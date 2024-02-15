If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Trousers for Women in 2024
Whether you’re just heading out for a casual meet-up or need something to wear to work, a good pair of trousers is a game changer. You can dress them up or down, pair them with a spunky blazer or a cute crop top for a flirtatious vibe. With these versatile pants in your closet, your fashion game will never be dull. Style yourself to perfection with 2024’s best trousers for women, including our favorite: the slim-fit Satinato straight trousers. We’ve reviewed the top options of the year and added a buying guide to help you discover your next wardrobe staple.
Buying Guide: The Best Trousers for Women
Trousers have redefined the definition of style in terms of comfort, flexibility, and laid-back look. Today, they've made their impression on fashion and gender history. With it being the symbol of independence for women, owning at least one pair is essential.
But what makes a good trouser? Finding a trendy pair of trousers can be tricky with this style’s versatility. From sizing to the material to modern cuts, we've outlined everything you need to know to make a worthwhile purchase.
Types of Trousers for Women
The trouser industry is brimming with new designs and cuts every day, from high-waisted to mid-rise, wide leg to a regular and slim fit. Knowing the differences between the types will help you choose the trousers that are right for you.
Culottes
With a French origin, culottes are a revolutionary style that has changed the game of modern fashionistas. These pants and trousers start with a flattering fit at the waist and end with a wide, straight pant leg hitting above your ankle. Generally known as knee-length or slightly longer pants, they fall just below the knees and give the illusion of a skirt. It’s a flared pant with a cuffed hem that offers a quirky look.
Wide-leg trousers
Wide-leg pants or trousers are generally tight at the top and voluminous at the bottom. Pair it with button-down shirts, blazers, or chunky heels when creating an ensemble with these trendy trousers. Palazzo pants are a specific type of wide-leg pant with a touch of its own. They're extremely widespread and appear to be loose fitting. Couple a palazzo pant with a slim-fitting top and gladiator flats to complement the look.
Jeans
Denim will never go out of fashion, as these legendary pants are timeless. Available in a slim, regular, and skinny fit, trouser jeans are further categorized into high, mid, and low-rise jeans.
Flare trousers
This style of pants was the hallmark of the ’70s fashion era. Also known as bell bottoms, these trousers are fitted at the waist and hips and have a dramatic flattering flare from the knee.
Things to Consider When Buying Trousers for Women
Size
Before making your purchase, make sure you're getting the correct size. Take out measuring tape and measure your inseam by calculating the length from your inner leg to your ankle. Don't forget to measure your waist too. Check for size charts and read reviews before shopping to ensure the brand is true to size.
Material
Look for fabric that can withstand frequent activities and laundering. Opt for the one with a premium quality structure that is suitable for all the seasons. Go for natural fabrics if your skin is highly sensitive or is prone to getting an allergic reaction from synthetic fabric. Fabrics with an anti-pilling finish are a bonus, as it protects the color over time.
Know your body shape
We believe fashion is about feeling great about your appearance and being satisfied with your choice. As every individual is unique, so is their body shape. Knowing what body shape you have will help you pick trousers for women that compliment you perfectly.
The straight leg variety is an ideal style for any body type. For pear-shaped bodies, bootcut and flare denim styles are great. The high waist and cropped cut jeans compliment hourglass figures perfectly. If you have an apple-shaped body, leggings or skinny jeans might be your go-to style.
How to Find the Right Fabric
Cotton
Cotton is one of the oldest and most widely used fabrics for women’s trousers. It's versatile and can be worn all year around. The thin fabric gives a touch of softness while staying breathable and comfortable. The only downside is that it may shrink if not cared for properly.
Linen
Linen is a summer-friendly fabric and is super comfortable. It hugs perfectly to your body but can quickly get wrinkled, so it's not ideal for formal-looking trousers for women.
Polyester
Polyester is a synthetic fabric and is highly resistant to environmental conditions, making it an ideal material for long-term use. Some trousers for women may be made of one sole fabric, but it's often blended with other fabrics such as spandex and nylon to give the much-needed stretch.
