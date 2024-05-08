The Best Tinted Moisturizers for Mature Skin
It is important to give your makeup bag a refresh every few years to ensure the products you are using are still compatible with your skin as it ages. Celebrity makeup artist Natalie Dresher tells us that for those with mature skin switching to a tinted moisturizer can be a game-changer when it comes to keeping your makeup looking luminous, saying, ”Tinted moisturizers tend to have less pigment than traditional foundations making them more lightweight, this means that there will be less product to settle into fine lines and therefore be more flattering on those with mature skin as the finish is radiant and youthful in appearance”.
To find the best-tinted moisturizers for mature skin, we combed through the options, got recommendations from makeup artists, investigated ingredients, and tested out dozens of products to land on these picks for every skin type and budget.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Best SPF: Saie Slip Tint – Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer with Mineral Zinc SPF 35 and Hyaluronic Acid
-
-
Best for Oily Skin: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 20
-
Best Shade Selection: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
-
-
-
-
-
Best for Sensitive Skin: bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE® Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30
-
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Tinted Moisturizers for Mature Skin
Whether you are in the market for a new tinted moisturizer or are making the switch over from foundation and have no idea which option is the right choice for you—don’t worry as we have put together this guide to make your decision easier.
Tinted moisturizers can work wonders for mature skin as they keep your complexion hydrated while also giving it a lift with light coverage. We run through everything from skin type, ingredients, and finish below to make sure you find your perfect match.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Tinted Moisturizers for Mature Skin
Skin Type
This will be the key determiner when deciding which tinted moisturizer is for you. Make sure to select a product that is designed for your skin type to avoid it piling or turning greasy. If skin tends to be drier in the Winter and oily in the Summer go for a tinted moisturizer that works for all skin types so you can wear it all year round.
Ingredients
If you have oily skin choosing an oil-free tinted moisturizer will help to keep your skin shine-free all day. Those with dry skin should keep an eye out for products infused with hyaluronic acid, while those with acne-prone skin should opt for non-comedogenic bases to avoid clogging their pores.
Finish
Tinted moisturizers come in a range of finishes and which one you choose comes down to preference. Matte is great for a classic beauty look, whereas dewy bases help to give your skin a fresh and healthy finish. If you want something in the middle a natural base is always a safe choice to achieve a radiant glow.
Coverage
Tinted moisturizers do have a lighter coverage than regular foundation, however, due to their hydrating properties they still help to improve the overall appearance of skin. If you do prefer more color go for a buildable option as this allows you to create your desired level of coverage.
Application
The best thing about tinted moisturizers is how easy they are to apply. They streamline your skincare and makeup routine into one simple step and can be applied using just the fingertips. If you do need additional blending use a stippling brush or a beauty blender to work the liquid into your skin.
What are the Different Types of Tinted Moisturizers for Mature Skin?
SPF
Sun damage is one of the main causes of aging so choosing a tinted moisturizer with SPF is a great way to ensure your skin is shielded from any additional damage.
Hydrating
Many tinted moisturizers are packed full of hydrating ingredients such as squalane, shea butter, and glycerin. These not only improve the appearance of your skin while wearing them but they also contribute to the overall long-term health of your skin and help to keep it looking soft and supple.
Mattifying
If you have oily skin or a shiny t-zone it can be tempting to reach for the pressed powder but opting for a mattifying tinted moisturizer is the ideal solution for those who want to avoid a cakey finish and clogged pores.
Best Overall: NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Pros
- Contains SPF
- Wide range of undertones
- Radiant finish
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
Not only does this tinted moisturizer from NARS give the skin a light veil of radiant coverage, but it also provides SPF 30 and delivers it with a dose of vitamin C to brighten your base and leave you with a healthy-looking glow.
What really sets this tinted moisturizer apart though is its ability to hydrate and condition the skin, giving it a smoother and more refined appearance. It has also been infused with French Polynesian Kopara to promote cell renewal and soften the skin.
Best Budget: wet n wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator Matte Finish
Pros
- Oil-free formula
- Non-greasy finish
- Great price
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a more matte finish
Coming at just over $5, this hydrating tinted moisturizer is the perfect pick for those with mature skin looking for an everyday option. The coverage can be built up from sheer to medium and its silky texture means it blends in seamlessly to the skin.
The formula has been formulated with hydrating powerhouses squalane and hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin stays moisturized all day. We also love that it is vegan and cruelty-free.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Veil™ Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation
Pros
- Luxury formula
- Hydrating ingredients
- Dewy finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Might not work with extremely oily skin
If you are looking to invest in a skin-first foundation, then this luxurious option from Hourglass is the one to go for. Plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acid, and meadow foam seed oil all work together to plump up your skin and strengthen your moisture barrier.
The silky texture is incredibly easy to work with as it melts effortlessly into your skin to create a natural-looking radiant base. The lightweight and breathable feel of this foundation also makes it comfortable to wear all day.
Best Drugstore: Maybelline Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer
Pros
- Blurs pores
- Affordable
- Shine control
Cons
- Not for those looking for a dewy finish
- May need a little extra time to blend
This aloe-infused tinted moisturizer is the perfect option for those with mature skin, who favor a matte finish but still need hydration. It keeps shine at bay without feeling heavy or greasy and keeps your skin feeling fresh while wearing it.
Available in 14 natural shades, the tones are designed to work with your complexion to result in a your-skin-but-better effect, that softy conceals any blemishes.
Best Bronzing: Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzing Serum
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Infused with skin-nourishing ingredients
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Only available in one shade
- Not everyone may like the slightly shimmer finish
We all know that UV rays are one of the main causes of aging, so this bronzing serum is the ideal option for those who want to achieve a sun-kissed glow without the risk of sun damage. In addition to giving the skin a golden hue, it also delivers pro-vitamins and essential fatty acids to the skin to leave it looking soft, supple, and healthy.
