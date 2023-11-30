Finding the Best Wide-Calf Boots When shopping for the best wide-calf boots, you may think styles will be limited. However, there are a wide variety of boots that cater to large calves. There are the classic, low-heel leather riding boots to think about, but also the high-heeled, pointed-toe stilettos and chunky heeled, square toed boots. Waterproof and weatherproof utility boots come in wide-calf sizes as well. In other words, the market isn’t as limited as it initially seems — you just need to know where to look. Unfortunately, boot styles will be limited if you have calves greater than 20 inches in circumference. In this case, we recommend opting for custom boots, such as those sold by Atitlán Leather. This will give you complete control over not just the calf circumference, but the style, color and outsole material. Learn more about other important factors to consider before making a purchase below.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Wide-Calf Boots Before buying a wide-calf boot, it’s important to check out the boot’s calf measurements, insole, sole, material and price. Calf Measurements If your calf circumference is at 15 inches or wider, you will likely feel more comfortable in a wide-calf boot. Wide-calf boots have a calf circumference between 15 and 21 inches, though most wide-calf options are capped at 20 inches. A few brands offer boots for people with calf circumferences over 20 inches, including Atitlán Leather and Avenue. Insole While your main focus in searching for a wide-calf shoe will be the calf circumference, the insole is also very important. Removable insoles are a plus, because you can clean them more easily and replace them with your own orthotics or cushioned insoles if you have them. In general, look for boots that advertise cushioned or padded inserts. Sweat-wicking or odor-reducing inserts are a plus. Sole A good sole can mean the difference between a long-lasting and short-lived boot. Whether you’re opting for a dress boot or a rugged rain boot, look for soles that have at least some traction so you don’t slip and slide on smooth floors and slick surfaces. Lug soles are great for outdoor walking because they have chunky tread patterns and great grip on all kinds of terrain. In addition, outsoles (the outermost part of the sole) made of polyurethane or rubber are great at absorbing shock and lasting a long time. Material The material used to make a boot will greatly influence the boot’s price. Genuine leather boots — be they dress shoes or utility shoes — are going to be much more expensive than faux leather ones. In addition, rubber and neoprene, which are great for rain and mud, are more expensive than the alternative polyvinyl chloride. Price Wide-calf boots vary greatly in terms of price. We found that they fall between $35 and $350, and the majority of high-quality (yet still affordable) boots cost between $100 and $250. Factors that influence the cost of wide-calf boots include demand, quality of materials, customization and labor costs.