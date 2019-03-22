Ariel Winter: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Ariel Winter gives Us a hilarious look at her modern world – including her favorite hobbies, biggest phobias and an ultimate life goal. Read on to learn 25 things about the 21-year-old Modern Family actress.

1. My favorite show ever is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

2. I have insane stage fright.

3. I’m a closet introvert.

4. I have an obsession with office work.

5. I am double-jointed.

6. I hate cooked fish but love raw fish.

7. Cardi B is the only person I’ve actually ever fangirled over. I love her!

8. I love country music.

9. I have a fear of belly buttons.

10. I’m naturally blonde.

11. I’m a huge advocate for therapy and regular mental health checkups.

12. I took a sleep test and discovered I’m narcoleptic.

13. I’m really allergic to cats.

14. I love to bake.

15. I’m 5-foot-1! People always think I’m taller for some reason, but nope. Fun-sized!

16. I actually have to wear glasses or contacts. I have the worst vision.

17. I’m obsessed with escape rooms and board games.

18. I’ve been playing poker since I was 6 years old, and I’m pretty good.

19. I love horror films but hate gore.

20. I sometimes sleep diagonally and have full conversations in my sleep.

21. I am insanely cranky in the morning.

22. I put ketchup on everything.

23. I get obsessed with different candies. I am currently obsessed with Hot Tamales.

24. I do a great Britney Spears impression at karaoke.

25. My ultimate goal is to be able to open a home-like rescue center for dogs that have been in shelters for over a year. And also to work with abused children and homeless people.

Modern Family airs on ABC, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

