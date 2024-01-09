Most lip balms have the same base formulation of shea butter and vitamin E. Keep an eye out for those which contain SPF to prevent sun damage. Tinted lip balms are a product you will use regularly, so it’s important to keep this in mind when choosing which one is right for you.

Tinted lip balm hits the sweet spot between a traditional lip stick and a basic lip balm. It provides all the moisturizing qualities of a balm along with a subtle dash of color. They may not ever become a trending topic on social media, but tinted lip balms will always be a beauty essential and having one on you at all times will prevent your lips from getting chapped and damaged.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Tinted Lip Balms

Color

Unlike lipsticks, tinted lip balms only provide a sheer veil of color, making them suitable for most skin tones and easier to pair with your complexion. Berry reds are the most popular shade, with neutral nudes also serving as a great option for those who like to keep things natural.

Ingredients

Lips can become damaged extremely quickly, whether that be from weather conditions or wearing too much lipstick. Look for skin nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, castor seed oil, shea and mango butters to prevent your lips from drying out.

Finish

Tinted lips balms mostly have a soft dewy finish due to their texture. This looks great for elevated day makeup, but if you prefer a more matte finish, applying a lip balm under your lipstick will prevent your lips from cracking throughout the day. For those looking for a gloss finish, lip balms with a wand applicator tend to provide a shinier result.

Brand

This is one of the few makeup categories where drugstore brands hold their own against the higher-end brands. Due to how frequently you will be using the balm — most likely everyday and reapplying every few hours — picking up an affordable option makes more sense, as you will use it up quite quickly.

Applicator

Tub lip balms are less hygienic, as the application process involves using your fingertips to apply and dip into the container. This also makes for a messier application, so choosing a twist up stick or wand applicator will keep things cleaner and more convenient for you.