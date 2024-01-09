If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Cream Contour Palettes
Everyone from makeup artists, to beauty influencers, to celebrities rave about cream contour’s ability to subtly define and sculpt your bone structure. In fact, it’s widely recognized among the beauty community that no good makeup look is complete without adding some dimension to the face with contour. Creamy textures are so easy to work with, a contour palette is a bonafide beauty bag staple.
Not only do they contain all the essential shades you need to sculpt your face, they also boast highlighting options to bring out your best features. Whether you are looking to invest in a luxury compact or are in the market for a drugstore option to use daily, we have curated a list of the best cream contour palettes available after carefully evaluating the options, testing them out and seeing how well they really work.
Check out our selection below with options for every skin tone, budget and use.
15 Best Cream Contour Palettes
Finding the Best Cream Contour Palettes
Cream contour works with every skin type. After all, the blendability of the formulas has seen them overtake their powder counterparts in popularity to become the go-to choice to define cheekbones, noses and jawlines.
Whether you are looking to invest in a new cream contour palette or have been wanting to make the switch over from powder for a while, our guide below has all the information you need to set you on your way to creating a perfectly sculpted base.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Cream Contour Palettes
Finish
Cream contour comes in both matte and shimmer finishes. Depending on your preferred style, going all matte always looks timeless, or if soft-glam is your game, then shimmer works amazingly well to keep your base looking dewy. If you’re not sure, you can never go wrong with the combo of a matte contour and a shimmer highlighter.
Size
Think about whether you want to take your contour with you on the go. Palettes are a great way to have a range of shades to choose from, but they can be slightly bulky to carry around with you. If you are looking for something to fit neatly in your handbag, a compact duo or contour stick is the best option.
Application
The great thing about cream contour is that because of their lush formulas, they can usually be blended in easily using just the fingertips or a sponge. Highlighters can also be placed on the face by gently dabbing the product along the upper cheekbone.
Skin Type
Cream contour works for all skin types. Those with dry skin will love how the product doesn’t cake or go flakey as powder might. If you have oily skin, go for a matte option to ensure your base doesn’t turn greasy, and finish off your look with a light mist of a mattifying setting spray to keep your contour in place.
Complexion
Finding the right shades of contour is key to achieving a natural looking definition. Under your cheekbones, you want a shade that is slightly darker than your own skin tone, and then to highlight, a sheer lighter color with a hint of shimmer will help emphasize your best features.
What are the Different Types of Cream Contour Palettes?
Matte
Matte contour is the classic choice to sculpt and define your bone structure. Having a matte contour palette in your makeup collection is an absolute staple as it gives you all the tools to shade and chisel and effortlessly elevate your base.
Shimmer
Shimmer contour is an excellent way to add a touch of radiance to your face without looking too sparkly. It can also be combined with a matte lipstick or matte smokey eye to balance out your overall look and keep your face looking fresh.
Stick
If you have ever watched a contour tutorial on social media and found the countess steps overwhelming, take it back to basics with a dual-ended contour stick. With one of these handy makeup wands, you can easily achieve definition in minutes.
Best Overall: NYX Professional Makeup Conceal Correct Contour Palette
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Affordable
- Bestseller
Cons
- Basic packaging
- No shimmer option
This choice from NYX takes our top spot on the list, as it is the quintessential cream contour palette. It checks all of the boxes in terms of shade choices, blendability and size. It’s available in four tone options — there is one for fair, medium and dark complexions as well as a color correcting version.
Priced at just over $11, it is great value for money, as the six creamy shades are so richly pigmented, you only need a tiny amount to sculpt your features. Simply put, this is a product that will last you a long time.
Best Budget: e.l.f. Cream Contour Palette
Pros
- Works with all skin types
- Compact size
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- No shimmer shade
- Doesn’t include applicator
If you are new to contour or just looking for a wallet-friendly option, you can’t go wrong adding one of these creamy quartets to your makeup collection. At just $9, it gives you all the tools you need for sculpting and defining.
The four shades can be used on their own or blended together to create your preferred tone, and the smaller size makes it ideal for carrying with you to ensure your contour is always on point.
Best Splurge: Ogee Face Stick Trio
Pros
- Luxurious feel
- Luminous shades
- Lightweight texture
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a more traditional palette
This dreamy trio of contour sticks helps make achieving that effortless glow easy. They are so simple to apply, and the luxurious formula means they melt into your skin — naturally enhancing all your best features.
The fact that they come in stick form makes for an extra clean and hygienic application, and you can even carry your favorite with you at all times.
Best for Dry Skin: GXVE BY Gwen Stefani Pick It Up Cream Contour & Talc-Free Powder Bronzer Duo
Pros
- 5 color options
- Comes with mirror
- Contains both powder and cream
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not as widely available
Gwen Stefani has been setting makeup trends since her days as the frontwoman of No Doubt in the ‘90s, so it is no surprise that the contour kit from her brand GXVE is the ultimate combination of both cream and powder shades. They work together perfectly to create definition which offers a classic finish but with a contemporary twist.
The shades are also infused with squalane to keep the skin moisturized and cellulose to revitalize dull looking skin.
Best Drugstore: wet n wild MegaGlo Dual-Ended Contour Stick
Pros
- Affordable
- Easy to use
- Mess-free application
Cons
- Only 2 shades
- Some may prefer darker tones
This dual-ended contour stick from wet n wild is an absolute drugstore gem. It makes sculpting your face so easy, that even beginners in the makeup world can achieve a well-defined base. The two creamy shades can be applied directly onto the face and blended in with either your fingertips, a brush or a sponge.
The darker end sculpts your cheekbones, sides of nose and jaw, while the lighter shade illuminates and makes any area it’s applied to pop.
