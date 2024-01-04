

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Color Corrector for an Even Skin Tone

Written by Kristie Olivieri

We’ve all been there: It’s the end of the day, and you’re getting ready for your evening out with friends. You look in the mirror and notice a blemish right on the bridge of your nose, staring straight back at you. Your first instinct is to cover it up with a concealer, but then you remember that concealers tend to look too thick and don’t always disguise the red color. You need something that will blend into your skin—something that looks like nothing’s there at all. That’s where color correctors come in.

Color correctors are specifically designed to help neutralize discoloration in your skin and disguise imperfections on your face by using the opposite color. We’ve done the research and picked out the best color correctors of 2024, starting with a professional palette from NYX.