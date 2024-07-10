The Best Foundations for Rosacea

Written by Clare Holden

Rosacea is a skin condition that causes redness on the face especially around the nose and cheeks. While medication can help to keep symptoms under control, there is currently no cure or known cause. Stress, environmental stressors, exposure to the sun, along with alcohol and certain foods however can all trigger skin flare ups.

Whether rosacea is something you have dealt with your whole life, or a recent change to your skin, finding a foundation that provides sufficient coverage without causing further irritation is most likely top of your beauty wish list.

Rosacea doesn’t have to spell disaster for your makeup routine, with the right products and application techniques you can continue to wear your favorite beauty looks and feel confident. Celebrity makeup artist Natalie Dresher gave us her expert tips, saying, “Applying foundation on skin with rosacea can be tricky, color correction is your friend! I love applying a green color corrector on the skin. Waiting for it to dry down and then going in with my favorite foundation.”

We have put together this essential list of the best foundations for rosacea after getting expert recommendations and testing out the options. Keep reading to find a pick for your skin type.

Best Overall: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up Fresh Wear Lightweight Foundation

Best Budget: Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

Best Splurge: Hourglass Veil™ Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation

Best Drugstore: CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation

Best Coverage: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1

Best Tinted Moisturizer: Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Best BB Cream: L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer Anti-Redness

Best Light Coverage: Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation

Best for Dry Skin: Armani Beauty Power Fabric + Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

Best for Oily Skin: Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation

Best CC Cream: Erborian Women’s CC Red Correct

Best with SPF: IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50

Best for Mature Skin: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20

Best Medium Coverage: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

Best Powder: bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15