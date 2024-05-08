Tinted moisturizers can work wonders for mature skin as they keep your complexion hydrated while also giving it a lift with light coverage. We run through everything from skin type, ingredients, and finish below to make sure you find your perfect match.

Whether you are in the market for a new tinted moisturizer or are making the switch over from foundation and have no idea which option is the right choice for you—don’t worry as we have put together this guide to make your decision easier.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Tinted Moisturizers for Mature Skin

Skin Type

This will be the key determiner when deciding which tinted moisturizer is for you. Make sure to select a product that is designed for your skin type to avoid it piling or turning greasy. If skin tends to be drier in the Winter and oily in the Summer go for a tinted moisturizer that works for all skin types so you can wear it all year round.

Ingredients

If you have oily skin choosing an oil-free tinted moisturizer will help to keep your skin shine-free all day. Those with dry skin should keep an eye out for products infused with hyaluronic acid, while those with acne-prone skin should opt for non-comedogenic bases to avoid clogging their pores.

Finish

Tinted moisturizers come in a range of finishes and which one you choose comes down to preference. Matte is great for a classic beauty look, whereas dewy bases help to give your skin a fresh and healthy finish. If you want something in the middle a natural base is always a safe choice to achieve a radiant glow.

Coverage

Tinted moisturizers do have a lighter coverage than regular foundation, however, due to their hydrating properties they still help to improve the overall appearance of skin. If you do prefer more color go for a buildable option as this allows you to create your desired level of coverage.

Application

The best thing about tinted moisturizers is how easy they are to apply. They streamline your skincare and makeup routine into one simple step and can be applied using just the fingertips. If you do need additional blending use a stippling brush or a beauty blender to work the liquid into your skin.