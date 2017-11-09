Ariel Winter is smitten. The Modern Family star opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Levi Meaden while attending LaPalme Magazine’s Fall Issue Party in L.A. on Wednesday, November 8.

“We have a great relationship, we’re actually celebrating one year on Saturday, which is so exciting,” Winter, 19, exclusively told Us Weekly. “He’s just the loveliest person, he loves me through thick and thin. He’s always telling me, no matter what I’m wearing, no matter what I’m doing, that I’m beautiful.”

“What I think is important about every boyfriend, and what I think every boyfriend should focus on, is not always your looks,” she continued. “Every boyfriend should tell their girlfriend they look beautiful, but also what I think is important is that every boyfriend focuses on the fact that they love you for the person you are. He always tells me how special I am inside, as well as how beautiful he thinks I am. I think it’s important that he also tells me that he loves me for who I am.”

Back in August, the Canadian actor, 30, gushed over the actress on their nine-month anniversary. “Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Every day is an adventure and I couldn’t be happier.”

Last month, she shared her own post about him. “Happy 30th my love. Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love,” she wrote on September 12. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can’t wait to celebrate you. Here’s to many, many more birthdays together.”

The couple are so serious that Winter is already thinking about marriage. “I would love to [get engaged],” she told Us. “I love him more than anything. I think he’s a wonderful human being.”

