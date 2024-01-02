If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Foundation Makeups for All Skin Types
Foundation may be the hardest cosmetic to shop for. Do you choose a foundation for a specific skin type or focus on the coverage level? What ingredients should you avoid? Do you need SPF?
We’ve curated a list of the best foundation makeup options, taking into consideration a range of skin types and textures. From combating redness to achieving a matte finish, our list has something for every skin type and coverage level.
The Best Foundation Makeup User’s Guide
Sometimes, you just want to look (and feel) your best, and a good foundation is a great way to do that. Unfortunately, with all of the different types, it can be really difficult to find a product that’s ideal for your skin. To make sure you get the most out of your foundation, we’ve written up a comprehensive guide to the most important features to consider when making your purchase.
Skin Type
When selecting a foundation, it’s essential to consider your skin type. Oily skin tends to have more enlarged pores, shine, and an overall greasy feel throughout the day. If you have oily skin, opt for a foundation that helps control oil, such as an oil-free, matte, or long-wearing formula.
For dry skin, look for foundations that are hydrating and contain some type of moisturizing agent. Combination skin, however, benefits from having different textures and consistencies in different areas of the face, so look for long-lasting formulas with light-to-medium coverage. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free and natural/organic formulas that won’t irritate.
Coverage
Foundations come in a wide variety of coverage options, from sheer coverage (which basically evens out your skin tone) to full coverage (which covers all imperfections).
Sheer coverage is ideal for those who want a natural finish without too much alteration to their skin tone. Similarly, light coverage is suitable for people who want more coverage but still wish to maintain a natural finish.
Medium coverage is the most popular choice as it provides a decent level of coverage without looking cakey or unnatural. Meanwhile, full-coverage foundations are great for those who want full concealment of large imperfections or facial discolorations with medium to heavy pigment.
Choose your desired level of coverage depending on the look you’re going for. You should also take into consideration whether you plan on using concealer as well. If you have a high-coverage concealer, for example, you might only want a sheer-coverage foundation to avoid cakiness.
Finish
A foundation’s finish refers to how matte or dewy it appears on the skin once applied. Those with oily skin should opt for a matte finish as it will help absorb oils throughout the day and provide less shine.
For those with dry skin, go for something with a dewy finish. It will add moisture without caking up or clinging onto dry patches on the face. People with normal or combination skin have plenty of options to choose from—just select something that will suit your desired level of shine/matte.
Shade Range
When selecting any kind of makeup product (especially foundation), it’s important to select something that matches your skin tone for maximum blendability and seamless results. If you struggle with finding the right shade for your skin, then looking into brands that offer broad shade ranges can come in handy.
Shade Undertones
Choosing your foundation becomes easier when you know what type of foundation undertone suits your skin. If you’re unsure about your undertone, then here’s a quick hack:
Find a part of your body where you can view veins under your skin. Cool tones usually suit those whose veins appear blue when viewed up close, while warm tones suit those whose veins appear green. Neutral tones suit anyone who isn’t sure where they belong within either category.
Reviewing the Best Foundations of 2024
Dermacol Foundation Makeup
Pros
- Inexpensive compared to other foundations
- Waterproof formula that lasts all day
- Features SPF 30 protection
Cons
- Some may not like the floral scent
We’re starting our list with one of the very best: Dermacol’s full coverage foundation. This is the perfect choice for those who want to conceal and perfect their skin with a vegan, cruelty-free product. It’s an absolute game-changer for your makeup routine, providing extensive coverage for dark under-eyes, blemishes, and scars with a long-lasting, waterproof formula.
With 17 shades to choose from, there’s a color for every skin tone, and the 30g tube will provide ample coverage that lasts. This pick comes with a matte finish that won’t require constant retouches or transfer during the day. Overall, this full-coverage foundation is like having your makeup artist—and let’s be real, who doesn’t want to look like they have a personal makeup artist on call? Providing extreme coverage and long-lasting quality in one impressive formula, this product is easily the best overall pick.
