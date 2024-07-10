The Best Foundations for Rosacea
Rosacea is a skin condition that causes redness on the face especially around the nose and cheeks. While medication can help to keep symptoms under control, there is currently no cure or known cause. Stress, environmental stressors, exposure to the sun, along with alcohol and certain foods however can all trigger skin flare ups.
Whether rosacea is something you have dealt with your whole life, or a recent change to your skin, finding a foundation that provides sufficient coverage without causing further irritation is most likely top of your beauty wish list.
Rosacea doesn’t have to spell disaster for your makeup routine, with the right products and application techniques you can continue to wear your favorite beauty looks and feel confident. Celebrity makeup artist Natalie Dresher gave us her expert tips, saying, “Applying foundation on skin with rosacea can be tricky, color correction is your friend! I love applying a green color corrector on the skin. Waiting for it to dry down and then going in with my favorite foundation.”
We have put together this essential list of the best foundations for rosacea after getting expert recommendations and testing out the options. Keep reading to find a pick for your skin type.
Finding the Best Foundations for Rosacea
Rosacea can appear at any time in our lives, which can be frustrating as it is sometimes difficult to determine exactly what causes it. Triggers can vary for different people and it is always best to speak with a medical professional to see what could be causing yours.
To help get your skin back to looking its best we have put together everything you need to know about choosing a foundation for rosacea—including application methods, skin prep tips, and all the various product options.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Foundations for Rosacea
Coverage
Foundations are divided into light, medium, and full coverage bases, with skin tints, BB creams, and tinted moisturizers all providing anything from a natural to a medium base. If you are not sure which you prefer, go for a buildable formula that can be used for various levels of coverage.
SPF
While it is always recommended to apply a layer of SPF before your foundation, choosing a product that also contains sun protection gives you an additional layer to shield against UV rays.
Skin Prep
When working with rosacea skin, you want to be careful not to cause any further irritation. Opt for a light non-comedogenic moisturizer before applying your base. Make sure your skin has been cleansed properly, then gently massage in your cream and let it absorb fully before you start with your makeup.
Application
Blending is key to achieving a smooth base on skin with rosacea, so once you have placed your foundation on your face using either your fingertips or a flat brush, go back in with a stipple brush or a beauty blender to work the base into the skin and remove any excess product.
Finish
Foundation ranges from matte, dewy, natural, and velvet, to radiant finishes. They can all work for skin with rosacea and whichever one you choose comes down to your preferred makeup style. If you have oily skin and use a dewy finish foundation, be sure to use a setting powder. Likewise, if you have dry skin and opt for a matte base, applying a good moisturizer beforehand will prevent your skin from becoming cakey-looking.
What are the Different Types of Best Foundations for Rosacea?
Liquid
Liquid foundation is one of the most popular choices for those with rosacea. It provides enough coverage to hide any redness and leaves the skin with a more even tone.
BB Cream
BB Cream is a great pick for anyone with rosacea. In addition to providing ample coverage, it also takes care of the skin with hydrating ingredients, antioxidants, and SPF. If your skin is very red, going for a green BB Cream will help to neutralize and color-correct instantly.
Powder
Powder foundation often gets overlooked, but it works just as well as its liquid counterparts to even the skin tone and leave it looking healthy. Powder bases are also extremely quick and easy to apply, so make a great option for beginners to makeup or for those short on time.
Best Overall: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up Fresh Wear Lightweight Foundation
Pros
- Luxury finish
- Buildable formula
- Wide selection of shades
Cons
- Slightly runny formula
- The cap could be more durable
This silky foundation from L’Oreal comes at a drugstore price but with a luxury finish. It is our overall pick for those with rosacea as the buildable coverage is sensitive skin-friendly and works for everything from natural makeup to a full-on glam look.
The pigments match with your skin tone and the lightweight formula blends in seamlessly once it’s applied, making it easy to work with even for beginners to beauty. A little bit of this product goes a long way which also means one bottle will last you a long time.
Best Budget: Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator
Pros
- Great price
- Semi-matte finish
- Hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Smaller shade range
This best-selling skin tint from Wet n Wild is the top pick for those who favor a no-makeup makeup look. It leaves your skin looking healthy and refreshed while also providing a veil of coverage to even out your complexion.
The soft-matte finish is universally flattering and also works for delicate skin. The formula has been infused with moisturizing ingredients to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day and prevent your base from ever looking dry or flaky.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Veil™ Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation
Pros
- Long-wearing
- Glowing finish
- Strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
If you are looking to create a truly elevated makeup look then this foundation from luxury makeup brand Hourglass is the one to reach for. As with all of their products, this base is packed full of high-quality ingredients that result in smooth and seamless-looking skin.
Meadowfoam seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and plant-based squalane all work together to replenish, nourish, and hydrate the skin to leave it looking plump and radiant.
Best Drugstore: CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
Pros
- Affordable price
- Available in over 40 shades
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
Those who favor a classic matte base will love how this oil-absorbing liquid foundation provides ample coverage for redness and uneven skin tone. Available in 40 shades, you are bound to find your perfect shade match to allow you to create a timeless beauty look.
The cruelty-free formula also comes in a variety of undertone options enabling you to get extra specific when choosing your color. The long-lasting formula also makes it a great option for all-day wear when you don’t have time for touch ups.
Best Coverage: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1
Pros
- 4-in-1 base
- Lightweight feel
- Evens skin tone
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a more matte finish
Streamline your entire makeup process into one simple step with this 4-in-1 option from Maybelline. The illuminating formula works as a primer, concealer, highlighter, and BB cream and even has a flow-through sponge tip for an easy and quick application.
Take the hassle out of applying your makeup by investing in this radiant base. It makes evening out your skin tone a breeze and having one of these on hand at all times means any emergency skin flare-ups can be dealt with in seconds.
