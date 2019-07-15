Through thick and thin. Ariel Winter opened up in a recent interview with Us Weekly about how her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, has stood by her side throughout their relationship.

“He’s a wonderful person. He’s always there for me … all the time,” Winter, 21, told Us. “He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know? Just as me, as Ariel — and that’s hard to find, is people who just take you for you. The good, the bad, the ugly — everything.”

The Modern Family actress went on to elaborate on how there is no limit to Meaden’s encouragement. “For me, that is great to have the support [from someone] on everything in life, not just specific things,” she added. “Just for someone to be there for you through all things, not just you know, pick and choose.”

Winter began dating the 31-year-old Canadian actor in November 2016. Like Winter, Meaden shared with Us how the actress has provided support for him in their relationship. “I’ll run lines with her for sure and she will kind of give me some advice and I’ll ask her how she thinks it’s working out,” he told Us in May 2018.

“We don’t really sit down and discuss [potential projects], it just comes up as we talk and let each other know what’s going on … and get ideas from each other about what we can bring to the character,” he continued. “Just fun, simple ideas.”

Beyond her upcoming final season of Modern Family, one thing the Breaking In star has been supportive of Winter on is her new partnership with the Salon at Ulta Beauty, which is now offering additional blowout services with five signature looks. Winter, who is known to experiment with her hair, described the collaboration to Us as a “natural” move for her since they hold her “same ideas and values.”

“Self-empowerment and self-confidence and inclusivity and diversity are things that are important to Ulta, which are also important to me,” she explained to Us. “I’ve been on my own self-empowerment, self-confidence journey throughout my own life. So I thought it was definitely that fit for me and felt right.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

