The Best Eyeliners for Older Women
Eyeliner is one of those beauty bag staples that can be a makeup savior. A carefully applied line can subtly enhance your eye shape and make your eye color pop. But finding the best eyeliner — especially if you’re an older woman — is no easy feat. The skin around the eye area is the most sensitive on the face and also the first place to show signs of aging, which is why it is essential to find an eyeliner that works with your skin and doesn’t cause further irritation in the process.
After looking into all the varities available, we created this compact list of the best eyeliners for older women. These tried and tested options include liquids, kohls and pencils infused with skin-nourishing ingredients that come in an array of colorful shades.
Finding the Best Eyeliners for Older Women
As our skin changes, it is important to update our makeup routine as well. Every few years, take a look at the products you use and your makeup style to see if there is a new option available that may now suit you better.
Just because you have a few more fine lines doesn’t mean you need to ditch the eyeliner — you may just have to switch up your application method and find a new pencil to work with.
We have put together everything you need to know when shopping for an eyeliner for mature skin.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyeliners for Older Women
Skin Type:
Those with dry skin should opt for an eyeliner infused with moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter or aloe vera extract. If you have oily eyelids, a sebum-resistant eyeliner with help to keep your eye makeup in place for longer.
Color:
Brown is a great option for those with mature eyes, as it offers the same definition of black without the harness. If you are looking to brighten and lift your eyes, go for a cream or water pencil along the waterline.
Type of Liner:
Liquid liner offers a clean look along the lash line which accentuates your eye shape as well as your eyelashes. Kohls are great for a more blended or smudged look, while pencils are the best choice for the waterline.
Occasion:
Think about when you want to use your eyeliner and where you will wear it. If you are shopping for an everyday option, a dual-ended liner will help to streamline your makeup routine. If you are looking for an eyeliner for a specific event, it may be worth choosing a colored option to elevate your aesthetic.
Brand:
Victoria Beckham, Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath all have luxurious eyeliners that work amazingly on mature skin. For those with sensitive skin, Physicians Formula is always a safe choice — while NYX and e.l.f are our favorite drugstore options.
What are the Different Types of Eyeliners for Older Women?
Pencil:
A makeup bag staple, everyone needs at least one eye pencil in their collection. Ideal for use along the waterline, switching from black to a brown pencil as you age will give you the same effect but with a more flattering result.
Kohl:
Kohl pencils are amazing for smudging and blending. Instead of using multiple shimmer shadows, kohl pencils can give you the same soft smokey effect with just one product.
Colored:
Colored eye pencils are the perfect choice to enhance your own eye color. Those with blue eyes should go for copper and bronze tones. Meanwhile, metallic blues and teals work best with brown eyes, while berry and maroon tones accentuate green eyes.
Best Overall: Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner
Pros
- Soothing ingredients
- Glides on
- Creamy texture
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
The Satin Kajal eyeliners from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous makeup line take the top spot on our list not just for their smooth consistency that glides on to the skin like a dream, but also for their calming and hydrating ingredients.
These pencils are infused with chamomile and panthenol, a plant-derived provitamin B, to soothe and soften your skin while you wear them. In addition to the classic black and brown shades, this liner also comes in an array of jewel tones to add luminosity to the eye area.
Best Budget: e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner
Pros
- Great price
- Available in 5 shades
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- No shimmer finish option
If you are looking for a liner that doesn’t budge no matter how hot and humid it gets, this liner from e.l.f was created to stay put for hours on end. A multi-functional makeup bag staple, whether you prefer a winged eye or like to define your waterline, this pencil works for every use.
Both water and smudge-proof, the retractable design also means it never needs to be sharpened and is always on point ready to use.
Best Drugstore: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Vivid Rich Mechanical Eye Pencil
Pros
- Wide shade range
- Available in both matte and shimmer finish
- Affordable
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid pencil
- Popular shades sometimes sell out
If you have been a fan of eyeliner your whole life but find black appears slightly too harsh as you age, opting for a softer shade such as brown or gray is a great way to define your eyes without appearing overdone.
This NYX pencil comes in a range of colors and finishes and its super-soft texture is the ideal option for those with mature skin, as it doesn’t drag or pull on the skin. Under Moonstone and Giving Jade are the standout shades for us.
Best Splurge: PAT McGRATH LABS PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Comes in both matte and shimmer finishes
- Blends beautifully
- Rich pigment
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
Makeup artist Pat McGrath’s PermaGel eyeliner is the best in the business, and if you are looking to invest in a high-quality pencil with a luxury finish, this is the one to go for. Available in both classic matte and pearlescent finishes, these pencils elevate any makeup look they are teamed with.
They can be used to simply line the eyes or blended out for a softer smokey look to really make your eye color pop.
Best Liquid: Danessa Myricks Beauty Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Waterproof
- Paraben-free
- Easy to use
Cons
- Not for those looking for a pencil
- Only available in one shade
This liquid pen is designed to give you maximum control and enable an easy eyeliner application. The demi-matte finish is universally flattering and the paint brush tip makes achieving precise product placement simple.
Free from parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates and mineral oil, it is less likely to irritate those with sensitive eyes and skin. The rich pigment also means one swipe is all that is needed for complete color payoff.
