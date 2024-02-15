If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Jean Shorts of 2024
Whether you’re rocking a chic style or prefer the boho-chic look, you can’t go wrong with a great pair of jean shorts. Perfect for any activity, from running errands to a day out with friends, these versatile pieces can go from day to night with just a few simple changes. The best jean shorts of 2024 are here to take all of your cool-weather looks to the next level. The Luvamia ripped hem shorts are our favorite because of their comfortable, versatile, and quality design. From this chic frayed look to the classic cuffed hem, these jean shorts are sure to become your new closet must-have.
Jean Shorts: A Buying Guide
Why Are Jean Shorts Popular?
There are many reasons why jean shorts have become so popular over the years. One reason is that they're incredibly comfortable to wear, especially in warm weather. They also offer a great deal of style and can be paired with various tops, making them very versatile. Additionally, jean shorts are super affordable, making them a fashion staple for many. Lastly, they tend to suit almost every body type.
If you’re looking for a versatile, comfortable, and affordable pair of shorts, jean shorts are a great option. You’ll be sure to find a style that you love and that flatters your figure. With so many great reasons to wear them, it’s no wonder that jean shorts have become so popular.
Types of Jean Shorts
Different types of jean shorts exist to fit different styles and occasions. Some of them are:
Booty shorts
When it comes to jeans shorts, one of the most popular types are booty shorts. These shorts tend to be small and end just below the buttocks. The main reason why these shorts are so popular is that they're quite flattering. Another advantage is that they're highly comfortable. They don’t ride up like other types of shorts and don’t bunch up, either. You can wear them all day without having to adjust them constantly.
High-waisted shorts
High-waisted shorts are the way to go for people who fear getting a muffin top with their outfits. These shorts are perfect for all sorts of outfits. To enhance the look, pair your high-waisted shorts with a crop top and accessorize with a choker necklace. These shorts help keep the tummy in and don’t turn on themselves when you sit down or bend over.
Cut-off shorts
Cut-off shorts are made by cutting the legs off a pair of jeans. This results in a pair of shorts with a raw, frayed look. You can style cut-offs in many different ways. You can wear them with a tank top and flip flops for a casual look, or dressed up with a blouse and heels. No matter how you style them, cut-off shorts are sure to give you a unique look.
Boyfriend shorts
These shorts are made from boyfriend jeans and fit rather loosely to create a more baggy look. They're meant to be worn low on the hips and often have rolled cuffs. This style is perfect for those who want to show off their legs, but don’t want to wear something too tight or revealing. If you’re looking for something unique, try pairing your boyfriend shorts with a crop top. This is a fun and flirty way to show off some skin while still remaining modest.
Low-rise shorts
Low-rise shorts are perfect for you if you’ve been hitting the gym and want to show off those abs. These jean shorts are low-waisted and fit snugly without digging into your skin. Plus, they’re super comfortable and make your legs look great. Style them with your favorite casual look or wear them to the beach. These shorts go with everything, so go ahead and strut your stuff in a pair of low-rise shorts.
Distressed shorts
These shorts are a must-have in any contemporary wardrobe. Their ripped and frayed hems add an edgy touch to any outfit. Distressed shorts can be anything from washed out to frayed and ripped. You can usually find distressed shorts in different shades of denim, but they also come in white, black, and even red.
What to Look For in Jean Shorts
Size and fit
The right fit is everything, as it can make or break an outfit. Jean shorts need to fit you snugly but not tight. Ensure the waist doesn't cut into your skin, which can cause an unflattering shape. Try to invest in a pair of stretchable jean shorts that can fit your curves and accommodate your size.
Care instructions
The care instructions on your jean shorts are essential. If you follow these simple tips, your shorts will look great for years. For busy people who don’t have much time to pay attention to the needs of their clothes, you should pick a pair of jeans that are machine wash friendly and can even be dried in a dryer. If your shorts have special instructions such as hand wash only, you need to follow them, or else your jean shorts won’t last as long as intended.
Closure type
Closure on a pair of shorts is important because you want it to fit your waist properly. Zipped closures are popular with many low-rise, boyfriend, and distressed jean shorts. Other styles like high-waisted and booty shorts tend to have button closures, as this suits the overall look. You can get them in pull-on styles if you don’t want a button closure. Make sure whatever option you choose is durable and suits your body type and activity level.
