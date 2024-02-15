If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Best Leather Pants of 2024
Although jeans and leggings have been in for quite some time, not enough emphasis is placed on the importance of leather pants. A good pair can help bring any outfit to life. They’re the perfect versatile clothing item to change daytime looks into nighttime looks. Whether you’re pairing them with heels and a crop top or a t-shirt and sneakers, the best leather pants of 2024 will keep you in style. The Tagoo faux leather pants are our top pick for their incredibly flattering fit. Check out all of our favorite options of the year, along with our buying guide to help you make the right choice.
Leather Pants: A Buyer’s Guide
Why Leather Pants Are a Fashion Staple
Leather pants are a closet staple for any fashion-savvy woman. They’re versatile, they’re stylish, and they always look good. Here’s why leather pants should be a part of your wardrobe:
They’re versatile
Leather pants can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Pair them with a blazer and heels for a night out or with a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual look.
They’re stylish
Leather pants are always in style. Since they give any outfit a touch of edge and sophistication, you can even wear them for formal events.
They’re comfortable
Unlike some other types of pants, leather pants are actually comfortable to wear. They’re soft, smooth, and conform to your body’s shape.
They’re flattering
Leather pants are flattering on any body type. Because they accentuate your curves, you’ll look great in nearly any outfit.
Types of Leather Pants
Leather pants are timeless pieces that can be styled in various ways. Here are a few types of leather pants for women that you can add to your wardrobe:
Skinny leather pants
Skinny leather pants generally fit tight around the entire leg, from the waist down to the ankle. This look is often seen on rock stars and celebs and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. These pants often look amazing with crop tops and high heels.
Wide-leg leather pants
Although skinny leather pants may not be for everyone, you can’t go wrong with wide-leg leather pants. With this style, you can show off your curves while still looking chic. Leather pants are the perfect way to add a touch of edge to any outfit.
Whether pairing them with a leather jacket and boots for a night out or dressing them down with a t-shirt and sneakers, wide-leg leather pants are a must-have in any wardrobe.
Cropped leather pants
If skinny jeans and leggings aren’t your thing and you’re too short for wide-leg pants, you can consider a pair of cropped leather pants. These pants fit like well-stitched trousers and are perfect for people looking to add some body to their legs. They pair well with top-heavy outfits and can be worn with boots.
Real Leather vs. Faux Leather
When it comes to fashion, there's a debate between using real or faux leather to make clothing items like pants. Although many people find real leather pants to be anti-vegan and cruel, they’re more expensive due to their quality and what it takes to obtain the material. Real leather pants are more rigid and thick than faux leather, making them last much longer.
Faux leather is cheaper to produce and create, but it doesn’t have the same quality as real leather. On the plus side, these pants have a lot of stretch and can come in many exciting colors. Vegans and animal rights activists prefer faux leather since it isn’t cruel to animals and has less impact on the environment.
How to Shop for Leather Pants
Size
When it comes to leather pants, size and fit are key. Since leather pants can be pricey, you’ll want to make sure you get a pair that will last you for years. While shopping for leather pants in person, always try on the pants before buying them. Otherwise, if you’ve found a pair you like, check the size chart to find your perfect fit.
Length
As fancy as full-length leather pants may be, sometimes leather shorts or capris are just as fashionable. But if your leather pants are too short, they may look more like leather chaps than actual pants. Conversely, if yours are too long, you might trip over them, or they might get caught in your shoes.
Closure
Since many people pair leather pants with crop tops or tucked-in shirts, closure is an essential aspect of the pants. Zippers are typically found in the front of the pants, while buttons are often located in the back. Some leather pants have both types of closures, which gives the wearer more flexibility in how they want to style their outfit.
You can also get pants with an elastic pull-on closure, meaning they won’t require any zippers or buttons. Not only are these perfect for achieving a sublte lift, but they also have better stretch.
Accents
Along with all the factors mentioned above, accents or design elements are also important. You can pick out pants with detailing that matches your wardrobe or ones that make you appear slimmer. Some leather pants have built-in shapewear abilities, making them perfect for giving you that full figure.
Color
The color of your pants is also critical since it needs to match the rest of your outfit. Consider getting pants that come in colors that match your shoes, bags, and accessories. But, avoid unnatural colors as they may come across as cheap or tacky.
Tan leather pants are perfectly acceptable for several occasions, whereas the same pants in neon green might only be suited for Halloween or cosplay ideas.
Durability
The durability of leather pants is essential as you’ll want to pick a pair that lasts a few years. Look for leather pants made of high-quality leather with reinforced stitching. Check their elasticity and see if it fades as you stretch the pants.
Caring for Leather Pants
Leather pants may be a popular choice for many people, but they are hard to care for in many circumstances. If you have natural leather pants, you need to make sure you don’t expose them to the sun too long and store them in a way they won’t crack. Use leather protectant spray when keeping them stored for a season.
