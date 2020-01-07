It’s official! Ariel Winter and Dumplin’ actor Luke Benward are “definitely dating” after sparking relationship rumors in late 2019.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that the Modern Family star, 21, and Benward, 24, have been together since December. Two months earlier, Winter split from her boyfriend of three years, Levi Meaden.

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a source tells Us. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds were spotted at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 5.

Although the Chaperone actress is hoping to keep her new romance on the down-low for the time being, Benward is already making public declarations of affection on Winter’s Instagram. The former child star shared an all-natural selfie on Sunday — and the Life of the Party actor couldn’t help but flirt in the comments section.

“Felt cute today ☺️🐰 NOT as cute as baby yoda but that’s okay because that amount of cute is UNOBTAINABLE,” Winter captioned the series of pictures.

Benward replied, “Told ya, you wayyyyyy cuter 😏.”

Rumors of a connection between Winter and the Ravenswood star started to heat up after they were seen getting cozy at a West Hollywood restaurant in early December. The TV stars enjoyed a bite after Benward’s reading of Really Really at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Winter was previously seen dining with a mystery man in Studio City, California, three days before Us confirmed her split from Meaden, 32, in October 2019.

Despite pulling the plug on their three-year relationship, an insider told Us that there are no hard feelings between Winter and the Breaking In actor.

“Ariel felt like she and Levi were growing apart and not on the same page anymore and that’s why they broke up,” a source said. “But there is no bad blood between them.”