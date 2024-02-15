The Best Best Leather Pants of 2024

Leather Pants: A Buyer’s Guide

Why Leather Pants Are a Fashion Staple Leather pants are a closet staple for any fashion-savvy woman. They’re versatile, they’re stylish, and they always look good. Here’s why leather pants should be a part of your wardrobe:

They’re versatile Leather pants can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Pair them with a blazer and heels for a night out or with a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual look.

They’re stylish Leather pants are always in style. Since they give any outfit a touch of edge and sophistication, you can even wear them for formal events.

They’re comfortable Unlike some other types of pants, leather pants are actually comfortable to wear. They’re soft, smooth, and conform to your body’s shape.

They’re flattering Leather pants are flattering on any body type. Because they accentuate your curves, you’ll look great in nearly any outfit.

Types of Leather Pants Leather pants are timeless pieces that can be styled in various ways. Here are a few types of leather pants for women that you can add to your wardrobe:

Skinny leather pants Skinny leather pants generally fit tight around the entire leg, from the waist down to the ankle. This look is often seen on rock stars and celebs and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. These pants often look amazing with crop tops and high heels.

Wide-leg leather pants Although skinny leather pants may not be for everyone, you can’t go wrong with wide-leg leather pants. With this style, you can show off your curves while still looking chic. Leather pants are the perfect way to add a touch of edge to any outfit. Whether pairing them with a leather jacket and boots for a night out or dressing them down with a t-shirt and sneakers, wide-leg leather pants are a must-have in any wardrobe.

Cropped leather pants If skinny jeans and leggings aren’t your thing and you’re too short for wide-leg pants, you can consider a pair of cropped leather pants. These pants fit like well-stitched trousers and are perfect for people looking to add some body to their legs. They pair well with top-heavy outfits and can be worn with boots.

Real Leather vs. Faux Leather When it comes to fashion, there's a debate between using real or faux leather to make clothing items like pants. Although many people find real leather pants to be anti-vegan and cruel, they’re more expensive due to their quality and what it takes to obtain the material. Real leather pants are more rigid and thick than faux leather, making them last much longer. Faux leather is cheaper to produce and create, but it doesn’t have the same quality as real leather. On the plus side, these pants have a lot of stretch and can come in many exciting colors. Vegans and animal rights activists prefer faux leather since it isn’t cruel to animals and has less impact on the environment.

How to Shop for Leather Pants

Size When it comes to leather pants, size and fit are key. Since leather pants can be pricey, you’ll want to make sure you get a pair that will last you for years. While shopping for leather pants in person, always try on the pants before buying them. Otherwise, if you’ve found a pair you like, check the size chart to find your perfect fit.

Length As fancy as full-length leather pants may be, sometimes leather shorts or capris are just as fashionable. But if your leather pants are too short, they may look more like leather chaps than actual pants. Conversely, if yours are too long, you might trip over them, or they might get caught in your shoes.

Closure Since many people pair leather pants with crop tops or tucked-in shirts, closure is an essential aspect of the pants. Zippers are typically found in the front of the pants, while buttons are often located in the back. Some leather pants have both types of closures, which gives the wearer more flexibility in how they want to style their outfit. You can also get pants with an elastic pull-on closure, meaning they won’t require any zippers or buttons. Not only are these perfect for achieving a sublte lift, but they also have better stretch.

Accents Along with all the factors mentioned above, accents or design elements are also important. You can pick out pants with detailing that matches your wardrobe or ones that make you appear slimmer. Some leather pants have built-in shapewear abilities, making them perfect for giving you that full figure.

Color The color of your pants is also critical since it needs to match the rest of your outfit. Consider getting pants that come in colors that match your shoes, bags, and accessories. But, avoid unnatural colors as they may come across as cheap or tacky. Tan leather pants are perfectly acceptable for several occasions, whereas the same pants in neon green might only be suited for Halloween or cosplay ideas.

Durability The durability of leather pants is essential as you’ll want to pick a pair that lasts a few years. Look for leather pants made of high-quality leather with reinforced stitching. Check their elasticity and see if it fades as you stretch the pants.

Caring for Leather Pants Leather pants may be a popular choice for many people, but they are hard to care for in many circumstances. If you have natural leather pants, you need to make sure you don’t expose them to the sun too long and store them in a way they won’t crack. Use leather protectant spray when keeping them stored for a season. Faux leather is easy to clean in some situations but can be damaged more easily. Always buy these pants in your size, as they may discolor or crack if they stretch beyond a specific limit.