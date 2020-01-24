Completely infatuated! Ariel Winter and boyfriend Luke Benward showed major PDA at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist 2020 party in West Hollywood on Thursday, January 23.

The duo “could not keep their hands off each other” as Billie Eilish performed at the party, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “His hands were on her hips as she swayed to Billie Eilish’s hits, and as Eilish performed her slow songs, Luke buried his face in Ariel’s hair.”

After the Grammy nominee’s performance, Winter, 21, and Benward, 24, “engaged in an intense makeout session, only interrupting their kissing to sing along to the recorded version of [Eilish’s song] ‘Bad Guy,’ dancing very close to each other.”

The couple watched the other performances at the party too, with Winter leaning into Benward and clasping his hands as they stood next to the stage. “It seems like she has found someone to lean into, quite literally,” the eyewitness says.

A source exclusively confirmed to Us earlier this month that the Modern Family actress and the Dumplin’ star became an item in December, two months after she split from Levi Meaden, her boyfriend of three years.

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a source told Us at the time. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

The pair haven’t kept their romance totally private, though. They were spotted getting close at a West Hollywood restaurant in early December, and Benward flirted with Winter on Instagram earlier this month after she said she declared she wasn’t as cute as Baby Yoda. “Told ya, you wayyyyyy cutler,” Benward wrote in a comment, adding a smirking face emoji.

Meanwhile, an insider told Us that there are no hard feelings between Winter and Meaden, 32. “Ariel felt like she and Levi were growing apart and not on the same page anymore, and that’s why they broke up,” the insider said. “But there is no bad blood between them.”