The Best Concealers for Acne

Written by Clare Holden

Acne-prone skin can sometimes be unpredictable, with flare-ups coming out of nowhere. This is why, one of the most important products in your makeup bag, will be a trusty concealer.

Finding a concealer that works for your skin type and successfully hides any blemishes, means anytime your skin decides to go through a breakout you can deal with it immediately and save yourself some stress.

Makeup Artist and soft-glam specialist Caitlyn Dominic, gives us her expert tips on how to apply concealer on acne, saying, “The best way to conceal a blemish using concealer is to first spot conceal before you apply other makeup, such as foundation.” She also explains what type of consistency is best, telling us, “You want to use a concealer that is a bit thicker and fuller coverage than what you would typically use for under your eyes. Cover the blemish entirely with the product, then diffuse it into your skin by pressing in with a small concealer brush or even your fingers.” Finally, to ensure your concealer looks natural and stays in place, she recommends, “Keeping the product focused on the blemish itself, and blending/diffusing it into the area of skin around the blemish – almost like an ombre, feathered out effect. Don’t forget to set with a good setting powder.”

We’ve rounded up the best concealers for acne after getting expert recommendations and trialing the options. Check out our top picks below.

Best Overall: Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Super Natural Concealer

Best Budget: NYX Bare with Me Concealer Serum

Best Drugstore: Wet n Wild Mega Last Incognito All-Day Full Coverage Liquid Matte Concealer

Best Splurge: Hourglass Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer

Best for Redness: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

Best Buildable-Coverage: Haus Labs By Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer with Fermented Arnica

Best Shade Range: Pat McGrath LABS Sublime Perfection Concealer

Best for Sensitive-Skin: Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer

Best for Dry Skin: Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid

Best for Oily Skin: Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer with Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine

Best Multi-Use: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer

Best Radiant Finish: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

Best for Breakouts: e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer

Best Long-Lasting: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer

Best Matte Finish: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer