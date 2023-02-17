The Best Under-eye Concealers To Look Fresh and Awake

Coverage

When choosing an under-eye concealer for your makeup, there are a number of factors to consider including coverage, ingredients, finish and price. Keep reading to learn more about what you should look for when choosing an under-eye concealer.

Look for a concealer with a full coverage formula that can effectively hide dark circles, blemishes and wrinkles without leaving a visible caked-on look. Choose one that is buildable to provide as much or little coverage as desired.

Skin Tone

Your concealer should match your natural skin tone as closely as possible so it doesn’t stand out from the rest of your face. You could also consider getting a shade lighter to help brighten up the area.

Ingredients

Check the ingredients list and make sure that you are using a concealer with safe, non-irritating ingredients. This will help you achieve better results and protect your skin health in the long run.

Application

Choose a product that will be easy to apply and blend into the skin without creasing or settling into wrinkles or fine lines. You can also choose a concealer with a wand applicator or a squeeze tube, depending on the way you like to apply your makeup.

Finish

Be sure to consider whether you want a matte, satin, or dewy finish concealer. Matte finishes work well for oily skin, dewy is great for dryer skin types and satin is a good choice for those wanting something a little more natural looking.

Long-lasting Formula

Look for a product that is long-lasting and won’t require frequent touch-ups throughout the day. Consider investing in a long-wear concealer that boasts long-wear abilities.

Value

Make sure you are getting the best bang for your buck when purchasing an under-eye concealer. Compare different products according to price, quality and ingredients before making your final decision. It’s also good to keep in mind that expensive products might not always work better for you and that there are plenty of highly-rated, cheaper options available.

Skin Type

It’s important to choose an under-eye concealer based on your particular skin type because different formulas work better on various skin types (such as dry, oily, combination, acne-prone or sensitive). Be sure to select one that is formulated with your skin type and concerns in mind.