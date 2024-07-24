The Best Concealers for Acne
Acne-prone skin can sometimes be unpredictable, with flare-ups coming out of nowhere. This is why, one of the most important products in your makeup bag, will be a trusty concealer.
Finding a concealer that works for your skin type and successfully hides any blemishes, means anytime your skin decides to go through a breakout you can deal with it immediately and save yourself some stress.
Makeup Artist and soft-glam specialist Caitlyn Dominic, gives us her expert tips on how to apply concealer on acne, saying, “The best way to conceal a blemish using concealer is to first spot conceal before you apply other makeup, such as foundation.” She also explains what type of consistency is best, telling us, “You want to use a concealer that is a bit thicker and fuller coverage than what you would typically use for under your eyes. Cover the blemish entirely with the product, then diffuse it into your skin by pressing in with a small concealer brush or even your fingers.” Finally, to ensure your concealer looks natural and stays in place, she recommends, “Keeping the product focused on the blemish itself, and blending/diffusing it into the area of skin around the blemish – almost like an ombre, feathered out effect. Don’t forget to set with a good setting powder.”
We’ve rounded up the best concealers for acne after getting expert recommendations and trialing the options. Check out our top picks below.
Finding the Best Concealers for Acne
While suffering an acne breakout is always frustrating, having a product on hand that allows you to successfully conceal any blemishes until they heal makes the situation a lot more manageable.
To help you find the best concealer for your skin type we have put together everything you need to know to ensure you have the right product on hand to reduce redness, hide acne, and get your skin back to looking its best.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Concealers for Acne
Coverage
If you have acne-prone skin you may be tempted to automatically reach for a full-coverage concealer and start to cake it on. If you don’t have much redness a light or medium-coverage may be sufficient and will give your skin a more natural finish. When using a full-coverage concealer apply light layers to avoid your base looking too heavy.
Ingredients
Many concealers now include various skincare ingredients to ensure your base is kept nourished while you wear them. If you have dry skin, look out for concealers infused with hyaluronic acid. Whereas those with oily skin should opt for an oil-free formula to avoid clogging pores further.
Application
One of the best methods when using concealer on acne-prone skin is to apply your concealer before your foundation. Instead of starting with your base, first apply your skincare, once that has absorbed, place your chosen concealer on any blemishes, even out the product with a beauty blender or fingertips then follow up with your foundation. Use a stippling brush to smooth out your base and finish with a setting powder or spray.
Brand
Whatever your budget is, there are a number of high-quality concealers at every price point. After consulting with makeup artists and testing out the options we created the above list with the best picks from the drugstore, Amazon, right up to luxury picks.
Shade
When choosing a concealer for acne-prone skin, you want to get as close to your natural skin tone as possible. You can also use liquid concealer for contouring and highlighting if you use shades a couple of tones darker or lighter than your own skin color.
What are the Different Types of Concealers for Acne?
Liquid
The majority of concealers come in a liquid formula ranging from light to full coverage. This texture makes them easier to blend and less likely to crease or cake throughout the day. Always remember to apply light layers and build up to your desired coverage, instead of one heavy application of product.
Luminous / Satin Finish
If you favor a dewy finish to your makeup, a luminous or satin concealer will compliment your makeup look perfectly. If you have oily skin, a light dusting of setting powder or a spritz of finishing spray will help to keep your makeup in place and reduce shine throughout the day.
Matte Finish
Matte concealer is the easiest to work with and gives your base a clean and classic finish. It can also be worn on its own if you prefer a more natural look, just apply it over any blemishes and blend to erase any makeup lines.
Best Overall: Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Super Natural Concealer
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Dermatologist tested
- Hydrating formula
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some shades sell out
This cushiony vitamin E-infused concealer takes the top spot on our list due to how well it works on acne-prone skin. It uses high-definition pigments to completely conceal any blemishes and redness while never caking, creasing, or settling into dry patches.
It contains light-diffusing particles to leave your skin looking fresh and radiant, which also makes it a great option for using under the eyes for extra luminosity. If you are looking for a concealer that feels lightweight yet provides a full-coverage finish—this is the one to go for.
