Cover Up Skin Imperfections With the Best Concealers

Concealers come in many different varieties these days, so it can be hard to find the right one for your skin. Don’t worry, in this article we’ve listed some of the top concealers of 2023. So whether you’re looking for something lightweight to cover up dark circles under your eyes or a full-coverage concealer for acne scars, we’ve got you covered!
Comparing the Premier Concealers of 2023
e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer – Best Overall
Thanks to this product’s lightweight formula, you won’t have to worry about it being heavy on your skin or clogging your pores. Even better, it’s made without harsh ingredients like phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol, and other harmful preservatives that might otherwise trigger an allergic reaction. From light peach to deep cinnamon, this pick comes in a range of shades so you can find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Because of its long-wearing properties and natural-looking coverage, this concealer has earned the top spot on our list.
- Non-drying, crease-resistant formula
- Provides excellent coverage
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Could be more hydrating
NYX HD Studio Photogenic Concealer – Best Coverage
Available in 23 different shades, this product offers light but buildable coverage, making it great for everyday use Meanwhile, the undertones are neutral enough to match any skin color but not so yellow that they look obvious on darker complexions. The formula is also water-resistant and long-lasting, and it doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines. And, with its easy-to-use wand applicator, you can achieve flawless results every time. Best of all, since NYX is certified as a cruelty-free brand by PETA, you can use their makeup with a clear conscience.
- Provides buildable coverage
- Non-cakey, lightweight formula
- Available in various shades
- Suitable for all skin types
- May dry out the skin
L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer – Best for Blemishes
This concealer comes in a range of shades, including light, medium, tan, deep and dark, so you can easily find one that perfectly suits your skin tone — you can even mix them to create your perfect color match! It also has a matte finish that makes your skin look natural and smooth, even with heavy coverage. Most importantly, this efficient and lightweight formula applies smoothly, ensuring perfect coverage with just one application. What sets this product apart, however, is that it’s transfer-proof and crease-resistant, so it won’t rub off or fade throughout the day.
- Hides dark circles and blemishes
- Brightens dark spots
- Smooth, creamy texture for better application
- Easy to blend
- May not provide sufficient coverage
Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Concealer – Most Versatile
The concealer is available in a range of shades to match your skin tone, and its creamy texture makes it easy to blend out for a natural-looking finish. Additionally, this innovative concealer comes in a patented leak-proof pen for easy portability and has self-setting properties that allow it to dry quickly without creasing or smudging. A little goes a long way, so this product will last you for months!
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- Doesn’t settle in fine lines
- Comes in a leak-proof applicator
- Works as a highlighter and color corrector
- Not ideal for covering blemishes
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer – Best Shade Range
Available in a whopping 35 shades, this concealer comes in a tube container with a doe applicator wand, making application easy and mess-free. Most importantly, though, this concealer is lightweight and comfortable on the skin, you won’t feel weighed down or greasy. The product is also paraben-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin or clog pores. Not to mention, the packaging looks luxurious and elegant, so you can proudly display it on your vanity.
- Hides dark circles
- Offers buildable coverage
- Creamy formula ensures a smooth finish
- Long-wearing and crease-resistant
- Might not be suitable for all skin types
Buying Guide: Concealers
What does “full coverage” really mean? What exactly is “waterproof”? And is there really any reason to spend $30 or more on a tube of foundation that does little more than what I can get at the drugstore for half the price? But don’t worry, we’re here to help! In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about concealers and how to choose the perfect one for your needs.
Things To Consider Before Buying a Concealer
Coverage and finish
The first thing to consider when choosing a concealer is how much coverage you want. Some people prefer a light-coverage formula that melts into the skin with minimal blending, while others like something more full-coverage that covers blemishes, dark circles, and redness.
If you have dark circles or severe redness under your eyes, a high-coverage formula will work best for you. If you just have minor imperfections or blemishes on your cheeks, then a light-to-medium coverage formula may be better suited to your needs.
Shade and undertone
Another important thing to look at is shade and undertone. Concealers come in light, medium, and dark shades with different undertones (yellow-based, pink-based, or neutral). If you choose a shade that doesn’t match your skin, it will look unnatural on your face. Since concealers tend to oxidize, it’s best to get a shade that’s slightly lighter than your skin tone.
Consistency
You should also consider how thick or thin the consistency of your concealer is, as this will affect how easy it is to apply and blend seamlessly into your skin. If it’s too thick, you won’t be able to blend properly without creasing or settling into fine lines. But, if the concealer is too thin, it won’t provide enough coverage and can leave your skin looking patchy.
Ideally, look for a concealer with a medium-to-thick consistency and a smooth, creamy texture, as this will be easier to apply and blend into your skin.
Formula
Concealers come in both matte and dewy formulas, but depending on your skin type, one might suit you better than another. For example, if you have extremely dry skin, look for an oil-free matte formula because this will help lock in moisture and keep flakiness at bay. If you have oily skin, look for a dewy formula that will help keep your face matte throughout the day. If you want to create an airbrushed finish, opt for a concealer with buildable coverage.
Also, stay away from concealers containing fragrances and parabens, as they can irritate your skin. Finally, it’s a good idea to go for a concealer with a good amount of SPF to protect your skin from harmful rays.
