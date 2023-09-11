If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Hair Extensions for Beautiful Hair
Are you tired of fighting with your hair and spending hours in front of the mirror? If so, you are going to want to consider adding hair extensions into your beauty routine. These nifty hair accessories are the perfect solution for thin and flat hair. Not only are hair extensions easy to buy yourself, but they don’t even require a trip to the salon to be installed!
Hair extensions come with helpful clips that will make styling your hair a breeze. All you have to do is choose the color and length of the extensions, and then you are free to go about your day. Stun all your friends with our favorite hair extensions of 2023; we’ve compiled these top-rated picks into an easy list and even provided a carefully researched buying guide.
A Buying Guide to Hair Extensions
Achieving the bombshell locks that you’ve always dreamed of is quick and easy with hair extensions. Skip the expensive salon visit and get your dream hair at home! But, before you jump into making any purchases, you should take a glance at our carefully researched buying guide. Our guide will lead you through the tricky process of obtaining high-quality hair extensions that will fit your desired look. In this buying guide, we will cover features such as hair texture, color, length, and even heat resistance.
Types of Hair Extensions
VolumeIf you want to increase the volume of your hair or length, go for a pack of natural, brown-colored hair extension packs. It comes with seven strands, having the same or different lengths. Each strand is thick and heavy enough to make your hair look voluminous and longer. You can dye and style it according to your desires or make the most out of its natural shade.
ColorFor adding pop-up colors to your hair, choose a hair extension pack that also acts as a highlighter. These packs usually come with 20 to 37 pieces, featuring different colors like green, bright red, silver, white, brown, neon pink, and more. Each strand has a thin volume because you simply need to add a highlighted tuft.
Factors to Consider When Choosing the Perfect Hair Extensions
MaterialMost hair extensions are made from natural human hair to ensure you can feel more comfortable after putting them on. Plus, their silky smoothness helps maintain your hair’s original look and beauty for a long time. You won’t find visible differences between the colors of the hair extensions and your natural hair, ensuring a perfect look with no flaws. The highlighter extension packs are made from synthetic fibers and colored with chemical dyes. They also boast the silkiness of natural hair but create a contrast with your original hair color.
TextureWhile browsing through different hair extension options, check if the products have the natural texture you want or not. For instance, if your hair is slightly rougher, choose a product with the same texture and feel to ensure the hair extension blends in with your natural hair seamlessly.
ClipsThe hair extension packs feature stainless steel clips to prevent the use of tapes and glues. Your scalp will remain healthy and safe from scratches or abrasions. Plus, the clips are easy to wear and remove. They are light and won’t cause any discomfort, regardless of how long you want to wear the extensions. As they are made from stainless steel, they won’t rust or corrode after hair washes.
Heat ResistanceAs you want to style the hair after wearing the hair extension strands, ensure to choose a pack that can resist heat and achieves the perfect style. For instance, you should be able to straighten it or make the strands wavy and bouncy. This way you won’t have to visit a parlor and invest more than necessary.
QualityWhile looking through various hair extension packs, ensure they feature a strong weft to prevent shedding and hair fall. Plus, they should not melt when exposed to heat.
How to Care For Hair Extensions
- While shampooing, try to use moisturizing or hydrating shampoo with the hair extensions to lock in the moisture and maintain a silky smooth texture.
- Do not comb your hair with the extensions in wet condition. Let it dry a bit and then use a wide-toothed comb to free the tangles from damp hair.
- Check the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent exposing the chosen hair extension to excessive heat as that can cause permanent damage to its texture and softness.
- When you want to style your hair with extension in a professional manner, always use a heat protectant to reduce damage and achieve the perfect look.
- You should deep condition your hair with extensions at least once a week. It would be better to use natural conditioning packs like yogurt with honey and lemon juice.
- Trim the ends of your natural hair and the hair extension strands to prevent a mismatch in length or the appearance of split ends.
Top Styling Tips
- Dye the hair extension strands with matte colors to achieve a more natural look.
- If you want glossy highlights, use bright hair dye and color only a few hair extension strands to create a dynamic color.
- Curl the ends of the hair extension strands to match your hair texture.
- Wear the hair extension strands and style your hair into waves to get beach vibes.
- If your hair is neck or shoulder length, straighten the hair extension strands from the top and curl halfway down. This method will ensure that your extensions and hair blend seamlessly together.
Reviewing the Best Hair Extensions of 2023
GOO GOO Hair Extensions
Pros
- Installation is user-friendly
- Stainless clips prevent shedding
- Does not need tape or glue
Cons
- Not a budget-friendly pick
LaaVoo Hair Extensions
Pros
- High-quality hair strands
- Light stainless clips
- Survives long-time exposure to heat
Cons
- No length variation
Moresoo Hair Extensions
Pros
- Highly durable and long-lasting
- Silky smooth natural hair strands
- Color options with highlights
Cons
- Cannot withstand high heat
EUICAE Hair Extensions
Pros
- Multiple colors for party styling
- No shedding or melting
- Made to withstand heat exposure
Cons
- Hair strands are thin
HH FASHION Hair Extensions
Pros
- Perfect for costumes
- Seamlessly blends with your natural hair texture
- Easy to wear and remove
Cons
- Cannot withstand high heat
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long can a hair extension pack last?
A:Most premium-made hair extensions last for three to six months. If you want to extend the product’s lifetime, you should follow the proper care instructions, avoid exposure to too much heat, reduce the use of chemicals, and regularly wash with steaming hot water. But, you should always keep an eye on the cleanliness of your extensions, no matter how long you have had them in.
-
Q: What dye should I use with hair extensions?
A:If you want to dye your chosen hair extension, go for a hair dye with the least percentage of ammonia and other harmful chemicals. Dye them before attaching them to your natural hair to reduce damage from the chemicals inside the dye. Plus, you should wait for four to six hours to let the dye dry up completely before wearing the hair extension strands.
-
Q: Should I use tape to secure the hair extension?
A:No, you don’t have to use tape to secure the hair extension. Most products usually come with stainless steel clips to ensure they stay in place, without causing any visible differences in your hair.
