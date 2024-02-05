If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Black Eyeliners to Elevate Your Makeup Bag
Fact: We all need a good, reliable black eyeliner in our makeup bag. These pencils and liquids have the ability to instantly elevate your appearance and make you look put together in seconds. Whether you prefer a clean line on your lid or a blended out smokey look, ensuring you have the best black eyeliner available will help you create an easy daily beauty routine.
With black eyeliners now infused with hydrating ingredients and soothing properties, not only do they define your eye shape, but they also help to improve the feel of the skin around your eyes. Talk about an improvement!
After testing out the options and combing through reviews and ingredients, we landed on these top picks for every budget, skin type and age. Read on and shop now!
The 15 Best Black Eyeliners for 2024
Finding the Best Black Eyeliners
Black eyeliner is a beauty favorite and one of the few products which can be used for both minimalist makeup and more dramatic looks. Finding your perfect fit means you will always have a product on hand to elevate your makeup and provide you with a variety of different looks.
To help you find the best option for your skin type and style, we break down all the elements to take into account from finish, ingredients to application to ensure you make the right choice.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Black Eyeliners
Style
Black eyeliner is a classic makeup product which can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Your preferred style will determine what product is best for you. Liquids are best for lining the top lid and flicks, kohl are ideal if you prefer to blend out your look and pencils work great on the waterline.
Finish
Matte black is the most common and popular finish for a black eyeliner, and one you can simply never go wrong with. However, if you like to add a touch of sparkle to your makeup, opt for a glitter black pencil or a semi-matte finish to provide you with a softer look while still enhancing your eyes.
Brand
Black eyeliner is a product you will use over and over again, which is why it can be worth investing in a luxury option from brands such as Victoria Beckham or Charlotte Tilbury. If you need an affordable everyday liner, drugstore brands such as e.l.f and NYX also provide high-quality results for great prices.
Use
If you favor a lined eyelid, make sure to go for a liner that doesn’t drag or pull on the skin. This will make for a cleaner, error-free application. If you like a winged cat eye, a waterproof eyeliner will prevent your makeup from smudging or transferring.
Skin Type
Those with dry skin should look for a liner that has been infused with vitamins to keep their skin hydrated and prevent the eyelids from getting dry. Anyone with sensitive skin should opt for a liner with chamomile extract, as it helps to soothe the skin and reduce redness.
What are the Different Types of Black Eyeliners?
Pencil
A black eye pencil is one of the first makeup products most of us ever purchase. It is the cornerstone to a great makeup collection and can be used for both day and night looks. Kohl pencils are slightly creamier and fantastic for creating more blended looks.
Liquid
Black liquid eyeliner is a universally flattering look that has been around since the time of Cleopatra. It frames the eyes and gives you the tools to make your eyes look bigger.
Gel
Gel is a fusion of both liquid and pencil. It comes as a traditional liner or in a pot to be applied with a brush. If you like softer, more natural makeup, a gel liner is ideal.
Best Overall: Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner
Pros
- Glides on
- Also available in other shades
- Infused with vitamins
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
This is the standout product from Victoria Beckham’s gorgeous beauty line. Her Kajal black eyeliner glides across the lid like butter, making it a breeze to apply. It can be used both above and below the eye and blends ever so beautifully. It is a great tool to have in your makeup bag if you are looking to create a quick and easy smokey eye in a hurry.
The pencil is also infused with vitamin E and B5 for hydration, as well as chamomile extract to calm and soothe the eye area and prevent it from looking puffy and irritated.
Best Budget: NYX Professional Epic Ink Liner
Pros
- Great price
- Long-lasting
- Extra-fine tip
Cons
- Some may prefer a pencil
- Not great for blending
If you are looking to create a winged cat eye, this Epic Liner from NYX is the perfect black liner to nail a sleek modern look in minutes. The matte black finish is also waterproof so it’s great for wearing all day, without having to worry about your makeup running.
The extra-fine pen tip also makes it simple to place and keep steady, so it remains a great option for both beginners and more experienced users of eyeliner.
Best Luxury: Chantecaille Luster Glide Silk Infused Eye Liner
Pros
- Smooth texture
- Blendable
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Slightly more expensive
Black eyeliner is a makeup bag staple and one which will never go out of fashion. If you are looking to invest in a high quality option, this luxurious offering from Chantecaille elevates any makeup look with its superior finish and staying power.
The silky-smooth texture provides rich pigment in one swipe and doesn’t drag on application. The formula is also free from fragrance, parabens and sulfates — making it far less likely to irritate your eye area and cause redness.
Best Drugstore: wet n wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner
Pros
- Great price
- Long-lasting
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid liner
- Needs to be sharpened
If you are looking for an affordable kohl eyeliner to use daily, this $1 option from wet n wild is your best bet. It does everything a classic kohl liner is supposed to and can be used over, under and along the waterline to create a multitude of looks.
The smooth creamy formula lasts for up to 12 hours and looks just as good worn on its own as it does teamed with eyeshadow.
Best Smudge-Proof: e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner
Pros
- Affordable
- Built-in sharpener
- Water-resistant
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid black liner
- Sometimes sells out
This transfer-resistant eyeliner from e.l.f stays in place all day and holds up against heat, sweat and humidity. Designed in a retractable pen format, there is no sharpener necessary as this liner is always on point, ready to use.
