The Best Wide-Calf Boots for Every Occasion, From City Walks to Outdoor Chores
On the hunt for the best wide-calf boots? Unfortunately, it’s not an easy shopping experience. Many popular brands don’t cater to wide calves, and the brands that do don’t always provide the boots’ calf circumference. (This is not to be confused with the opening circumference, which is usually larger.) Even when the calf fit is right, the ankle fit might be too loose or the footbed may be uncomfortable. What makes things harder: Nearly all wide-calf boots sold online do not accommodate calves greater than 20 inches in circumference.
To make things a little easier on you, we’ve compiled a list of 17 of the best wide-calf boots so you don’t have to go hunting through every online product. We’ve analyzed the pros and cons of each boot based on reviews, testing, shoe materials, price, shoe width, sizing inclusivity, customer service and calf circumference measurements. We also discovered two options (one leather, one faux leather) that cater to calves with a circumference greater than 20 inches.
Finding the Best Wide-Calf Boots
When shopping for the best wide-calf boots, you may think styles will be limited. However, there are a wide variety of boots that cater to large calves. There are the classic, low-heel leather riding boots to think about, but also the high-heeled, pointed-toe stilettos and chunky heeled, square toed boots. Waterproof and weatherproof utility boots come in wide-calf sizes as well. In other words, the market isn’t as limited as it initially seems — you just need to know where to look.
Unfortunately, boot styles will be limited if you have calves greater than 20 inches in circumference. In this case, we recommend opting for custom boots, such as those sold by Atitlán Leather. This will give you complete control over not just the calf circumference, but the style, color and outsole material. Learn more about other important factors to consider before making a purchase below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Wide-Calf Boots
Before buying a wide-calf boot, it’s important to check out the boot’s calf measurements, insole, sole, material and price.
Calf Measurements
If your calf circumference is at 15 inches or wider, you will likely feel more comfortable in a wide-calf boot. Wide-calf boots have a calf circumference between 15 and 21 inches, though most wide-calf options are capped at 20 inches. A few brands offer boots for people with calf circumferences over 20 inches, including Atitlán Leather and Avenue.
Insole
While your main focus in searching for a wide-calf shoe will be the calf circumference, the insole is also very important. Removable insoles are a plus, because you can clean them more easily and replace them with your own orthotics or cushioned insoles if you have them. In general, look for boots that advertise cushioned or padded inserts. Sweat-wicking or odor-reducing inserts are a plus.
Sole
A good sole can mean the difference between a long-lasting and short-lived boot. Whether you’re opting for a dress boot or a rugged rain boot, look for soles that have at least some traction so you don’t slip and slide on smooth floors and slick surfaces. Lug soles are great for outdoor walking because they have chunky tread patterns and great grip on all kinds of terrain. In addition, outsoles (the outermost part of the sole) made of polyurethane or rubber are great at absorbing shock and lasting a long time.
Material
The material used to make a boot will greatly influence the boot’s price. Genuine leather boots — be they dress shoes or utility shoes — are going to be much more expensive than faux leather ones. In addition, rubber and neoprene, which are great for rain and mud, are more expensive than the alternative polyvinyl chloride.
Price
Wide-calf boots vary greatly in terms of price. We found that they fall between $35 and $350, and the majority of high-quality (yet still affordable) boots cost between $100 and $250. Factors that influence the cost of wide-calf boots include demand, quality of materials, customization and labor costs.
What Are the Different Types of Wide-Calf Boots?
Wide-calf boots fall into one of three categories: business casual, utility and dressy.
Business Casual
Business casual, wide-calf boots are in high demand these days because they are fashionable in a wide variety of settings. Flat riding boots or low-heeled leather and faux leather boots work well in business casual settings, especially when paired with the right outfit. High-heeled tall boots tend to look less business casual and more dressy or evening oriented.
Utility
A good wide-calf utility boot can last you at least five years if you purchase correctly. Tall utility boots include rain boots, hunting boots and various outdoor activity boots. Most of these options come in pull-on styles, though a few are lace-up and zippered. We recommend opting for pull-on styles because they’re much easier to get on and off and tend to have extra room, so you can wear them with thick socks or tuck in your pants.
Dressy
Tall, dressy and wide-calf boots are a great option for fall and winter cocktail events. Round, pointed and square toes are all in style these days, as are stiletto heels and chunky heels. Dressy materials that look great with cocktail and formal attire include faux leather, suede and leather.