Things to Keep In Mind When Buying Trousers
- They should fit you perfectly. Find a pair that compliments you beautifully and hugs you in all the right places is rare. If you come across a trouser that is just right, buy at least two pairs and make the most of them.
- Neutral-colored trousers are a wardrobe staple, as they go well with tops of many different styles and colors. Play with them boldly and shop for spunky, vibrant colors to create a unique look.
- Remember to check the care label before washing to maximize the use of your trousers. Wash them inside out, and be cautious of the temperature and duration of the wash cycle.
The Best Trousers for Women
Satinato Trousers for Women
Pros
- Available in two trendy styles
- Machine washable and durable
- True to its size
Cons
- May be too stretchy for some women
These Satinato straight trousers for women are sure to turn heads with their skinny fit that perfectly hugs your body and shows off your curves. It's a classic pair of pants with two styles: pull-on and zip fly. The pull-on style is also zipper-free and has an elastic waistband for elongation. The zip fly style has a zipper and is more like jeans with front and rear belt loops and an actual pocket.
These trousers for women are ideal for a casual or formal look and give a sleek vibe. The sleek stretch fabric is breathable and comfortable. Available in five colors, they highlight your legs and are a perfect addition to your closet. Style these pants with various tops and accessorize them with belts or a sash for a vibrant look. Their versatile design and sleek, slim-fit look earned these trousers the top spot on our list.
Lee Trousers for Women
Pros
- Comfortable and fashionable
- Made of premium and soft fabric
- Sizing chart is accurate
Cons
- May get easily wrinkled
If you're looking for durable pants from a reputable brand, the Lee trousers for women will be a good bet. Not only are they available in solid colors, but the checkered prints are sure to win your heart. Crafted with polyester, this mid-rise trouser pant is available in petite and plus-sizing, catering to all body shapes effortlessly.
Giving a crisp look that lasts all day, the non-binding waistband are flexible for all-day comfort, making them an essential staple for your workwear. The fantastic feature of these trousers for women is two front and rear pockets that are ideal for small item storage. With mixing and matching, you can never go wrong with these fabulous iconic pants.
Wrangler Trousers for Women
Pros
- Has five built-in pockets
- Embroidered Wrangler logo
- Breathable, comfortable material
Cons
- May stretch more than required
Wrangler’s trousers for women have a classic retro style. These mid-rise pants with embroidered hip, front, and patchwork pockets hug your curves perfectly, giving a flawless aesthetic look. The jeans’ cotton material makes them breathable and ideal for summer weather. Fitting comfortably and flattering your curves with its contour waist, these jeans are go-to-style for an active trendy look.
Not only are these pants durable, but they're also easy to clean since they're machine washable. Available in five shades of blue, these denim pants are embellished with the Wrangler logo and are fashion-forward in style. With more room at the knee and the gradual opening down the leg, they have a much-needed flare and sit perfectly over your boots.
Siliteelon Trousers for Women
Pros
- Stylish, flattering cuts
- Summer-friendly fabric
- Easy to iron
Cons
- Fabric is very delicate
Are you looking for comfortable pants to wear at work? These Siliteelon trousers for women come in neutral and dark tones, giving you a cozy yet chic look. These pull-on closure style pants with a comfy fit and elastic waist make them ideal for all occasions. The two side pockets with classic cuts highlight your features and look classy.
The front pleats and cropped length design give these trousers an edge over others. Whether you call them culottes, palazzos, or wide-leg trousers, these trousers for women have just the right amount of stretch and a timeless appeal. They're lightweight and soft to touch—once you try them on, you'll never want to get out of these trendy dress pants.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What trousers for women are in fashion?
A:Any trouser that compliments your body well is in fashion.
-
Q: How do I choose a comfortable pair of trousers for women?
A:Natural fabric like cotton may be the right choice. Try on your trousers before buying them to make sure they are a comfortable fit.
-
Q: What trousers for women should I wear to look slimmer?
A:High waisted trousers are perfect as they do a great job giving a tall, slender look.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.