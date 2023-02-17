The Best Under-eye Concealers To Look Fresh and Awake

Of course, not all concealers are created equal; some are thicker, some are lighter, some are better at masking dark circles and some are better at hiding redness or blemishes. In this post, we’ll review the best under-eye concealers of 2023. No matter what under-eye issues you’re dealing with, there’s most likely something here that can help you.
Comparing the Top Under Eye Concealers of 2023
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer – Best Overall
This concealer is an ideal choice if you’re looking for a professional-looking finish and long-lasting wear. Whether you’re looking for full coverage or just want to brighten up your complexion a bit, the Maybelline concealer is a great choice. For all these reasons, this concealer option is our top pick overall.
- Good coverage
- Easy application
- Lightweight and hydrating
- Color correcting capabilities
- Too much product dispenses at once
COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer Stick – Smoothest Finish
What’s more? This product is also safe for sensitive skin, as it is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. It glides on and blends easily onto the skin, making application quick and easy. Lastly, those who choose this product can feel good knowing that no animals were used for testing during its production.
- Provides seamless finish
- Covers larger blemishes and acne scars
- Color-corrects under-eye areas
- Smooth application that doesn’t flake
- Limited shade range
IT COSMETICS Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer – Best Concealer for Skin
The wonderful thing about this concealer is that it not only covers up problem areas but it also helps to improve them over time with its proprietary Expression Proof Technology, plus anti-aging peptides, vitamins, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. These ingredients help to hydrate and nourish the skin while reducing any signs of aging, giving you healthier-looking skin.
- Covers dark circles and under-eye hollows
- Prevents creasing
- Very little product needed
- Available in 26 shades
- Tube packaging can be difficult to use
Dermablend Cover Care Concealer – Best for Sensitive Skin
This under-eye concealer is even cruelty-free, meaning no animals were used in the making of the product. That’s why it’s ideal for those looking for a more ethical option when it comes to cosmetic products. Its sensitive skin formula makes it suitable for all skin types, even those with more delicate skin. Plus, this concealer is non-irritating and lightweight, allowing your skin to breathe beneath while still covering imperfections.
- Good for acne-prone skin
- Large applicator sponge for easy application
- A little product goes a long way
- Seamless under or over foundations
- Might not match skin tones perfectly
Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer – Best Full Coverage
This concealer also has amazing versatility as it can be used both as an under-eye brightener and a full-coverage foundation. To apply, just warm a small amount with your fingers and tap into the skin to blend. A little goes a long way so you won’t need to use a lot of the product at once. With its versatility and quality ingredients, it’s no surprise that this product has quickly become a favorite among beauty lovers.
- Moisturizing and buildable
- Does not flake or clump
- Dab is enough for good coverage
- More affordable option
- Limited range of shades
Finding Your Next Under Eye Concealer: A Buyer’s Guide
Coverage
Look for a concealer with a full coverage formula that can effectively hide dark circles, blemishes and wrinkles without leaving a visible caked-on look. Choose one that is buildable to provide as much or little coverage as desired.
Skin Tone
Your concealer should match your natural skin tone as closely as possible so it doesn’t stand out from the rest of your face. You could also consider getting a shade lighter to help brighten up the area.
Ingredients
Check the ingredients list and make sure that you are using a concealer with safe, non-irritating ingredients. This will help you achieve better results and protect your skin health in the long run.
Application
Choose a product that will be easy to apply and blend into the skin without creasing or settling into wrinkles or fine lines. You can also choose a concealer with a wand applicator or a squeeze tube, depending on the way you like to apply your makeup.
Finish
Be sure to consider whether you want a matte, satin, or dewy finish concealer. Matte finishes work well for oily skin, dewy is great for dryer skin types and satin is a good choice for those wanting something a little more natural looking.
Long-lasting Formula
Look for a product that is long-lasting and won’t require frequent touch-ups throughout the day. Consider investing in a long-wear concealer that boasts long-wear abilities.
Value
Make sure you are getting the best bang for your buck when purchasing an under-eye concealer. Compare different products according to price, quality and ingredients before making your final decision. It’s also good to keep in mind that expensive products might not always work better for you and that there are plenty of highly-rated, cheaper options available.
Skin Type
It’s important to choose an under-eye concealer based on your particular skin type because different formulas work better on various skin types (such as dry, oily, combination, acne-prone or sensitive). Be sure to select one that is formulated with your skin type and concerns in mind.
