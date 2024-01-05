Whether you prefer to keep it simple with a duo contour stick or want an entire palette of shades to choose from, the drugstore has plenty of high-quality options available. To ensure you find the right product for you, we’ve broken down all the important aspects to take into account when shopping for a contour kit.

Good contour can work wonders when it comes to defining and sculpting your best features. With just a stroke of shading and a touch of highlighter, you can make your cheekbones pop and take your everyday makeup look to the next level.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Contour Kits

Skin Type

Your skin type will determine which type of contour kit will work best for you. If you have dry skin, cream contour is a great choice, as it won’t dry out your skin or look flakey after a few hours of wear. For those with oily skin, powder will stay put longer and be less likely to go shiny.

Size

Think about when and where you intend to do your contour. If you apply your full face of makeup at home, a palette is ideal, as it houses all the tools you need to define and sculpt in one place. If you do your makeup on-to-go or after the gym, a dual ended stick takes up minimum space and can be applied in seconds.

Brand

NYX and e.l.f have some amazing contour kit offerings worthy of a place in any professional makeup artist’s kit. If you have sensitive skin, Physicians Formula is always a safe bet to avoid irritation, and if you are on a budget, wet n wild has some quality affordable options.

Use

Contour is most commonly used to make the cheekbones stand out and highlight the temples, but it can also be applied to shape the nose, shade the upper forehead and define the jawline. Because of the multiple ways in which it can be used to accentuate your best features, having a contour kit in your makeup bag is an absolute essential.

Shades

Contour kits contain at least one dark shade to define and one light shade to highlight. Both cream and matte work equally well, while having a highlighter with a slight shimmer to it can really help to add a touch of soft-glam to your makeup look.