A new year means new beauty must-haves! And boy are there some exciting ones.

As incredible as the innovations were to come out of 2020, already 2021 has proven to be an impressive year. From stunning makeup to hair game-changers, you’ll want to make room in your beauty closet for some new goodies.

With a lot of Us spending most of our time at-home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, makeup may seem like a nonessential purchase. However, we’ve found that doing our makeup has not only been a fun activity to pass the time, but it also make Us feel good after spending day in and day out in sweatpants!

As part of Revlon’s So Fierce collection, the drugstore brand dropped Prismatic Eye Shadow Palettes filled with bright, bold colors that are equal parts sultry and playful. With six different colors palettes ranging from the neutrals of That’s a Dub to the shimmery purple and blue of Clap Back, there’s an assemblage for everyone.

Always a sucker for a solid skincare formula, there are lots of great products in this group. But the one we recently added to our regimen is Clarins Bright Plus Advanced Brightening Dark Spot-Targeting Serum. Packed with vitamin C, this lightweight serum delivers an A-lister level of glow without damaging or irritating skin. And for those of Us with sensitive skin, that’s a major win!

Celeb-loved Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream also has a new limited-edition product that’s the same beloved moisturizer housed in a beautiful jar that will look great on anyone’s bathroom counter.

We must admit, though, the category we may be most excited about at the start of this year is haircare. Typically we see lots of the same thing, but this year we’re getting the styling necessities we didn’t even know we were missing! From a 5-in-1 multistyling cream to a curl boosting spray, every hair type has something they’ll want coming their way.

Keep scrolling to see these and many more of the best beauty products of 2021. And don’t forget to keep checking back as we continue to update it throughout the year!