Best Overall: Torrid Side Buckle Knee Boot, Wide Width
Pros
- Sold in wide or extra wide calf
- Calf circumference for each size included
- Black and brown options
Cons
- Wide fit felt narrow for some buyers
- Buckle doesn’t adjust calf circumference
- Exact shoe materials not explained
If any brand is the winner in terms of wide calf boots, it’s Torrid. The company specializes in sizes 10 to 30 for women, and all of its shoes are sold in wide width (WW). Each boot comes in Wide Calf or Extra Wide Calf, and the calf circumference measurements for each size are included in the shoe details. We love that these knee-high boots come in black and brown.
However, a few buyers noted that these wide width boots are a bit narrower than most wide boots from Torrid. In addition, the buckle detail doesn’t allow you to adjust the calf circumference much (if you need it to be looser or tighter). These shoes are sold only through Torrid.
Best Budget: Dream Pairs Women’s Knee High Stretch Boots
Pros
- Affordable
- Stretchable calf
- Comfortably fits calves with 17-18 inch circumference
Cons
- Exact calf circumference not provided
- May need to size up to wear thick socks
- Ankle area may slouch
If you like an edgy-looking boot and you’re on a budget, opt for Dream Pairs. The brand’s Knee High Stretch Boots can comfortably fit calves with a circumference of 17 inches and could likely accommodate an extra inch or two. We love that the lug soles are anti-slip and that these faux leather boots are easy to pull on and off.
We wish that Dream Pairs provided the exact calf circumference measurements for each boot size. Also, these are true to size, so you may need to size up if you want to wear them with thick socks. If you find that these boots are tight around the calves, they may slouch around the ankles.
Best Splurge: Vince Camuto Evangee Wide-Calf Boot
Pros
- Genuine leather
- Calf circumference for each size provided
- 3 colors: black, caramel, red
Cons
- No wide or extra wide widths
- Almond-shaped toe may cause discomfort
- Need some breaking in
If you want a luxurious, classic boot made with genuine leather, Vince Camuto is the way to go. The Evangee Wide-Calf Boot has a calf circumference of 15.68 inches at size six, and the circumference increases by 1.18 inches each size up.
The downsides: The boot doesn’t come in wide or extra wide widths. The almond-shaped toe may also squish the toes and create discomfort, and many sizes are often sold out on the Vince Camuto website.
Best Cowgirl: Pasuot Rhinestone Cowboy Boots, Wide Calf Knee High
Pros
- Calf circumference for each size provided
- Classic cowboy style
- Many colors
Cons
- Certain styles don’t have zippers
- Calf circumference doesn’t increase much with each size up
- May need separate inserts for comfort
Cowboy and cowgirl boots are notoriously inflexible in the calf area, so it’s not easy to find pairs that accommodate bigger calves. Fortunately, the Pasuot Rhinestone Cowboy boots fit the need. The calf circumference (which is smaller than the opening) is 14.9 inches at size seven, and increases by 0.1 or 0.2 inches for every size up.
However, certain boots do not have a zipper, even though the boots are advertised as having zippers. We also wish that the calf circumference increased more dramatically with every size up. Buyers recommend adding inserts to increase comfort.
Best Riding: Sam Edelman Penny Wide Calf Leather Riding Boot
Pros
- Genuine leather
- Easy back zipper
- Classic style
Cons
- Calf circumference could be greater
- Foot may be too narrow
- Not sold on other websites
Love the look of riding boots even if you aren’t into horseback riding? We recommend the Penny Wide Calf Riding Boot from Sam Edelman. It features a rounded toe, genuine leather and a zipper on the back. The calf circumference is 15 inches on a size six, and it increases by 0.1 inches for every size up.
What could be improved: We think the calf circumference could be even bigger for each shoe size to accommodate plus-sized calves. In addition, some buyers think the foot is too narrow in the regular sizing.
Best Brown: Naturalizer Darry Knee High Wide Calf Boot, Cappuccino Brown Leather
Pros
- Water repellent suede
- Great traction on sole
- Calf circumference for every size provided
Cons
- Standard width may be too narrow
- May need more arch support
- Need breaking in
If you’re in the mood for a richly colored brown boot, the Naturalizer Darry Knee High Wide Calf Boot is for you. The suede exterior is water repellent and the chunky lug sole provides great traction. This boot also comes in standard and wide widths, and the calf circumference on a size six is 16.30 inches. For every half size up, the calf circumference increases by 0.2 inches.
