New year, new ‘do! Nothing has the power to transform a look quite like a new hairstyle, which might explain why celebrities are constantly switching things up with fresh cuts, colors and lengths.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019 — Including Lady Gaga, Hilary Duff, Charlize Theron and More!

In 2020, we’ve already seen stars like Miley Cyrus and Barbie Ferreira debut major hair changes, namely, mullets. They’ve managed to revive the retro ‘80s hairstyle and prove that modern-day versions of the cut are, in fact, a thing.

From Cuts to Color, These Are the Top 5 Celeb Hair Trends of 2019

Could the mullet be the look of the year, as opposed to the unique celeb-loved style of 2019, the bowl cut, worn by Kaia Gerber, Charlize Theron, Timothée Chalamet and more?

Besides the unexpected styles that have made a comeback, A-listers have also paid a visit to the salon chair to commit to less-dramatic styles. For example, in 2020, Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos got a subtle chop that inspired wife Kelly Ripa to call him “daddy” and Naomi Campbell got into vacation mode by getting long, faux locs.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the best celebrity haircuts, color, extensions and more of 2020 — so far!