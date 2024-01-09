Whether you are looking to invest in a new cream contour palette or have been wanting to make the switch over from powder for a while, our guide below has all the information you need to set you on your way to creating a perfectly sculpted base.

Cream contour works with every skin type. After all, the blendability of the formulas has seen them overtake their powder counterparts in popularity to become the go-to choice to define cheekbones, noses and jawlines.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Cream Contour Palettes

Finish

Cream contour comes in both matte and shimmer finishes. Depending on your preferred style, going all matte always looks timeless, or if soft-glam is your game, then shimmer works amazingly well to keep your base looking dewy. If you’re not sure, you can never go wrong with the combo of a matte contour and a shimmer highlighter.

Size

Think about whether you want to take your contour with you on the go. Palettes are a great way to have a range of shades to choose from, but they can be slightly bulky to carry around with you. If you are looking for something to fit neatly in your handbag, a compact duo or contour stick is the best option.

Application

The great thing about cream contour is that because of their lush formulas, they can usually be blended in easily using just the fingertips or a sponge. Highlighters can also be placed on the face by gently dabbing the product along the upper cheekbone.

Skin Type

Cream contour works for all skin types. Those with dry skin will love how the product doesn’t cake or go flakey as powder might. If you have oily skin, go for a matte option to ensure your base doesn’t turn greasy, and finish off your look with a light mist of a mattifying setting spray to keep your contour in place.

Complexion

Finding the right shades of contour is key to achieving a natural looking definition. Under your cheekbones, you want a shade that is slightly darker than your own skin tone, and then to highlight, a sheer lighter color with a hint of shimmer will help emphasize your best features.