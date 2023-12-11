If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Spiral Hair Ties of 2024
Whether you want to rock a messy bun or a 90s Rory Gilmore style, spiral hair ties are a must-have item. Spiral hair ties can hold up even the thickest and longest of braids without leaving marks or kinks in your hair. They’re also great for keeping your bangs out of your face while you’re working out or running errands.
Unlike those sticky rubber bands, these hair ties don’t snag on your hair or snap with a little stretch. And since hair ties come in a variety of colors and sizes, you can even use them as a bracelet to add a twist to your casual look! What’s not to love about that?
With all of the amazing options, investing in one type of hair accessory can quickly become a tedious task. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the best spiral hair ties of 2024 that will have you looking IG-ready.
How to Choose The Best Spiral Hair Ties: A Buyer’s Guide
Hair ties are a must-have item for anyone with long hair. Whether it’s to tame your flyaways or just keep your hair out of your face, they’re an essential part of any hairstyling routine. Here are some things to consider before buying spiral hair ties:
Look for High-Quality Materials
The material of your hair ties can make a big difference in terms of effectiveness and longevity. Cheap hair ties are often made with low-quality plastics such as phthalates and latex that break easily and may even cause damage to your hair and scalp. These materials don’t hold your hair well enough to last for an entire day at work or school.
Ideally, it should be made from resilient materials that won’t snap under pressure from your head or catch on anything else in your purse or bag. Also, they should be stretchable enough to hold a decent amount of your hair without breaking free or blocking the blood circulation around your head.
While spiral hair ties made from silicone or TPU often have an attractive sheen, they aren’t as slippery as other kinds of ties—making them great for those planning for a long day trip.
Consider Your Hair Texture
The texture is another factor to consider when buying your spiral hair tie. If you have wavy or curly hair, you may want to avoid using your hair tie as a ponytail holder. While it will work just fine at holding back the front of your hair, it can create some very interesting effects on the back of your head or can get stuck in the ringlets.
For those with straight locks who want an easy up-do that looks chic but doesn’t require much time or effort, going with one of these versatile wonders is definitely a good idea. Just remember to tie them three times. Otherwise, they might slip out.
Will It Cause Hair Damage?
Some types of hair ties can be too rough on your hair, causing damage and breakage. While buying spiral hair ties, look for ones that have a firm grip but don’t tug too hard on your strands or scalp.
Does It Fit Your Lifestyle?
When choosing a spiral hair tie, make sure that it fits into your lifestyle. For example, if you are someone who likes to swim you should ensure that you get one that is waterproof. Also, make sure it’s comfortable enough so you can wear it around your wrist or ankle if you plan on wearing your hair down during any time of the day.
Look for Variety
While buying spiral hair ties, look for packs that offer several different colors and styles in one pack. There are plenty of options out there that include everything from neon colors to metallic details and even glittery patterns.
The Best Spiral Hair Ties
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
Pros
- Waterproof, hygienic material
- Accommodates different hair types
- Helps prevent hair headaches
Cons
- Might slide off from thin hair
Designed to prevent hair breakage, they spread out the tension on your scalp and allow you to sport a tight, sleek look without worrying about any headaches. Unlike rubber bands that snap out with a slight stretch, these hair ties stretch comfortably. So if you have textured hair or you're in the middle of a restorative hair journey, you can rest assured these will only give you TLC without the OMG. Available in different hues, you can also use these hair ties on wristbands to jazz up your casual outfit with a chic twist.
Invisibobble Spiral Hair Ties
Pros
- Doesn’t leave creases
- Perfect for different hairstyles
- Doubles as a fashion accessory
Cons
- Might be small for thick hair
Featuring an improved elasticity, these hair ties have a firm grip that keeps them in place, even if you have thin hair. They're non-soaking and hygienic, so they won’t leave your hair feeling grimy after an intense workout session or a dip in a pool. Another awesome plus? Since they come in seven fabulous colors, you can match these spiral hair ties with every outfit in your closet!
Basic Concepts Spiral Hair Ties
Pros
- Super strong grip
- Fashionable design
- Won't cause headaches
Cons
- Might be too stretchy
These spiral hair ties won’t damage your hair or cause breakage, and they’re gentle on even the curliest of locks. Coming in a pack of 10 assorted colors, you can use one to match your look every single day of the week or switch up your style each day if that’s how you roll.
TailaiMei Spiral Hair Ties
Pros
- Premium material promotes maximum durability
- Waterproof and oil proof
- Comes in a pack of 20
Cons
- Not a wide color selection
And even better? They’re waterproof and oilproof, so if you sweat or spill product on them you won’t have to worry about having to throw them away. Just rinse them off and keep on rocking. Featuring a unique design, these hair ties will not only keep your messy bun looking perfect but also ensure that your braid game is on point too. No one wants to see their hairstyle unraveled when it’s time for class or work.
Pengxiaomei Spiral Hair Ties
Pros
- Provides a strong grip
- Prevents hair breakage and tangles
- Includes 10 stylish colors
Cons
- Might leave creases in the hair
If you’re tired of those silk scrunchies that keep sliding off and ruining your precious hairstyle, then you should try PengXiaoMei spiral hair ties. Featuring a spiraled polyurethane construction, these hair ties are lightweight, flexible and durable. You can use them for any type of hairstyle—from braids to ponytails to top knots—and they’ll still hold tight!
Since they’re non-absorbent and waterproof, you can use these spiral hair ties in the shower or at the beach without worrying about damage to your tresses. With their fun, versatile designs you can achieve a classic black and white combo or brighten up your day with some powder pink streaks. Your styling game is totally up to you, and these hair ties will let you show off both your style and unique personality.
Q: Are spiral hair ties better for hair?
A:Yes, spiral hair ties are much better for your hair than standard rubber bands. Unlike rubber bands that pull out strands and cause breakage, silicone hair ties feature an enhanced elasticity that allows you to put your hair in ponytails and buns without causing any harm to your tresses.
-
Q: Can I use spiral hair ties for a loose bun?
A:Yes, you can use a spiral hair tie for a loose bun. Simply wrap it around a few times until you achieve the desired height and hold it in place with some bobby pins or clips. For an added touch of glamor, try using some glittery ones.
-
Q: Do spiral hair ties stretch out?
A:Yes, just like other hair ties, spiral hair ties do stretch over time. If the coil happens to stretch larger than its original size, simply place it in a bowl of hot water to shrink its size. If that doesn’t work, try using your hairdryer on high heat for about five minutes to improve its elasticity.