However, one buyer thought that the toe box on the standard width boots was too narrow and that the arch support could be better. Others felt that they needed some breaking in.
Best White: Journee Collection Tavia Extra Wide Calf Boot
Pros
- Foam insole
- Sold in wide and extra wide calf
- Calf circumference for every size provided
Cons
- Sold only in medium width
- Soles need more traction
- Make clicking sound when walking
A tall, high heeled, pointed and white boot is the perfect way to spice up your wardrobe, and the Journee Tavia Boot is the one for the job. It features a faux leather upper, a stylish round toe and block heel and a faux fur lining. We love that this shoe comes in wide calf (WC) or extra-wide calf (XWC). A size seven wide calf boot has a calf circumference of 16.75, and an extra-wide calf boot in the same size has a calf circumference of 17.5.
The downsides: The boots come only in medium width, so they may be too narrow. In addition, the soles could use more traction and some buyers dislike the clicking sound the shoes make.
Best Platform: Torrid Platform Knee High Boot, Wide Width, Tan Beige
Pros
- Stretchy material
- Sold in wide and extra wide calf
- Calf circumference for every size provided
Cons
- May be too wide
- Faux leather could be higher quality
- Sold only on Torrid
Platform shoes came back into fashion in the last few years, and the Torrid Platform Knee High Boot is the perfect way to celebrate. These boots are sold exclusively in wide width (no regular or narrow fits here), and they come in wide calf and extra-wide calf. A size seven in wide calf has a calf circumference of 17.8 inches, which is much wider than what many other brands offer. The material is also stretchy.
However, some plus-size buyers think the wide calf is actually too wide and wish Torrid would create a wide-calf boot that isn’t much wider than the standard. A few customers also thought that the faux leather could use improvement.
Best Square Toe: Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide-Calf Boot
Pros
- Available in wide and extra wide
- Calf circumference provided for every size
- Genuine leather
Cons
- Not great for wide feet
- Could use more arch support
- Expensive
Square-toed boots may have been unpopular throughout the 2000s and 2010s, but they’ve come back into fashion in a huge way. If you’re trying to make a statement, pick the Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide-Calf Boots. We love that these shoes have a flared-block heel and a padded footbed. The calf circumference on a size six is 15.68 inches, and it increases by 1.18 inches with every size up.
The downsides: Some buyers note that even the extra wide isn’t wide enough, and the arch area could use more support. As with all genuine leather boots, these air on the pricey side.
Best Utility: Muck Boots Wide Calf Chore Tall Boot
Pros
- Long lasting
- Adjustable gusset for calf
- Max calf circumference 20.1 inches
Cons
- Don’t come in half sizes
- Calf circumference for each size not provided
- Not sold in wide width
Looking for a boot that can trek through mud, puddles and everything else? We recommend the Muck Boots Wide Calf Chore Tall Boot. Incredibly sturdy and long-lasting, these waterproof boots provide extra room in the calf and come with an adjustable gusset in case the calf circumference is too large (estimated max calf circumference is 20.1 inches). They also have antimicrobial inserts, reinforced arch support and triple rubber toe reinforcement.
As these boots are designed for harsh weather, they get too hot in temperatures above 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, they don’t come in half sizes and aren’t sold in a wide width.
Best Winter Boot: BOGS Classic Tall Wide Calf
Pros
- 100% waterproof
- Insulated and sweat wicking
- Excellent traction
Cons
- Calf circumference for each size not provided
- No half sizing
- Best worn in weather below 65 degrees
Traditional winter boots are notoriously difficult to get on thanks to the lace-up style, which is why we recommend a slip-on boot like the BOGS Classic Tall Wide Calf Boot. These waterproof snow boots can withstand temperatures down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also insulated and contain sweat-wicking and anti-odor materials.
The calf circumference is 17 inches, though it isn’t clear whether this circumference increases or decreases with foot sizing. In addition, these boots are not sold in half sizes, and they may become uncomfortably warm in temperatures above 65 degrees.
Best Rain Boot: Hunter Women’s Original Wide Fit Tall Rain Boots
Pros
- Wide fit at ankle
- 100% waterproof
- Calf measurements provided for each size
Cons
- Heavy
- May rise too high on petite legs
- Not sold in half sizes
Hoping to find that classic, tall rain boot style with a wide calf? Hunter answered the call. The brand’s Wide Fit Tall Rain Boots have more room at the ankle and calf than the original boot, and the natural rubber exterior is 100% waterproof. We love that Hunter provides the calf measurements for each boot size in the size chart — size nine boots have a calf circumference of 15.5 inches, for instance.