Best Budget: NYX Bare with Me Concealer Serum
Pros
- Great price
- Professional grade ingredients
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Those with very oily skin may need to set with powder
This concealer from NYX combines skincare with makeup to ensure you create a smooth base while also giving your skin a dose of healthy ingredients. Tremella mushroom, cica, and green tea all combine to keep your skin glowing throughout the day.
Available in 16 shades, this concealer hides acne, blemishes, dark circles, redness, and irritation while still feeling breathable on the skin. It also comes in at an affordable price and as you only need a tiny amount, one bottle lasts a long time.
Best Drugstore: Wet n Wild Mega Last Incognito All-Day Full Coverage Liquid Matte Concealer
Pros
- Matte finish
- Affordable
- Hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
- Might not work for those with very dry skin
This cruelty-free pick from Wet n Wild provides a gorgeous soft-matte finish that can be built up from medium to full coverage. Infused with hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, licorice root extract, and mango seed butter, this concealer leaves your skin looking and feeling soft and smooth.
Having one of these on hand means you are always ready for any unexpected breakouts or acne flare-ups. Once applied this concealer stays looking fresh all day with minimal touch-ups.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer
Pros
- Available in mini-size
- Luxury finish
- Full coverage
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for light coverage
Suitable for all skin types, this luxury concealer gives any makeup look an elevated finish. The liquid formula has light-reflecting properties that give your skin that sought-after lit-from-within glow.
The silky texture blends into the skin seamlessly making it a great option for those who are beginners to makeup as it is so easy to apply. It also has the bonus of containing microspherical powders that add a blurring soft-focus finish to the skin.
Best for Redness: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Pros
- Color-correcting
- Ideal for dark circles
- Wide shade range
Cons
- Not everyone may like the sponge applicator
- Cap gets messy
Acne breakouts can often come hand-in-hand with redness so this multi-use concealer is the ideal choice to ensure you always have a product that can effectively hide several different skin issues at once.
It has been infused with haloxyl to help reduce inflammation and dark circles, and also comes with a built-in sponge tip for a hassle-free application.
Best Buildable-Coverage: Haus Labs By Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer with Fermented Arnica
Pros
- Natural finish
- Non-comedogenic
- Buildable formula
Cons
- The applicator could be more durable
- Some may prefer more coverage
This clean concealer from Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs works like a dream on acne and blemishes. The non-comedogenic formula effectively conceals and heals skin through a mix of blurring pigments and skin-nourishing ingredients.
Hydrating niacinamide and hyaluronic acid combine with fermented arnica to reduce the appearance of redness and irritation while also de-puffing to leave your skin looking refreshed and healthy.
Best Shade Range: Pat McGrath LABS Sublime Perfection Concealer
Pros
- Radiant-matte finish
- Suitable for all skin types
- Contains anti-aging ingredients
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a more lightweight texture
No one knows more about concealer than renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath, which is why the concealer from her namesake brand is one of the best on the market. Suitable for all skin types it successfully conceals acne and blemishes without ever appearing or feeling heavy on the skin.
It also tackles fine lines and wrinkles with its vita-serum complex while the optically diffusing pigments leave the skin with an airbrush-like finish.
Best for Sensitive-Skin: Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer
Pros
- Non-Comedogenic
- Fragrance-free
- Covers redness and blemishes
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for full coverage
The last thing you want when you are going through an acne breakout is to cause your skin further irritation. If you find makeup products can tend to further aggravate your skin, this serum concealer from clean beauty brand Tower 28 is gentle enough to keep your skin calm while also providing sufficient coverage for blemishes.
The formula contains lysine to help promote collagen production and reduce dryness, as well as hyaluronic acid to maintain your skin’s suppleness and smoothness. Finally the addition of centella asiatica leaf extract helps to soothe delicate complexions.
Best for Dry Skin: Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Wide shade range
- Comes in a mini size
- Radiant finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Not everyone may like the scent
Using concealer on dry skin can be slightly tricky to get right. Unlike other products on the market, this pick from Kosas goes on like a dream and doesn’t settle into dry patches after a few hours of wear.
