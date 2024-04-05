Finding the Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks The market is flooded with lipsticks and it can feel like a maze trying to navigate through all the options. Before you go on the hunt for your next lip color, to ensure you don’t get overwhelmed or make the wrong choice—we have broken down all the different types of finishes and shades to help you narrow down exactly what it is you need in a lipstick. We have also included some tips and tricks to help you make your lipstick last longer and keep your application looking fresh all day. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the best long-lasting lipsticks and how to pick the right one for you.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks Finish Lipstick comes in a variety of finishes from matte, satin, gloss and shine. We have included an option for each category on our list after testing out the offerings and seeing which held up best throughout the day. Application There are a couple of tricks you can do to help your lipstick last longer. Before applying your color lightly dust some setting powder around the outside of the lips to prevent your lipstick bleeding. Then once you have completed your application mist with setting spray to help lock in your look. Lip Liner If you have time, teaming your lipstick with a matching lip liner (or a darker shade if going for an ombre effect) will really elevate your look and give it a cleaner and more professional finish. Brand We have included long-lasting lipsticks from a range of brands from drugstore to luxury. Whether you are looking to invest or searching for a more budget-friendly option–-all of the picks on our list have been tested out and included due to their superior quality. Shade What shade you go for is completely down to preference. Nudes work great for a no makeup makeup look, while red lipstick is always a safe bet for evening wear. It is always a good idea to have a vibrant shade on hand, as this will enable you to create a statement look in seconds.