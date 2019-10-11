



The end of an era. Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, have called it quits after nearly three years together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Winter, 21, and Meaden, 32, began dating in November 2016. However, she had not been spotted with Breaking In actor since August.

Speculation about their breakup surfaced on October 8 when the Modern Family actress was spotted out with a bearded brown-haired man. The former child star dined with the mystery guy at Kiwami, an upscale Japanese restaurant, in Studio City, California.

Months into her relationship with Meaden, Winter confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May 2017 that they had moved in together. She said that she purchased her “own house” the year before, adding that Meaden “cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff” and she will “bake pie occasionally.”

Weeks after this revelation, she defended her choice to live with her older beau. “I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” she told Refinery29 at the time. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

Winter then argued that “there are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend” and “there are tons of people that live with their girlfriends” and there are “tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy.”

“I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have,” she concluded. “We love living together. It’s just great.”

Months before their split, Winter opened up to Us Weekly about how Meaden was a supportive partner in their relationship. “He’s a wonderful person. He’s always there for me … all the time,” she explained to Us in July.

“He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know? Just as me, as Ariel,” she continued. “That’s hard to find, is people who just take you for you. The good, the bad, the ugly — everything.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Winters’ rep for comment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!