Both non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic, the creamy formula combines arnica and panthenol to hide blemishes and calm redness, while hyaluronic acid, peptides, caffeine, and pink algae extract work together to keep your skin looking plump, supple and depuffed.
Best for Oily Skin: Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer with Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine
Pros
- Oil-free
- Infused with acne-fighting medicine
- Non-Comedogenic
Cons
- Might not work as well on dry skin
- Slightly smaller size
For those with both oily and acne-prone skin, this concealer is the one to go for. The oil-free formula prevents your pores from clogging further and the addition of acne-fighting medicine salicylic acid helps to treat current breakouts.
The innovative microclear technology means not only does this product conceal blemishes it also helps to clear them up and heal them more quickly.
Best Multi-Use: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer
Pros
- Long-wearing
- Moisturizing ingredients
- Smooths skin texture
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Slightly more expensive
This best-selling concealer can not only be used to hide blemishes but its full coverage formula also works amazingly to contour and highlight. Both hydrating and weightless if you like to keep a minimalist makeup bag this is the one to invest in.
The ingredient list of this concealer proves why it's so popular, as it contains a mix of skin-enriching extras to ensure your complexion stays nourished. Coconut water keeps your skin moisturized, alpine rose gives it a healthy glow, while hyaluronic acid leaves it looking smooth and plump.
Best Radiant Finish: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Pros
- Brightens skin
- Reduces redness
- Crease-resistant
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
If you find it hard to find your exact shade match in a concealer, this radiant finish pick from NARS has one of the widest selections available with over 30 different tones. It also comes in a mini size—ideal for travel or if you just want to test it out before investing in the full size.
In addition to the light-diffusing pigments, this concealer also contains a potent botanical blend of magnolia bark extract, grape seed extract, and vitamin E to reduce redness, strengthen the skin barrier, and deliver moisture to your skin.
Best for Breakouts: e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer
Pros
- Satin finish
- Great price
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Doe foot applicator could be smaller
- Might not work on oily skin
This concealer works to camouflage any breakouts, redness, or blemishes in an instant. The full-coverage satin finish formula offers intense pigment that glides on seamlessly and stays in place all day.
Next time your acne flares up, having one of these concealers on hand will help you avoid the panic and enable you to get your base back to looking its best in no time.
Best Long-Lasting: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer
Pros
- Waterproof
- Non-greasy formula
- Full coverage
Cons
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
- Smaller range of undertones
If you live in a hot and humid climate or don’t have time for touch-ups throughout the day and have been searching for a concealer that doesn’t budge no matter how sweaty it gets, take a look at this waterproof option from L’Oreal.
Available in 25 shades, this full-coverage liquid concealer delivers a smooth matte finish that hides everything from acne, dark circles, scars, and discoloration. It can also be used on the body and for contour and highlighting by choosing a shade or two darker or lighter than your natural skin tone.
Best Matte Finish: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer
Pros
- Moisturizing formula
- Soothes redness
- Easy to blend
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Slightly thicker consistency (although it blends easily)
This award-winning concealer from Lancôme’s Teint Idole range provides a gorgeous matte finish that feels comfortable to wear and never settles into scars, fine lines, or wrinkles. Part skincare, part makeup, not only does this product effectively conceal, it also hydrates and soothes your skin.
The breathable liquid formula has been infused with rose extract to seal in moisture, water lily extract to calm and cool skin redness, along with moringa seed to protect against environmental aggressors.
People Also Ask
Q: How do I choose a concealer for acne?
A:To narrow down your options, choose a concealer that is suitable for your skin type. Within these products then decide how much coverage you want and what type of finish you prefer between satin, matte, luminous, or radiant.
Q: What concealer won't break me out?
A:To avoid further breakouts non-comedogenic concealers are your best bet. Any product that is free from oil, fragrance, and parabens is also less likely to irritate your skin.
Q: Which concealer is best for acne-prone skin?
A:The best concealer for acne will vary depending on your skin type. Our list above has the top picks for sensitive, dry, and oily skin, as well as various types of finishes and different levels of coverage.