Faux leather is easy to clean in some situations but can be damaged more easily. Always buy these pants in your size, as they may discolor or crack if they stretch beyond a specific limit.
Cleaning your pants
If you’ve spilled something on your leather pants and need to clean them up real quick, here are a few tips:
- Don’t wash your pants unless you have entirely soaked them through. This will ensure that your pants are not tarnished and can be easily cleaned.
- For light stains, simply run a damp cloth across the surface of the leather pants so that the stain comes off. Dry them immediately to avoid the moisture soaking through.
- If dust or some residue is stuck to your pants, brush it off using a cleaning brush or a microfiber cloth to wipe it away. Do not use plain fabric, as it will press the dirt.
The Best Leather Pants
Tagoo Leather Pants
Pros
- Washing machine-friendly
- Stretches without being see-through
- Wide waistband for figure control
- Comes in three colors
Cons
- Not very breathable
Ready to wear the most incredible pair of leather pants you’ll ever come across? Meet the Tagoo faux leather pants—the perfect wardrobe item. Its faux leather material is lined with fleece to keep you warm and can be stretched in all four directions. Even when stretched, the material doesn’t become see-through.
The best part is that the wide waistband keeps the tummy in while the rear of the pants lifts the buttocks for a better shape. Overall, this is the best pair of leather pants on our list due to its excellent design and shapewear qualities.
Retro Gong Leather Pants
Pros
- Comes in four colors
- Snake-skin texture
- Easy to move around in
- Not see-through when stretched
Cons
- May not stay in place
These leather pants from Retro Gong are here for anyone who hates when the elastic waistband of their pants digs into their tummies because of a lack of stretch. These leggings are perfect for people of all body types and can be stretched to a great extent. Even more, the high-waisted design ensures the waistband does not suffocate you and helps shape your body.
Since they come in four different colors, you can easily pick the pair that matches the rest of the clothes in your closet. You'll be able to look great and move freely in these leather pants as they stretch without going transparent.
Booty Gal Leather Pants
Pros
- Thin, yet warm fleece lining
- Machine wash-friendly
- Works with most outfits
- Comes in shiny or matte finishes
Cons
- Only available in black
Wishing your outfit had a little extra something to it? The Booty Gal faux leather leggings have got you covered with their shiny leather finish. Not only do they make your outfit more party-appropriate, but they also help it stand out from the crowd. If you’re going for a more subtle look, they also have the option of a standard matte finish.
Being machine wash-friendly and made from imported materials, you don’t have to worry about the durability of these pants. They’re made to withstand a few years of rough and tough usage. And, since they fit true to size, you don’t have to worry about getting a pair that isn’t right for you.
Leggings Depot Leather Pants
Pros
- Comes in many different colors
- Soft and easy to break in
- Doesn’t crack or rip
- Easy to machine wash and dry
Cons
- Doesn’t offer much lift
If you're looking for colorful pants that make a bold fashion statement, the Leggings Depot faux leather pants are a perfect. They're made from a soft, elastic material that you can easily move around in—you could even consider them athleisure wear.
Whether you’re dressing for a party, the office, or a night out, they're versatile enough for both day and night wear. Overall, these leather pants are everything any outgoing, style-conscious woman could want.
Seasum Leather Pants
Pros
- Offers a flattering lift
- Fits true to size
- Slims the figure
- Lots of color options
Cons
- Has a slight odor
Want a little more support to your rear? Try on Seasum’s faux leather pants and see the difference for yourself. With a unique crisscross design, these pants offer a push-up-like lift to the backside, making it appear fuller due to the seam line patterns.
These leather pants are versatile enough for you to exercise in as well, and depending on your outfit, you can style them to match any occasion. But, the best part about this pick is the pull-on closure that doesn't turn in on itself. You can confidently go about your day knowing that you look your best in this pair of leather pants.
Q: How do I break in my leather pants?
A:The best way to break in natural leather pants is to wear them often and move around in them. It makes them fit better and you’ll get used to them more quickly. If your pants are too stiff due to the cold, keep them in the sun for a while for them to soften up so you don’t risk cracking the material.
Q: Can I wash my leather pants in a washing machine?
A:You can only wash faux leather pants in the washing machine, and only on very specific settings. Firstly, turn the pants inside out to avoid any damage. Use a mild detergent and keep the wash cycle on the lowest. Don't spin dry leather pants or use hot water while washing them.
Q: Why are my leather pants fading around the inner thighs?
A:If your leather pants are fading around the inner thigh area, the material of the pants is not worth your while. The friction between your thighs is causing the pants to wear, and this shouldn’t be a problem if your pants are made of good quality material.
