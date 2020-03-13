Watch Drew Barrymore's Beauty Tutorial About Coping During the Coronavirus

Drew Barrymore is just like Us, trying to cope with all the anxieties surrounding the Coronavirus and she gave Us a thoughtful beauty tutorial to help.

“Does everything seem so trivial to everyone right now?” she says at the start of the video. “I have looked a little bit on social media and tried to read the room, if you will, and feel the tone.”

She explains that due to the ongoing news cycle about COVID-19, she hasn’t been sleeping well, so her face has been puffy and swollen. To relieve a little bit of these stresses (internally as well as externally), she turned to beauty.

“I’m also looking at myself in the reflection of this camera and I am horrified by what I see,” she says. “So I’m going to throw on a little blush bomb.”

She’s referring to her Flower Beauty blush color drops — a lightweight liquid solution that delivers buildable color.

“I’m looking for it to be a little more than just blush,” she says as she applies it to her cheeks. “I’m looking for it to put a tint on my face that doesn’t feel so peaked and confused and stressed such as the world is kind of inducing us all to feel.”

She continues, “I think the only thing I can say right now is I’ll continue to do some videos. I think we’ll all be spending some time at home so we should keep going.”

The 45-year-old goes on to compare the state of affairs to having a baby, saying that it’s important to learn to accept the new normal and lean on your community of friends and family.

“This can be anxiety and euphoria at the same time,” she says. “I have also experienced a tremendous amount of joy and gratitude in the wake of this new normal. I have noticed the little things. I have appreciated my life thus far. I appreciate every day that I get moving forward and it has placed me in a state of being present, aware and extremely humbled by just simply the gift of the day.”

