The Weirdest Celebrity Beauty Hacks of All Time

Stars — they’re just like Us! Even though celebs have access to the fanciest cosmetics and skincare products, they’re no strangers to coming up with buzzy time and cost-saving beauty hacks. Needless to say, with some, do not try these at home!

For some tricks we can all get behind, look to Ashley Graham and Chloë Grace Moretz. The model took to IGTV to walk us through her 10.9 million followers through a “quick & easy” makeup tutorial. Instead of reaching for brow gel, Graham uses göt2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel and a spoolie to brush her brows upwards and lock them into place all day.

Meanwhile Moretz has been using olive oil — yes, “straight-up olive oil” — to cleanse her face for years. She told Us Weekly about her affinity for the household staple in 2016 and confirmed that she still uses it in 2019!

Those responsible for the craziest beauty hacks we’ve heard include Beyonce and model Suki Waterhouse. The music icon’s makeup artist, Sir John, swears by using an Elmer’s Glue Stick as brow gel when it’s super hot out for brows that will stay in place for as long as you need ’em to. In an exclusive interview in August 2017. He told Us that he loves the product because it doesn’t clog pores and washes off easily.

And then there’s Waterhouse, who admitted that she’s washed her hair using Coca-Cola. “I don’t like my hair when it’s washed,” she told Us in 2015. “It’s fine and limp — but Coca-Cola makes it tousled, like I’ve gone through the Amazon or something.”

Keep scrolling to see a mix of normal-ish and super weird celebrity beauty hacks of all time, including the nipple cream Margot Robbie uses as lip balm and the men’s beard dye Kesha uses to tint her brows.