Material stretch
Most jean shorts tend to stretch around the waist and thighs to provide more comfort. However, the level of stretchiness differs between different brands and styles. A good pair should have just the right amount of stretch to ensure both comfort and shape retention. If you’re looking for a pair of jean shorts that won’t lose their shape even after repeated wear, then you should look for a pair with material stretch. This way, you can be sure that your jean shorts will still look as good as new even after a few washes.
Length
Depending on how modest you want your outfit to be, you also need to consider the length of the jean shorts. If you want more coverage, stick to boyfriend shorts or high-waisted ones. You can pick booty shorts for more revealing or beach-friendly looks. Keep in mind that shorts tend to ride up, and you should always wear a length you're comfortable with.
The Best Jean Shorts
Luvamia Jean Shorts
Pros
- Features functional pockets
- Comes in many designs
- Has a durable zipper closure
Cons
- Runs a bit small
If you're considering a frayed hem to add an extra touch to your outfit, the Luvamia jean shorts are an excellent choice. With so many color and design options available, you’re sure to find a pair to fit in your wardrobe. These shorts are durable and machine-wash-friendly and made from a cotton and spandex blend fabric.
The stretch in the fabric makes them perfect for people of all sizes, and helps you move around without feeling cramped. The skin-friendly and comfortable material won't cause any rashes or marks. These jean shorts top this list because of their versatile design and premium quality.
Govc Jean Shorts
Pros
- Folded cuffs for easy wearing
- Flattering on most body types
- Soft and stretchy fabric
Cons
- Too short for some people
With their folded cuff design and push-up feature, the Govc jean shorts offer just the right amount of comfort and stretch. They'll make your legs look long and lean, adding to the appeal of any outfit. Not only are they made of quality imported materials, but they also come in various colors and sizes.
The zipper on these jean shorts is rustproof and will last through many wash cycles. You can easily throw them into the washing machine and tumble dry them when in a rush. With so much comfort and convenience, who could ask for more?
Modarani Jean Shorts
Pros
- Comes in many colors
- Easy to put on and take off
- Doesn't dig into the skin
Cons
- May need to size up
The Modarani jean shorts are trendsetters with their unique designs and various color options. They have five functional pockets that can easily store all of your belongings and more. You can wear these shorts casually or dress them up a bit for a fun beach or date look.
These jean shorts are guaranteed to provide a comfortable fit and make all of your outfits comfortable and chic. The best part is that they don’t ride up no matter how much you move around.
Haola Jean Shorts
Pros
- Has a dual closure
- Makes use of six pockets
- Does not dig into the skin
Cons
- Runs larger than expected
No wardrobe is complete without a pair of high-waisted jean shorts, and the Hanola jean shorts are the frontrunners in this category. Coming in various colors, including pink, these shorts flatter all body types, and are long enough for most situations.
The cuffed hems are perfect for keeping the fabric from digging into your skin or riding up while you're out and about. The stretchy material lets you breathe while ensuring the perfect snug fit. Having more pockets than any other shorts on our list, these jeans are perfect for your next outing.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How should jean shorts fit?
A:For the best fit, jean shorts should sit at your natural waistline and fall no more than 2 inches above your knee. They should also be fitted through the hip and thigh, with a bit of room to spare in the leg opening. They’re probably too small if you can’t breathe or if they’re too tight to walk in comfortably.
-
Q: How do I wear jean shorts with leggings?
A:Choose a pair of shorts that falls no more than 2 inches above your knee to wear jean shorts with leggings. Pair them with leggings fitted through the hip and thigh, with a bit of room to spare in the leg opening. Choose a top that covers your rear end, and finish the look with sneakers or flats.
-
Q: Can I wear jean shorts if I’m over 40?
A:Yes, you can absolutely wear jean shorts over the age of 40! Just choose a pair that fits well and flatters your figure. Avoid shorts that are too tight or too short, and opt for a mid-rise or high-rise style to help support your tummy. Finish the look with a cute top and sneakers or flats.
