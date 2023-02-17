Cancel OK
The Best Under-eye Concealers To Look Fresh and Awake

highest-rated under eye concealer
We all know how hard it can be to look our best first thing in the morning, especially with dark under-eye circles and bags. Sure, drinking plenty of water, getting lots of sleep, and using a good eye cream can help, but sometimes even the most diligent routine just isn’t enough. This is why you should consider investing in a good under-eye concealer.

Of course, not all concealers are created equal; some are thicker, some are lighter, some are better at masking dark circles and some are better at hiding redness or blemishes. In this post, we’ll review the best under-eye concealers of 2023. No matter what under-eye issues you’re dealing with, there’s most likely something here that can help you.

Comparing the Top Under Eye Concealers of 2023

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer – Best Overall

under eye concealer review
The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer is an excellent product for those looking to conceal dark circles, correct the appearance of redness, and brighten dull skin. It’s packed with Haloxyl, a powerful anti-aging ingredient that works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area. The concealer has a lightweight formula that doesn’t cake or crease, making it easy to apply for a smooth finish. It can also be used as a primer before foundation to give you an even complexion and make your makeup last longer.

This concealer is an ideal choice if you’re looking for a professional-looking finish and long-lasting wear. Whether you’re looking for full coverage or just want to brighten up your complexion a bit, the Maybelline concealer is a great choice. For all these reasons, this concealer option is our top pick overall. 

Pros
  • Good coverage
  • Easy application
  • Lightweight and hydrating
  • Color correcting capabilities
Cons
  • Too much product dispenses at once

COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer Stick – Smoothest Finish

under eye concealer review
For anyone looking for a moisturizing concealer that does not sacrifice coverage, they should consider the COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer Stick. This concealer is packed with beneficial ingredients like ginseng, vitamin E and chamomile that nourish and moisturize the skin. It provides full coverage for dark circles, lines, and other skin imperfections, making it perfect for those who want to show off their skin!

What’s more? This product is also safe for sensitive skin, as it is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. It glides on and blends easily onto the skin, making application quick and easy. Lastly, those who choose this product can feel good knowing that no animals were used for testing during its production.

Pros
  • Provides seamless finish
  • Covers larger blemishes and acne scars
  • Color-corrects under-eye areas
  • Smooth application that doesn’t flake
Cons
  • Limited shade range

IT COSMETICS Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer – Best Concealer for Skin

under eye concealer review
IT COSMETICS’ Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is the perfect product for achieving long-lasting full coverage. It is specially formulated to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines without creasing or cracking. This multitasking, natural finish concealer also effectively conceals skin imperfections such as dark circles, under-eye bags, redness, broken capillaries, age spots, and discoloration. With its highly pigmented formula, it can last up to 24 hours to give you flawless coverage all day long.

The wonderful thing about this concealer is that it not only covers up problem areas but it also helps to improve them over time with its proprietary Expression Proof Technology, plus anti-aging peptides, vitamins, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. These ingredients help to hydrate and nourish the skin while reducing any signs of aging, giving you healthier-looking skin.

Pros
  • Covers dark circles and under-eye hollows
  • Prevents creasing
  • Very little product needed
  • Available in 26 shades
Cons
  • Tube packaging can be difficult to use

Dermablend Cover Care Concealer – Best for Sensitive Skin

under eye concealer review
Dermablend Cover Care Concealer is the perfect concealer for your makeup needs. With its 24-hour wear capabilities, your makeup will stay in place all day long without having to reapply it. The hydration feature is especially beneficial as it helps lock in moisture and nourish your skin for an overall healthier complexion. With just one coat, you can get full coverage of any blemishes and imperfections.

This under-eye concealer is even cruelty-free, meaning no animals were used in the making of the product. That’s why it’s ideal for those looking for a more ethical option when it comes to cosmetic products. Its sensitive skin formula makes it suitable for all skin types, even those with more delicate skin. Plus, this concealer is non-irritating and lightweight, allowing your skin to breathe beneath while still covering imperfections.

Pros
  • Good for acne-prone skin
  • Large applicator sponge for easy application
  • A little product goes a long way
  • Seamless under or over foundations
Cons
  • Might not match skin tones perfectly

Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer – Best Full Coverage

under eye concealer review
The Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer is a must-have product for any beauty lover. This full coverage, creamy formula is perfect for the delicate skin around the eyes, diffusing the look of uneven skin tone, blemishes and other imperfections without creasing. Plus, this special concealer contains collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to moisturize while neutralizing uneven skin tones, resulting in brighter and more awake-looking under-eyes.

This concealer also has amazing versatility as it can be used both as an under-eye brightener and a full-coverage foundation. To apply, just warm a small amount with your fingers and tap into the skin to blend. A little goes a long way so you won’t need to use a lot of the product at once. With its versatility and quality ingredients, it’s no surprise that this product has quickly become a favorite among beauty lovers.

