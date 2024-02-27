

The Best Eyeliners for Older Women

Written by Clare Holden

Eyeliner is one of those beauty bag staples that can be a makeup savior. A carefully applied line can subtly enhance your eye shape and make your eye color pop. But finding the best eyeliner — especially if you’re an older woman — is no easy feat. The skin around the eye area is the most sensitive on the face and also the first place to show signs of aging, which is why it is essential to find an eyeliner that works with your skin and doesn’t cause further irritation in the process.

After looking into all the varities available, we created this compact list of the best eyeliners for older women. These tried and tested options include liquids, kohls and pencils infused with skin-nourishing ingredients that come in an array of colorful shades.

Keep reading to find the perfect eyeliner for you!