Illuminating micro-minerals have also been added to give the skin a light-reflecting effect that elevates any makeup look.
Best SPF: Saie Slip Tint – Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer with Mineral Zinc SPF 35 and Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Non-Comedogenic
- Dewy finish
- Hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Slightly more expensive
This dewy finish hydrating base is perfect for anyone who favors a no-makeup makeup look with the added bonus of sun protection. Both fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, this lightweight coverage leaves your skin looking healthy and fresh.
In addition to containing SPF35, the formula of this tinted moisturizer has also been infused with hyaluronic acid for moisture and licorice root extract for extra brightness.
Best for Dry Skin: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Wide shade range
- Radiant finish
Cons
- Might not work for those with oily skin
- Droplet bottle could be easier to use
If there is one type of skin that benefits from switching to a tinted moisturizer, it’s dry complexions. This cruelty-free serum skin tint from clean beauty pioneers Ilia is the ideal option for anyone who struggles to keep their base hydrated throughout the day.
Packed full of nourishing ingredients such as squalane, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid—plus SPF 40, this base has everything your skin needs to keep it looking in peak condition.
Best for Oily Skin: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Pros
- Available in a mini size
- Oil-free formula
- Matte finish
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
Makeup artists hail this tinted moisturizer as the holy grail base for those with oily skin due to its ability to provide a sheer veil of coverage without ever turning greasy or shiny. The matte finish also has a blurring effect which gives the skin a real-life soft focus appearance.
The shine-controlling properties of this tinted moisturizer make it the ideal option for anyone with mature skin looking for a natural finish. It also has the added bonus of containing SPF 20.
Best Shade Selection: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Radiant finish
- Contains SPF
Cons
- Might not work for very oily skin
- Slightly smaller bottle
The standout product from Selena Gomez’s makeup range Rare Beauty, this tinted moisturizer works for every skin type and has an extensive shade selection making it easy to find the perfect match for your complexion.
The lightweight formula is easy to apply as it melts seamlessly into the skin and leaves it with a radiant non-sticky finish.
Best Lightweight: tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Infused with vitamins
- Contains SPF
Cons
- Limited shade range
- Not as widely available
If you love the look of makeup but hate the feeling of wearing it, this is the base for you. It gives the skin a healthy glow while still feeling lightweight and breathable. The appearance of wrinkles and fine lines are diffused with micro-treated mineral pigments without clogging pores.
This coverage takes care of your complexion through a cocktail of skin-enriching ingredients such as chamomile, vitamins A, C, and E, and sodium hyaluronate.
Best for Radiance: L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Pros
- Luminous finish
- Can also be worn under foundation
- Hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
Shimmer products can be difficult to get right on mature skin as the glitter particles tend to settle in fine lines but this Glotion from L’Oreal proves you can still achieve a luminous finish without worrying about accentuating any wrinkles.
This illuminating tinted liquid can be worn on its own, under foundation, or used as a highlighter. Micro-pearls combine with hydrating glycerin and shea butter to create the perfect product to leave your skin looking refreshed and glowing.
Best Dewy Finish: Milani Glow Hydrating Skin Tint
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Lightweight feel
- Infused with hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a matte finish
Our skin loses moisture as we age so opting for a dewy finish base can help to keep your skin looking soft and supple. This affordable option from Milani quenches your skin’s thirst with a mix of coconut water, electrolytes, and squalane while also providing it with a light tint.
The easy-to-blend formula glides onto the skin to blur any imperfections, resulting in a natural-looking sheer finish.
Best Coverage: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Long-wearing
- Natural finish
Cons
- Might not work for super dry skin
- Some may prefer a more shimmer finish
If you are looking for a tinted moisturizer that provides slightly more coverage, this option from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty can be worn as both a light veil of color or built up to a medium coverage.
Sweat, humidity, and transfer-proof this base is a great flexible foundation to have in your makeup bag as it can be used for minimalist day makeup or a stronger night look. The liquid formula also helps to even out skin texture for a smoother appearance.
Best for Sensitive Skin: bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE® Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30
Pros
- Contains SPF
- Non-irritating
- Comes in 2 sizes
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Those with oily t-zones may need to powder
Along with hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane is one of the key ingredients in this sensitive-skin-friendly tinted moisturizer, providing your complexion with all-day hydration so that your face never feels or looks parched.
It also contains SPF 30 to help shield your skin from UV rays and comes in a wider range of shades. The lightweight gel-cream feels breathable on the skin and is also available in a mini-size ideal for travel.
Best for Anti-Aging: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer
Pros
- Affordable
- Fragrance-free
- Infused with anti-aging ingredients
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Pump dispenser could be better
This tinted moisturizer contains retinol, antioxidants, and vitamins to improve the overall appearance of your skin and give it a refreshed and healthy glow. The sheer super blendable formula can be easily applied using the fingertips and leaves it looking smoother in seconds.
For those who are serious about their skincare routine, this base is the perfect option to keep your complexion nourished and protected from the sun while also creating a natural makeup look.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is tinted moisturizer good for mature skin?
A:Yes, tinted moisturizer helps to deliver hydrating ingredients to mature skin without overloading it with product.
-
Q: How do I apply tinted moisturizer?
A:For a natural makeup look, put some product on the fingertips, rub them together, and then distribute it evenly across your face. If you want more coverage apply another light layer and blend with a brush or sponge.
-
Q: Is tinted moisturizer more expensive than foundation?
A:As with every beauty product, there are options available at every price point. Our list has the best tried and tested picks for every budget from drugstore to luxury.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.