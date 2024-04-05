The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks
Lipstick is definitely considered a desert island beauty product, with many of us often repurchasing our favorite shades repeatedly over the years. Nowadays lipsticks are not only created to deliver color but also to protect against environmental stressors, hydrate lips and mostly importantly last longer.
After speaking with makeup artists and beauty industry experts—we tested out the options and combed through reviews and formulas to discover the most effective lip colors on the market.
We curated this list of the best long-lasting lipsticks to include products that combine innovative ingredients with an enhanced ability to hold up throughout the day, while also keeping your lips soft and conditioned. Keep reading to discover the best matte, satin, liquid and shine options available.
Finding the Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks
The market is flooded with lipsticks and it can feel like a maze trying to navigate through all the options. Before you go on the hunt for your next lip color, to ensure you don’t get overwhelmed or make the wrong choice—we have broken down all the different types of finishes and shades to help you narrow down exactly what it is you need in a lipstick.
We have also included some tips and tricks to help you make your lipstick last longer and keep your application looking fresh all day. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the best long-lasting lipsticks and how to pick the right one for you.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks
Finish
Lipstick comes in a variety of finishes from matte, satin, gloss and shine. We have included an option for each category on our list after testing out the offerings and seeing which held up best throughout the day.
Application
There are a couple of tricks you can do to help your lipstick last longer. Before applying your color lightly dust some setting powder around the outside of the lips to prevent your lipstick bleeding. Then once you have completed your application mist with setting spray to help lock in your look.
Lip Liner
If you have time, teaming your lipstick with a matching lip liner (or a darker shade if going for an ombre effect) will really elevate your look and give it a cleaner and more professional finish.
Brand
We have included long-lasting lipsticks from a range of brands from drugstore to luxury. Whether you are looking to invest or searching for a more budget-friendly option–-all of the picks on our list have been tested out and included due to their superior quality.
Shade
What shade you go for is completely down to preference. Nudes work great for a no makeup makeup look, while red lipstick is always a safe bet for evening wear. It is always a good idea to have a vibrant shade on hand, as this will enable you to create a statement look in seconds.
What are the Different Types of Long-Lasting Lipsticks?
Matte
Matte lipsticks made a big comeback a few years ago and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down. They provide a clean and timeless finish that accentuates your lip shape and elevates your makeup look.
Liquid
Liquid lipstick is a great option for anyone looking for a hassle-free application that doesn’t sacrifice on color. If you tend to do your makeup on the go, liquid lipsticks will enable you to achieve a put-together beauty look without having to be too precise.
Velvet
If you are not a fan of matte lipstick, going for a velvet finish will give you the same color intensity but with a softer look and creamier feel. Velvet finish lipsticks can often be more comfortable to wear and are also a great choice for those with mature skin.
Best Overall: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Shout Loud Satin Lipstick
Pros
- Hydrating
- Wide range of shades
- Professional grade ingredients
Cons
- Only available in one finish
- Some shades sell out
The universally loved NYX Shout Loud lipstick takes our top spot not just for its long-lasting abilities but also for its super hydrating formula. Infused with mango and shea butter and available in 29 shades—this lip color is the perfect addition to any makeup bag.
One swipe is all you need of this lipstick to create a bold statement lip that will last all day or night. The collection includes a selection of nude tones for everyday wear and there is even a black shade option if you favor a more daring look.
Best Budget: wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick
Pros
- Great price
- Cruelty-free
- Creamy texture
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some may prefer a more matte finish
Coming in at just $1, you can’t go wrong adding one of these smooth lipsticks from wet n wild to your makeup collection. The silky formula glides on easily and can be built up to your desired strength.
With over 35 shade options to choose from, this is the ideal lipstick to experiment with new colors before making a huge investment. We especially love the deep red Wild Orchid tone for dramatic night looks.
Best Splurge: Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour
Pros
- Luxurious feel
- Rich pigment
- Hydrating ingredients
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
If you are looking to invest in a luxurious lipstick then the Chanel Rouge is the one to go for. Everything from the velvety formula, smooth finish to the high quality packaging make this lipstick feel more elevated.
Created with a mix of vegetable waxes including jojoba, mimosa and sunflower—this lipstick stays put all day while also helping to keep your lips soft and supple.
Best Drugstore: e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick
Pros
- Affordable
- Cruelty-free
- Satin finish
Cons
- Slightly smaller selection of shades
- Not available in a matte finish
Considered one of the best drugstore brands around due to its superior ingredients and formulations, the e.l.f O Face lipstick not only lasts for hours but also delivers a mega dose of hydrating squalane to your lips while you wear it.
Available in 20 rich shades, the satin finish of this lipstick is comfortable to wear and the ideal alternative for those who find mattes too drying.
Best Matte: Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-proof Lipstick
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Vibrant shade range
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
- Some shades sell out
Matte lipstick is notoriously tricky to apply, which is why we love this liquid matte option from Huda Beauty. Perfect for both beginners to makeup or just those who want to achieve a bold lip look in minutes.
This long-wearing transfer-proof lipstick not only provides full coverage color but unlike other matte options doesn’t dry out your lips or feel uncomfortable. Bonus points for being infused with a hydrating cocktail of lycopene, olive oil, vitamins A and E, as well as essential fatty acids.
