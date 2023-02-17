Cover Up Skin Imperfections With the Best Concealers

Concealers are the ninjas of your makeup bag, secretly working behind the scenes to correct your imperfections. But when it comes to choosing a concealer, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed by all the options out there.

What does “full coverage” really mean? What exactly is “waterproof”? And is there really any reason to spend $30 or more on a tube of foundation that does little more than what I can get at the drugstore for half the price? But don’t worry, we’re here to help! In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about concealers and how to choose the perfect one for your needs.

Things To Consider Before Buying a Concealer

Coverage and finish

The first thing to consider when choosing a concealer is how much coverage you want. Some people prefer a light-coverage formula that melts into the skin with minimal blending, while others like something more full-coverage that covers blemishes, dark circles, and redness.

If you have dark circles or severe redness under your eyes, a high-coverage formula will work best for you. If you just have minor imperfections or blemishes on your cheeks, then a light-to-medium coverage formula may be better suited to your needs.

Shade and undertone

Another important thing to look at is shade and undertone. Concealers come in light, medium, and dark shades with different undertones (yellow-based, pink-based, or neutral). If you choose a shade that doesn’t match your skin, it will look unnatural on your face. Since concealers tend to oxidize, it’s best to get a shade that’s slightly lighter than your skin tone.

Consistency

You should also consider how thick or thin the consistency of your concealer is, as this will affect how easy it is to apply and blend seamlessly into your skin. If it’s too thick, you won’t be able to blend properly without creasing or settling into fine lines. But, if the concealer is too thin, it won’t provide enough coverage and can leave your skin looking patchy.

Ideally, look for a concealer with a medium-to-thick consistency and a smooth, creamy texture, as this will be easier to apply and blend into your skin.

Formula

Concealers come in both matte and dewy formulas, but depending on your skin type, one might suit you better than another. For example, if you have extremely dry skin, look for an oil-free matte formula because this will help lock in moisture and keep flakiness at bay. If you have oily skin, look for a dewy formula that will help keep your face matte throughout the day. If you want to create an airbrushed finish, opt for a concealer with buildable coverage.

Also, stay away from concealers containing fragrances and parabens, as they can irritate your skin. Finally, it’s a good idea to go for a concealer with a good amount of SPF to protect your skin from harmful rays.