Best Tinted Moisturizer: Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Pros
- Provides SPF
- Non-comedogenic
- Sensitive-skin friendly
Cons
- Applicator could work better
- Smaller choice of undertones
Tinted moisturizer is a great option for those with rosacea, especially this option from the sensitive-skin-friendly brand Tower 28. Infused with SPF 30 to keep your skin protected from UV rays, this base is also non-comedogenic and works especially well for acne-prone skin.
The formula includes white sage extract which helps to reduce the appearance of irritation, while prickly pear extract works to repair skin and protect from blue-light pollution.
Best BB Cream: L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer Anti-Redness
Pros
- Neutralizes redness
- Hides imperfections
- Evens complexion
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Some may prefer a traditional foundation
This anti-redness BB cream from L’Oreal is one of the most effective ways to neutralize uneven skin tone and get your base looking flawless. It works by using color-transforming pigments to counteract redness and leave your complexion with an all-over natural tone.
It also delivers an extra dose of hydration to keep your skin looking moisturized all day while still maintaining a lightweight and breathable feel.
Best Light Coverage: Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Radiant finish
- Oil-free formula
Cons
- Not everyone may like the texture
- Those with oily skin may need to set it with powder
This serum foundation from clean beauty pioneers Ilia rolls your skincare and makeup into one. Both oil and fragrance-free, it takes care of your complexion while also providing a dewy and healthy-looking veil of color.
The trio of squalane, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid all work together to plump, hydrate, and replenish your skin’s moisture and leave your base looking radiant.
Best for Dry Skin: Armani Beauty Power Fabric + Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25
Pros
- Luxury finish
- Weightless feel
- Blends seamlessly
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Slightly more expensive
All of the foundations from Armani Beauty are amazing, but the Power Fabric line is particularly good for those with dry skin. It manages to provide a full coverage finish without ever looking cakey and or feeling heavy.
The silky velvet texture melts into the skin to create a smooth-looking base that lasts all day without ever creasing or drying out. The lightweight formula also feels extremely comfortable on the skin, so the perfect pick for anyone who normally hates the feeling of wearing makeup.
Best for Oily Skin: Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation
Pros
- Poreless finish
- Available in over 40 shades
- Buildable coverage
Cons
- Might not work for dry skin
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
This oil-free pick from Maybelline is praised by makeup lovers everywhere as one of the best options for anyone who finds their makeup starts to turn greasy within a few hours of applying it. Both dermatologist and allergy tested, it won’t clog pores and leaves skin with a poreless finish.
The ultra-lightweight formula is ideal for those with oily skin who also have rosacea as it provides a breathable buildable coverage that evens out the skin tone while maintaining a matte finish.
Best CC Cream: Erborian Women’s CC Red Correct
Pros
- Corrects redness
- Hydrates skin
- Evens out complexion
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may prefer more coverage
This K Beauty wonder product is a must-have for anyone with rosacea. It instantly soothes and reduces any redness on the skin, leaving it looking more luminous and radiant. In addition to hydrating glycerin to soften and moisturize the skin, it also provides an SPF 25.
Only a tiny pea size amount is needed to cover the whole face, and it can be applied on its own or after your favorite day cream or primer.
Best with SPF: IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50
Pros
- Anti-aging
- Contains SPF 50
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some shades sell out
The illuminating CC cream is the one to go for if sun protection is your main requirement. Along with providing an SPF 50, this full-coverage foundation is also color-correcting—making it a great pick for those with rosacea.
Suitable for all skin types, the radiant finish leaves your skin glowing, while the anti-aging ingredients help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen, peptides, and niacin all work together to improve the skin’s elasticity, uneven skin tone, and smoothness.
Best for Mature Skin: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Pros
- Natural finish
- Glides on smoothly
- Formulated with antioxidants
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Some may prefer more coverage
This dreamy base from Neutrogena has been infused with feverfew extract which is renowned for its calming properties. The non-greasy formula blends into the skin seamlessly to create a natural base that feels lightweight.
Fusing skincare and makeup, this foundation has been designed to not only improve the appearance of your skin while you wear it but also long after removing it.
Best Medium Coverage: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Pros
- Non-Comedogenic formula
- Helps to reduce redness
- Protects against environmental stressors
Cons
- Some may prefer a more dewy finish
- May not last so well in very hot weather
Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs has created this skin-first foundation that provides the perfect amount of color. If you find tints too light and full-coverage bases too heavy—you will love the finish of this medium-level foundation.
Infused with fermented arnica to help reduce redness and irritation, it also contains a blend of medicinal herbs that promote healing and calming, along with a cocktail of antioxidants to protect the skin from stress.
Best Powder: bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Buildable coverage
- Luminous finish
Cons
- Not for those looking for a liquid foundation
- Some shades sell out
Whether you have sensitive skin or are looking for an alternative to a liquid base, this classic powder foundation from bareMinerals can be used to achieve a light veil of color or build up to full coverage without the risk of causing irritation.
Easy to use, this five ingredient silky-feel powder creates a radiant base that never looks cakey or starts to crease as the day goes on. Suitable for all skin types it also has SPF 15.
People Also Ask
Q: What kind of foundation should I use for rosacea?
A:First, choose a foundation that is suitable for your skin type. Then look for a base that specifically targets uneven skin tone and color-corrects.
Q: What brand of makeup is best for rosacea?
A:All of the brands on our list have been chosen as their foundations work extremely well to reduce the appearance of redness and provide sufficient coverage while also feeling lightweight on the skin.
Q: How much should I spend on a foundation for rosacea?
A:Our list of the best foundations for rosacea has options at every price point. Whether you are looking for a wallet-friendly drugstore pick or want to invest in a luxury option—you’ll find a foundation above.