Despite its creamy texture, this liner doesn’t budge, can be worn in a variety of different ways and keeps its freshly applied finish even hours after application.
Best for Waterline: L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Last Waterproof Pencil Eyeliner
Pros
- Smudge-proof
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid liner
- Not so blendable
If you love a fully-lined eye then this pencil from L’Oreal is perfect for using all over the eye area, but works especially well along the waterline. Tested by ophthalmologists, it is also a great choice for those who wear contact lenses.
The intense black pigment stays put once applied and doesn’t drop or smudge throughout the day.
Best Long-Lasting: Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Longwear Eye Pencil
Pros
- Water-proof
- Creamy formula
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Only available in one finish
Keep your eyes looking clean and defined with this long-lasting pencil from Huda Beauty. This is the one to reach for if you don’t have time for touch-ups throughout the day or need a product that will stay in place for long events such as weddings.
The formula combines the best aspects of gel, liquid and kohl eyeliners by having intense color, liquid smoothness and blendability all in one.
Best Liquid: Sephora Collection Long Lasting Eyeliner High Precision Brush
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Extra-fine tip
- Intense pigment
Cons
- Not for those looking for a pencil
- Might not work under the eye
Black liquid eyeliner is both a striking look on its own and the perfect finishing touch to a smokey eye, so having a quality option in your beauty bag is essential. This liquid liner from Sephora is our top pick due to its extra fine tip which makes creating a clean seamless line easy.
The rich color only requires one stroke to enhance your eyes and leaves them looking defined all day.
Best Gel: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner
Pros
- Waterproof
- Free from parabens
- Easy to blend
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may prefer a more liquid finish
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is the go-to brand for anyone looking to create a natural makeup look to accentuate your own features. Their gel pencil glides on seamlessly without tugging or dragging, making it the perfect option for those whose eyes tend to get puffy the more they are touched.
Keep your makeup looking minimal-yet-elevated with this creamy liner that can also be blended and smudged whenever you want to add more intensity.
Best for Winged Liner: tarte Double Take Eyeliner
Pros
- Dual-ended
- Semi-matte finish
- Water-proof
Cons
- Some may prefer a completely matte finish
- Not for those looking for a traditional pencil
Streamline your eye makeup application and ensure you have all the tools you need to line over, under and outside your eyes with this double-ended pen from Tarte. Containing a liquid on one end and a pencil on the other, it is the perfect choice for those who like to change up their look regularly.
The liners are created from Amazonian clay for a longer-lasting truer color and the natural pigments help to keep the skin around the eye soft and soothed.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Physicians Formula Eye Booster™ Ultra Fine Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Dermatologist tested
- Conditioning formula
- Ultra-fine tip
Cons
- Some may prefer a pencil
- Not ideal for blending
If you have sensitive eyes and have been left red and teary following attempts to use other eyeliners, this option from Physicians Formula may be the perfect product for you. Created with delicate skin in mind, this liner is free from common irritants, as well as being infused with a conditioning serum.
The pen is easy to hold and keep steady while the extra-fine tip makes for a more precise application, resulting in a cleaner finish.
Best Glitter: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Bestselling product
- Available in 3 finishes
- Waterproof
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid liner
- Not everyone may like a glitter finish
Add some sparkle to your eyes with this glitter-infused black eyeliner from Urban Decay. This liner is perfect if you are looking to add some subtle shimmer to your look. The creamy formula is a breeze to use and melts into the skin without dragging.
This pencil is also enriched with vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep your eyelids hydrated while wearing it.
Best Kohl: Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Luxury formula
- Long-lasting
- Rich pigment
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Sometimes sells out
Charlotte Tilbury has created the quintessential kohl eyeliner with this pencil. It glides on smoothly and cleanly like a liquid liner, but blends softly like a kohl. The waterproof formula also prevents it from ever appearing messy or disheveled.
Each pencil is infused with crushed pearl powder to help stimulate collagen production around the eyes, resulting in a more hydrated appearance.
Best for Daywear: Juvia’s Place Nubian Eyeliner Pencil
Pros
- Twist up
- Rich pigment
- Lasts all day
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may prefer a liquid finish
This twist up eyeliner from Juvia’s place is an all-around staple that can be used on the waterline, lash line and to the sides of the eyes, making it the perfect choice for those who wear liner daily.
The deep pigment defines the eyes and enhances your natural shape to make your eyes appear bigger and their color pop.
Best for Beginners: Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner
Pros
- Extra-fine tip
- Easy to use
- Precise application
Cons
- Some may prefer a pencil
- Only available in one finish
Mastering the art of liquid eyeliner may feel like mission impossible, but this super fine tipped pen from Maybelline makes achieving a precise finish and a tight line simple. The hexagonal grip design means your hand stays steady and the smooth formula doesn’t drag when being applied.
It has also been tested by ophthalmologists, making it suitable for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Who can wear black eyeliner?
A:Eyeliner works for every age and skin type. Although as you age, you may find a softer kohl pencil less harsh looking.
-
Q: Is black eyeliner flattering?
A:Yes. Black eyeliner is one of the bestselling makeup product due to its ability to enhance and accentuates your eyes.
-
Q: How much should I spend on black eyeliner?
A:There are eyeliners available for as little as $1, then they gradually get more expensive. Our list has tried-and-tested options for every budget.