Best Color: Charlotte Tilbury Matte & Metallic Double Ended Eyeliner – Eye Color Magic Collection
Pros
- Double-ended pencil
- Both matte and shimmer finish
- Waterproof
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Slightly more expensive
This dual-ended pencil from Charlotte Tilbury provides all of the tools you need to create a multitude of enchanting eye looks with just one product. Each pencil comes with a shimmer and matte pencil on either end, in both a dark and lighter shade, that work perfectly together.
Copper Charge is the one to reach for to emphasize your blue eyes while Mesmerizing Maroon will make green eyes pop, finally those with brown eyes should opt for the Super Blue shade.
Best for Blending: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner
Pros
- Built-in sharpener
- Waterproof formula
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- No shimmer finish option
- Not as widely available
This gel liner from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty blends easily before setting and staying in place all day. If you prefer a softer look to your eye makeup, both the True Brown and rusty red Compassion shades work for a minimalist day look, while the classic black is perfect for creating a smudge effect.
The creamy texture means this pencil glides on smoothly to both the upper lid and waterline to create a statement look in seconds.
Best Pencil: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Bestseller
- Huge range of shades and finishes
- Paraben-free
Cons
- Some colors sell out
- Not for those looking for a liquid
With possibly one of the widest range of shades and finishes available for an eyeliner, it’s difficult to choose just one color from this collection. Coming in a total of five different finishes — matte, shimmer, glitter, metallic, satin and a rainbow selection of color — if you are looking for something more than just a black eyeliner, you will be spoiled for choice with these pencils from Urban Decay.
The creamy formula also contains key hydrators — vitamin E and jojoba oil — making it the ideal choice for mature skin.
Best Brightening: tarte Fake Awake Eye Highlighter
Pros
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested
- Illuminates the eyes
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Not for those looking for a dark pencil
When you hear eyeliner, you automatically think of black or brown, but this nude and white colored pencil from tarte is actually designed to highlight and brighten the eyes. Minimalist makeup and no-makeup makeup fans will love how this eyeliner works with your natural skin tone to naturally enhance your eye color and make them stand out.
The gentle formula is also suitable for those with sensitive skin, as well as contact lens wearers.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Physicians Formula Eye Definer Automatic Eyeliner Pencil Ultra Black
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Waterproof
- Contains eyelash serum
Cons
- Only available in one shade
- Some may prefer a liquid pencil
This pencil has been created especially for those with sensitive skin in mind. In addition to being dermatologically tested, it is also hypoallergenic. The silky waterproof formula glides on to the skin to instantly define your eye shape.
It also has a removable sharpener at the bottom, making it easy to always keep your eyeliner on point.
Best Pen: Milani The Tank Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Transfer-proof
- Fine-tip
Cons
- Some may prefer a pencil
- Not ideal for blending
The precision tip of this liquid pen from Milani makes it easy to keep a steady hand and achieve a clean seamless line in one swipe. The airtight tank storage system prevents the pigment from drying out — meaning your liner will last a long time.
Available in three colors — black, brown and white — this pen is a makeup bag essential, as it works for both day and night looks.
Best Brown Liner: Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner
Pros
- Waterproof
- Contains hydrating ingredients
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some shades sell out
We love the Cheeky Chiku shade of brown in this eyeliner from Kulfi. It offers definition while still maintaining a soft finish. The warm tone can be used on both the lash and waterline, while the creamy formula makes it ideal for blending.
This aloe vera infused liner glides on easily without dragging, and the added benefit of vitamin E means it also hydrates and helps to fight free-radical damage.
Best for Easy Application: Kaja Wink Stamp Long Waterproof Wing Eyeliner Stamp & Pen
Pros
- Simple to use
- Paraben-free
- Skin-nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Only comes in one color
- Not ideal for blending
If you have always loved winged eyeliner, but could never quite manage to get the hang of applying it, this is the eyeliner you have been waiting on. The dual-ended pen has a liquid liner on one end then a wing-shaped stamp on the other, which enables you to create the perfect cat eye.
It also contains avocado extract, plus both black and green tea extract to help protect, nourish and moisturize your skin.
Best Waterproof: Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner
Pros
- Multi-use
- Creamy formula
- Matte finish
Cons
- Only available in two colors
- Slightly more expensive
The waterproof eyeliner from Lancôme is the one to reach for if you need your eye makeup to stay in place all day and withstand heat, sweat and humidity. Available in a classic matte black and a lush brown, it also comes with a built-in smudger.
The soft, buttery texture allows for a smooth application that works on the lash and waterline as well as blended out onto the eyelids.
Best Long-Lasting: Maybelline TattooStudio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Great price
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for a liquid liner
This pencil is suitable for all skin types but works especially well on those with oily skin, as it is also sebum-resistant. The rich pigments deliver color to the eyes with just one swipe and last up to 36 hours.
If you prefer to keep your makeup vibrant, this eyeliner comes in over 26 shades — giving you limitless options to create unique eye looks.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should older women wear eyeliner on the lower eye?
A:Instead of black or brown, try using a cream or white liner on the lower eye for a softer definition that will make your eyes look brighter.
-
Q: How to apply eyeliner on older women?
A:Less is more when it comes to eyeliner on mature skin. Go for either liner on the lash line or waterline (but not both). You can even apply a half line — from the middle of the lid to the outer corners.
-
Q: Is more expensive eyeliner better for older women?
A:There are liners available at every price point. More expensive isn’t necessarily always better — but choosing a liner with moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter will make for a smoother finish.