What could be improved: Some buyers believe that these boots are too heavy and clunky. If you are petite (under 5’5”), the boots may come up too high and sit uncomfortably at the knees.
Best Weatherproof Boot: BOGS Bozeman Tall Yulex Boot
Pros
- Easy on and off
- 100% waterproof
- Insulated and sweat wicking
Cons
- Calf circumference for each size not provided
- No half sizes
- Best worn in weather below 65 degrees
There’s nothing like a well-insulated, weatherproof boot to keep out cold rain, snow and mud, and the Bozeman Tall Yulex fits the bill. This gender-neutral boot is made with sustainably-sourced rubber and waterproof neoprene, and the insulated interior contains sweat-wicking materials to keep your feet dry. In addition, the calf circumference is 17 inches.
However, BOGS doesn’t include the calf circumference for every size, and boots are not sold in half sizes. (If you’re a half size, they recommend sizing up.) Also, these boots may hold onto too much heat in temperatures above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best Over the Knee: Vince Camuto Minnada Extra Wide-Calf Over-The-Knee Boot
Pros
- 3 color options
- Calf circumference provided for every size
- Padded footbed
Cons
- No half sizing
- May be uncomfortable in toe and arch
- Not available at most retailers
Most over the knee boots don’t cater to wide calves, which is why the Vince Camuto Minnada Over-The-Knee Boot is such a great find. It comes in three colors: black, pewter metallic (similar to gold) and ruby rose (magenta). The calf circumference is 16.86 inches at a size six, and for each half size larger, it increases by 0.26 inches.
The downsides: Though the footbed is padded, buyers report that these boots can get uncomfortable in the toe and arch. Also, the extra-wide-calf version of these boots is only sold on the Vince Camuto website.
Best Mid-Calf: Torrid Slouchy Mid Calf Boot, Wide Width
Pros
- Free shipping on returns
- Sold in wide and extra wide calf
- Calf circumference provided for every size
Cons
- May be uncomfortable in footbed
- Sent in a bag, not a box
- Not sold at other retailers
If you’re looking for a true mid calf boot that you can pair with jeans and dresses, we recommend the Torrid Slouchy Mid Calf Boot. This wide width, faux leather boot is sold in wide calf and extra wide calf. It also contains a padded footbed for comfort. We like that the calf circumference is provided for every size — the circumference starts at 16.32 inches for a size six. (If you purchase an extra wide calf, the size six calf circumference starts at 18.32 inches.)
While most buyers found the shoes to be comfortable, a few experienced discomfort in the footbed. Others disliked that the shoes are sent in bags instead of boxes, which leaves room for potential shipping damages.
Best for Calf Circumference Over 20 Inches: Atitlán Leather Custom Tall Boots
Pros
- Custom made
- Supports small business
- Can return/exchange if boots do not fit
Cons
- Longer shipping time
- Boots are not lined
- Must pay shipping fee on returns
If your calves are greater than 20 inches in circumference, shopping for wide-calf boots is particularly frustrating — most sellers don’t sell boots greater than 20 inches in calf circumference. Fortunately, Atitlán Leather sells a custom boot for a flat price of $219.95 which is made to order. Follow the order instructions carefully and submit your measurements where requested to receive the right sizing. If you have any questions during the process, you can reach out to customer service via online chat or email.
The downsides? Since these boots are made to order, it may take over two weeks to receive them — which isn’t that bad, all things considered! Also, the boots are not lined and you must pay the shipping fee if you want to return the boots.
Best Faux Leather: Avenue Evans Wide Fit Eloise Tall Boot
Pros
- Affordable
- Accommodates calves with 23-inch circumference
- Easy to put on
Cons
- Only a few half sizes available
- Quality issues
- Shipping issues
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, faux leather boot, we recommend the Avenue Wide Fit Eloise Tall Boot. These boots have an ample stretch panel in the back, and they can fit a calf circumference of about 23 inches. The ankle-side zipper also makes them easy to put on and take off.
However, some buyers felt that materials used to make the boots were low quality. A few have experienced shipping issues with Avenue and struggled to get their boots shipped in a timely fashion.