Pros
  • Moisturizing and buildable
  • Does not flake or clump
  • Dab is enough for good coverage
  • More affordable option
Cons
  • Limited range of shades

Finding Your Next Under Eye Concealer: A Buyer’s Guide

When choosing an under-eye concealer for your makeup, there are a number of factors to consider including coverage, ingredients, finish and price. Keep reading to learn more about what you should look for when choosing an under-eye concealer. 

Coverage

Look for a concealer with a full coverage formula that can effectively hide dark circles, blemishes and wrinkles without leaving a visible caked-on look. Choose one that is buildable to provide as much or little coverage as desired.

Skin Tone

Your concealer should match your natural skin tone as closely as possible so it doesn’t stand out from the rest of your face. You could also consider getting a shade lighter to help brighten up the area.

Ingredients

Check the ingredients list and make sure that you are using a concealer with safe, non-irritating ingredients. This will help you achieve better results and protect your skin health in the long run. 

Application

Choose a product that will be easy to apply and blend into the skin without creasing or settling into wrinkles or fine lines. You can also choose a concealer with a wand applicator or a squeeze tube, depending on the way you like to apply your makeup.

Finish

Be sure to consider whether you want a matte, satin, or dewy finish concealer. Matte finishes work well for oily skin, dewy is great for dryer skin types and satin is a good choice for those wanting something a little more natural looking. 

Long-lasting Formula 

Look for a product that is long-lasting and won’t require frequent touch-ups throughout the day. Consider investing in a long-wear concealer that boasts long-wear abilities. 

Value

Make sure you are getting the best bang for your buck when purchasing an under-eye concealer. Compare different products according to price, quality and ingredients before making your final decision. It’s also good to keep in mind that expensive products might not always work better for you and that there are plenty of highly-rated, cheaper options available.

Skin Type

It’s important to choose an under-eye concealer based on your particular skin type because different formulas work better on various skin types (such as dry, oily, combination, acne-prone or sensitive). Be sure to select one that is formulated with your skin type and concerns in mind.  

People Also Asked

Q: What’s the best under-eye concealer?

A: The best under-eye concealer will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Consider what type of coverage you’re looking for, as well as your skin tone, texture and type when making the selection.

Q: Which under-eye concealer is right for my skin type?

A: The best under-eye concealer for your skin type will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Generally speaking, those with dry skin should look for formulas that are more hydrating and those with oily skin should opt for oil-free or matte formulas. Be sure to also look at the concealer’s ingredients if your skin is sensitive.

Q: How do I apply under-eye concealer correctly?

A: When applying under-eye concealer, start by lightly dabbing the product either with the wand applicator, brush, sponge or your fingertips to blend it into the skin around your eyes in an outward motion. Blend the product out until there are no visible lines or streaks. If necessary, you can finish with a powder to seal it in place and prevent creasing.

Q: Which shade of under-eye concealer should I choose?

A: Choosing the right shade of under-eye concealer is important in achieving a natural-looking finish. Select a shade that closely matches your natural skin tone or is just a shade lighter than it. Avoid shades that are too light or too dark, as they can draw attention to the problem area or make your dark circles more noticeable.

Q: Should I buy a special brush to apply under-eye concealer?

A: Using a special brush when applying under-eye concealer can help achieve a more precise application, but it is not essential. You use your fingertips or a beauty blender to apply the product. The important thing is to make sure you blend the product completely until there are no visible lines or streaks left behind.

Q: What ingredients are used in an under-eye concealer?

A: Under-eye concealers typically contain ingredients such as moisturizing agents, waxes, oils, pigments and light-reflecting particles that help brighten up dark circles and even out the skin. They may also contain sunscreen to protect the delicate skin area from harmful UV rays and different types of vitamins and antioxidants to nourish the skin while providing coverage.

Q: Does using under-eye concealer prevent wrinkles?

A: No, using under-eye concealer will not necessarily prevent wrinkles or fine lines around your eyes as these are usually caused by natural aging processes as well as lifestyle factors such as smoking and sun exposure which cannot be reversed by makeup alone. Using an anti-aging regimen in addition to wearing an SPF under-eye cream can help slow down the appearance of wrinkles. Plus, some concealers do have beneficial skin ingredients to help take care of the delicate undereye area.

Q: How long does an under-eye concealer last?

A: The wear time of an under-eye concealer will depend on its formula, how much product has been applied, and what type of base makeup you have applied beforehand (like a primer). Generally speaking, most formulas can provide up to 12 hours of wear time when applied correctly. Adding powder after can also help it last longer.

Q: Is an expensive under-eye concealer better than budget-friendly brands?

A: Not necessarily. Expensive concealers may offer superior coverage due to their higher-quality ingredients and formulations, but there are plenty of affordable brands that offer excellent coverage as well. It will ultimately come down to personal preference and budget.

Q: What are some tips for getting the most out of my under-eye concealer?

A: Some tips for getting the most out of your under-eye concealer include: applying a thin layer (as too much product can cake up), blending in small circular motions with either a brush or your fingertips until all visible lines are evened out, setting with powder after application to keep it in place throughout the day, reapplying if needed at any point during wear time and removing all makeup before bedtime so your skin can breathe overnight.

