons. “I’ve really gotten to take care of myself for me, instead of for a movie or for a show or for an event,” she explained, noting that this is the most time she’s had off since she was a pre-teen. “This year has been a struggle, for everybody, in different ways and at different levels, but I’ve gotten to really reassess what self-care means to me.” And truly focusing on herself she said has been life-changing.

“Digging deep is a beautiful and sometimes difficult and harsh experience. Because I can go years being on autopilot of getting the next job and doing the next thing and, Oh, I’ll take care of myself after I accomplish this. Or, Oh, I’ll spend time with my family after I do that. This year, it’s been like, Okay, later is now.”