Best Finish: Make Up Forever HD Skin Cream Contour and Highlight Sculpting Palette
Pros
- Contains both shimmer and matte finishes
- Buildable coverage
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- May be too big for some users
This is one of the only palettes available on the market which combines both matte and shimmer finishes. With 12 different shades to choose from, this collection gives you everything you need to conceal, sculpt and highlight. The professional-grade formulas also make your base look like it has been expertly applied by a makeup artist.
This palette works for all skin types, while the shimmer tones add just the right amount of radiance to the skin.
Best Stick: NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick, Face Shaping and Contouring Stick
Pros
- Comes in 8 shades
- Easy to apply
- Perfect for beginners
Cons
- Some may prefer a palette or compact
- No matte highlighter option
If you have had trouble finding the right contour shades for your complexion, these super handy contour sticks from NYX have one of the widest selections of shade choices on the market. Available in eight different tone options, you are bound to find your perfect match with this one.
While the darker color to contour is matte, the lighter highlighting shade has a slight shimmer to it which adds a touch of luminosity to your base.
Best for Oily Skin: Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit
Pros
- Velvet finish
- Contains both shimmer and matte shades
- Bestseller
Cons
- Some may prefer a full cream contour
- Might not work for those with dry skin
While the shades in this palette are technically powders, their formula is so silky that it had to be included on the list, especially for those with oily skin who find cream contour tends to make their face turn shiny.
This palette went viral when it was first released due to just how well the shades blend into the skin and naturally enhance your best features. Each color is refillable and replaceable — meaning you only have to replenish your favorite shades, not the entire palette, once you hit the pan.
Best Shimmer: Mega Crèmes 4-in-1 Color Cream
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Luminous shades
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Shades may mix together
This is the contour to reach for if soft-glam is your go-to look, as the shimmery shades will keep your makeup from looking anything but boring. Available in three different vibrant options, each compact contains four dewy creams which can be used to contour, blush, highlight and bronze.
They also have the added benefit of containing coconut extract to nourish your skin while wearing them, leaving your base feeling soft and moisturized.
Best Compact: Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate Cream Contour Duo
Pros
- Luxury packaging
- Fragrance free
- Contains skin-enriching ingredients
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only contains 2 shades
This luxurious offering from Tom Ford contains light-diffusing pearls to give your skin a three dimensional radiance which will leave your cheekbones popping. If you take a less-is-more approach to makeup, you will love how these two shades add natural definition to your face.
Infused with a powerful combination of moisturizing botanical oils including moringa, passion fruit and ginger, these shades deliver an unparalleled dreamy finish.
Best for Beginners: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Duo Contour + Highlighter Set
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Both shimmer and matte finishes
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Not everyone may like a stick
- Slightly more difficult to hold
Rihanna curated the shades of these contour sticks personally and her careful selection includes gorgeous tones such as Mocha and Champagne Heist. If you are new to contour and not sure where to start, any one of these duos will instantly elevate your makeup.
The cream-to powder formula blends effortlessly, and the lightweight texture won’t crease or cake throughout the day.
Best for Mature Skin: Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick
Pros
- Luxury packaging
- Skin nourishing ingredients
- Non-greasy
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
Cream contour is the perfect option for mature skin, as unlike powder, it won’t settle in fine lines or wrinkles. This stick was created by Jennifer Aniston’s favorite makeup artist Gucci Westman, and not only does it sculpt and define with ease, but it is also packed full of ingredients to keep your skin in peak condition.
In addition to being Infused with berry flux vita to deliver hydration and create a more youthful appearance, it also contains organic jojoba seed oil and kaolin clay as well as an anti-pollution shield.
Best for Fair Skin: e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand
Pros
- Comes with applicator
- Cruelty-free
- Radiant finish
Cons
- Maybe be too liquid for some people
- No highlighting option
If you have fair skin, you may find that some of the shades in a traditional palette are too dark for your complexion and never end up being used. Curate your own contour collection with these creamy squalane infused liquid skin sculptors from e.l.f.
They enable you to create a perfectly defined dewy base that looks fresh and natural, and the sponge applicator tip means you don’t even need to use a brush.
Best for Dark Skin: Black Radiance True Complexion Creme Contour Palette
Pros
- Easy to blend
- 2 shade options
- Affordable
Cons
- No shimmer tone
- Doesn’t come with a mirror
This is the go-to palette for anyone with dark skin looking to create a chiseled and defined base. Black Radiance has developed these shades to melt into the skin and blend in seamlessly to naturally enhance your own bone structure.
The palette even contains step-by-step instructions on the inside lid to guide you through your contour application and ensure you achieve the perfect result.
Best Medium Skin: NYX Professional Highlight & Contour Pro Palette
Pros
- Contains 8 shades
- Cruelty-free
- Matte finish
Cons
- Palette may be too big for some
- Basic packaging
This is a palette for all seasons, containing eight shades to highlight and contour — it has a tone option to keep you sculpted and defined all year long. The powder formula has a creamy finish once applied to the skin, making the colors extremely easy to work with.
Each pigment has a buildable coverage, making this a great option for creating both everyday makeup and more dramatic night looks.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I apply cream contour?
A:Cream contour can be applied using the fingertips, a brush or a sponge. Once you have finished your foundation, use the darker shades to add definition and the lighter shades to highlight. Go in light-handed, as it will be easier to blend out and build up the color gradually.
-
Q: Is cream contour better than powder?
A:Both work extremely well, but cream contour tends to be quicker and easier to work with making it a great option for everyday makeup when you may not have a lot of time on your hands.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a cream contour palette?
A:There are high-quality cream contour options available at every price point. Look at your budget and decide how much you can afford to spend.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.