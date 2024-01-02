The Best Concealers for Covering Skin Blemishes

Concealer Guide What does “full coverage” really mean? Is there a difference between concealer for blemishes and concealer for under-eyes? And is there really any reason to spend $30 or more on a tube of foundation that does little more than what you can get at the drugstore for half the price? We're here to help answer these questions and more. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about concealers and how to choose the perfect one for your needs.

Coverage & Finish The first thing to consider when choosing a concealer is how much coverage you want. Some people prefer a light-coverage formula that melts into the skin with minimal blending, while others like something more full-coverage that covers blemishes, dark circles, and redness. If you have dark circles or severe redness under your eyes, a high-coverage formula will work best for you. If you just have minor imperfections or blemishes on your cheeks, then a light-to-medium coverage formula may be better suited to your needs.

Shade & Undertone Another important thing to look at is shade and undertone. Concealers come in light, medium, and dark shades with different undertones (yellow-based, pink-based, or neutral). If you choose a shade that doesn’t match your skin, it will look unnatural on your face. Since concealers tend to oxidize, it’s best to get a shade that’s slightly lighter than your skin tone.

Consistency You should also consider how thick or thin the consistency of your concealer is, as this will affect how easy it is to apply and blend seamlessly into your skin. If it’s too thick, you won’t be able to blend properly without creasing or settling into fine lines. But, if the concealer is too thin, it won’t provide enough coverage and can leave your skin looking patchy. Ideally, look for a concealer with a medium-to-thick consistency and a smooth, creamy texture, as this will be easier to apply and blend into your skin.