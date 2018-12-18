When it comes to skincare, most products take weeks (or even months!) to start revealing results, but there is one category that offers instant gratification: the face mask. From clays and muds to sheets and patches, five to 30 minutes is usually all you’ll need to start seeing the brightening, toning and calming effects. The immediate satisfaction of the quickies means they are perfect for Sunday self-care or prepping for a big night out, so it is no surprise that celebs love themselves a good face mask.

Whether they are getting ready for the red carpet or just looking for a pick-me-up, stars like Carrie Underwood, Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger and more love to post pics of themselves on social media wearing under-eye gels, colorful clay masks and Hannibal Lecter-inspired sheets. While the potent concoctions might look crazy on, the benefits are well worth it, which is why some of Hollywood’s most dapper dudes (think: Ansel Elgort, Chris Pratt and Matthew Morrison) have even gotten in on the mask selfie action. Keep scrolling to see stars hilariously flaunting their face mask game without any shame!