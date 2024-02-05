To help you find the best option for your skin type and style, we break down all the elements to take into account from finish, ingredients to application to ensure you make the right choice.

Black eyeliner is a beauty favorite and one of the few products which can be used for both minimalist makeup and more dramatic looks. Finding your perfect fit means you will always have a product on hand to elevate your makeup and provide you with a variety of different looks.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Black Eyeliners

Style

Black eyeliner is a classic makeup product which can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Your preferred style will determine what product is best for you. Liquids are best for lining the top lid and flicks, kohl are ideal if you prefer to blend out your look and pencils work great on the waterline.

Finish

Matte black is the most common and popular finish for a black eyeliner, and one you can simply never go wrong with. However, if you like to add a touch of sparkle to your makeup, opt for a glitter black pencil or a semi-matte finish to provide you with a softer look while still enhancing your eyes.

Brand

Black eyeliner is a product you will use over and over again, which is why it can be worth investing in a luxury option from brands such as Victoria Beckham or Charlotte Tilbury. If you need an affordable everyday liner, drugstore brands such as e.l.f and NYX also provide high-quality results for great prices.

Use

If you favor a lined eyelid, make sure to go for a liner that doesn’t drag or pull on the skin. This will make for a cleaner, error-free application. If you like a winged cat eye, a waterproof eyeliner will prevent your makeup from smudging or transferring.

Skin Type

Those with dry skin should look for a liner that has been infused with vitamins to keep their skin hydrated and prevent the eyelids from getting dry. Anyone with sensitive skin should opt for a liner with chamomile extract, as it helps to soothe the skin and reduce redness.