Best Liquid: Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor
Pros
- Intense color payoff
- Huge shade range
- Gloss finish
Cons
- Doesn’t come in matte or satin finishes
- Slightly sticky feel
If you are looking for a gloss finish with intense color payoff, this SuperStay Liquid Lipcolor from Maybelline is the option for you. Available in everything from rosy pinks, luscious reds to deep burgundys—once applied this lip color isn’t going anywhere.
Despite its shiny finish, this gloss doesn’t budge or smudge. It can be worn on its own or teamed with a smokey eye to create a full glam effect, we also love that the formula is vegan.
Best Velvet Finish: Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Weightless feel
- Rich pigment
- Quick to apply
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- No red option
Whether you favor a minimalist beauty look or a soft glam finish, this Velvet Liquid lipstick from Anastasia is the perfect choice to create subtly enhanced lips while still maintaining a natural feel to your makeup.
The collection includes six essential nude tones that work with your complexion to achieve a velvet-smooth finish that looks like your lips but better.
Best Red: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Intense pigment
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a tradition lipstick bullet
- Slightly more expensive
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is the creator of this rich Lip Paint that makes achieving a timeless red lip effortless. The liquid formula and specially designed wand make applying it a breeze, with the soft-matte finish giving the classic look a more modern feel.
There is no need for touch-ups throughout the day when using this product as its long-lasting capabilities keep it in place for hours. The weightless formula also means you won’t even feel like you are wearing lipstick.
Best Nude: PAT McGRATH LABS SatinAllure Lipstick Nude Venus
Pros
- Gorgeous packaging
- Hydrating ingredients
- Weightless feel
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Slightly more expensive
A good nude lipstick is a makeup bag staple and if you have been searching for an option that lasts all day without smudging or transferring—then this pick from Pat McGrath could just be your new favorite lipstick.
Loved by beauty editors and influencers, McGrath’s products are a cut above the other offerings and always result in an elevated and professional finish. There are a couple nude shades to choose from in this collection, with all of them infused with botanical collagen and passion fruit extract to keep your lips both looking and feeling in peak condition.
Best Shade Selection: Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Available in 3 different finishes
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Popular shades sell out quickly
- Not many dark shade options
Not only does this lipstick have one of the most vibrant shade selections available, it also comes in matte, satin and a high shine option to enable you to find your dream shade/finish combo.
The vegan formula has been infused with super hydrators—aloe vera and avocado oil to keep your lips nourished and hydrated, while the intense pigment means with just one swipe your lips are set for hours.
Best Hydrating: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Pros
- Buildable color
- Ideal for both day and night
- Hydrating formula
Cons
- Only available in matte finish
- Slightly more expensive
Matte lipsticks can often leave your lips looking dry and cracked, which is why this option from Charlotte Tilbury caused such a sensation when it was first released. Beauty lovers everywhere couldn’t believe how moisturizing it felt and how soft it left your lips feeling.
If you have particularly dry lips—this is a great option to go for. In addition to vitamin e, it also provides protection against UV rays and uses a specialist 3D glowing technology to give your lips a fuller and wider appearance.
Best for Mature Lips: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
Pros
- Conditioning ingredients
- Soft formula
- Wide selection of shades
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some shades are always available
This iconic lipstick from Revlon is ideal for those with mature lips as its conditioning formula provides a rich color that lasts all day and doesn't settle into fine lines. The microfine pigments deliver a smooth finish that can be worn as a slightly sheer lipstick or built up to full coverage.
It comes in matte, creme and pearl finishes and with over 72 shades to choose from you are bound to find your perfect color match.
Best for Beginners: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick
Pros
- Soft-focus finish
- Moisturizing formula
- Vibrant shades
Cons
- Only available in one finish
- Limited red shade options
The soft-focus finish of this lipstick from MAC means it’s almost impossible to go wrong when applying it. The moisture-coated powder pigments glide on smoothly and seamlessly for instant color payoff that doesn’t feather or bleed throughout the day.
Even though it has a matte finish this lipstick hydrates your lips like a balm and leaves them feeling soft and supple.
Best Satin Finish: L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Original Creamy, Hydrating Satin Lipstick
Pros
- Comfortable feel
- Wide choices of colors
- Flattening finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Not everyone may like the gold packaging
One of my personal favorite lipsticks and one I have repurchased over and over in various shades, the satin finish of this lipstick works amazingly well for every skin type and complexion.
The combo of argan oil, vitamin e and omega 3 deliver lips with an extra dose of hydration, while the curated shade selection are the perfect makeup bag staples.
Best for Dry Lips: bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick
Pros
- Conditions and softens lips
- Vegan formula
- Sensitive-skin friendly
Cons
- Small shade range
- Not as widely available
This mineral lipstick is packed full of nourishing extracts such as cold-pressed sea buckthorn fruit oil, olive oil as well as pomegranate and jojoba—to ensure your lips are not only infused with color but also conditioning ingredients.
Made from just 19 vegan-friendly ingredients, this lipstick is the top pick for anyone with sensitive skin as its pared back formula is far less likely to cause irritation.
