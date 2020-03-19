With the coronavirus outbreak spreading, stars are just like Us, practicing social distancing and self quarantining. But just because they’re at home doesn’t mean they stop looking stylish. In fact, many are making the best of a bad situation, sharing makeup-free snaps and donning cozy looks as they learn to cope, just like the rest of Us, during an international health scare.

The Fashion and Clothing Retail Stores Closing Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Many have turned to social media as a way to communicate and stay connected. For instance, on Friday, March 13, Drew Barrymore posted a thoughtful beauty tutorial acknowledging the strangeness we’re all feeling as we navigate this difficult time. “I think the only thing I can say right now is I’ll continue to do some videos,” she said in the video. “I think we’ll all be spending some time at home so we should keep going.”

Ellen Degeneres has also been posting a bunch of hilarious videos of herself lounging around in her house, calling famous friends like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and doing magic tricks to keep her fans entertained while we all figure out how to operate during this new normal.

It’s in these posts, we can catch a glimpse at how these A-listers are dressing. From oversized sweats and hoodies to cute PJ numbers, they’re rocking all kinds of different looks and we’re taking note.

Keep scrolling to see how the stars are doing at-home style.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)