Catrice Foundation Makeup
Pros
- Blends easily and doesn’t dry out the skin
- Covers blemishes and skin redness
- Lightweight and buildable
Cons
- Oxidizes very easily
The Catrice HD Liquid Coverage foundation is a dream come true for anyone in search of natural-looking, long-lasting coverage. With its unique dropper applicator, the foundation provides a light, airbrushed effect that will last up to 24 hours. Not just that, it’s super easy to apply as well—just squeeze a couple drops directly on your face, a foundation brush, or a beauty blender and you're good to go.
This foundation's lightweight formula allows your skin to breathe, so you won’t have to worry about that cakey feeling. The consistency is creamy yet lightweight, making this product perfect for warmer climates and those who don’t want to worry about sweat making their foundation patchy. As a whole, this foundation is the perfect choice for anyone who wants high coverage, a natural matte finish, and a lightweight and long-lasting foundation that won’t compromise on comfort or cleanliness.
Maybelline Foundation Makeup
Pros
- Provides a long-lasting matte finish
- Lightweight while maintaining great coverage
- Hydrating for dry skin
Cons
- Not the best at hiding pores
Looking for a foundation that will give you a natural-looking, matte finish? Look no further than the Maybelline Fit Me liquid foundation. With 40 shades to choose from, finding your perfect match is a breeze. Additionally, its oil-free formula not only refines pores but also provides buildable coverage, so you can achieve the exact look you want.
This foundation’s lightweight consistency and great coverage make it a must-have in your makeup bag. With its long-lasting wearability and smooth application, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. In short, if you’re looking for a foundation that will keep your skin looking flawless and feeling light all day long, then this is a great choice. It’s perfect for normal to oily skin tones, and with so many shades to choose from, there’s something for everyone.
MagicMinerals Foundation Makeup
Pros
- Lightweight, buildable coverage
- Does not set in wrinkles
- Boasts an even, smooth application
Cons
- Spray application has a learning curve
The MagicMinerals AirBrush foundation is a game-changer for anyone looking for smooth, radiant skin without the heavy coverage of traditional makeup. Its innovative spray foundation formula is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for daily use. Plus, it’s resistant to caking, creasing, or streaking, so you can look flawless no matter what life throws your way.
Not only does this foundation provide full coverage, but it also brightens your skin tone and contains anti-aging ingredients for added protection and results. Best of all, with the included kabuki brush, blending and application is a breeze. This lightweight foundation is the perfect choice for anyone looking for something breathable that provides full coverage while still being gentle on the skin. Get ready to say hello to a flawless, radiant look.
IT Cosmetics Foundation Makeup
Pros
- Little product is needed for full coverage
- Suitable for sensitive skin around the eyes
- SPF 50+ protection makes it outdoor-friendly
Cons
- Not ideal if you want light coverage
The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better foundation is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a natural, full-coverage foundation. And it’s no wonder that it’s a popular choice—after all, this product’s been awarded the number one prestige SPF foundation in the U.S.. It also helps reduce the appearance of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, dark circles, and large pores. Plus, it’s designed to not crease or crack, so you can have an all-day beautiful look.
Additionally, this pick is packed with clinically tested ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin, making it more than just a regular makeup product. But that’s not all, it also provides SPF 50+ physical sunscreen protection, so you can keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays. If you’re looking for a natural-looking full-coverage foundation that really works, then this one is a perfect choice.
People Also Ask
Q: How do I know which shade of foundation I need?
A:The best way to determine your shade of foundation is to test it on your jawline in natural light. The shade that disappears into your skin and doesn’t leave a visible line is the perfect match for your skin tone. You can also try matching the shades to the skin on your chest or inner arm, as these areas tend to match the face the most accurately.
Q: Should I use a foundation with a matte or dewy finish?
A:The type of finish you should choose depends on your skin type and personal preference. Matte finishes work well for oily skin, as they help absorb oils and provide a less shiny appearance. On the other hand, a dewy finish is more suitable for dry skin because it adds moisture without clogging up or clinging to dry patches. It’s a good idea to try different finishes and see which one you like the most, and what works best for you.
Q: How do I apply foundation evenly without it looking cakey?
A:To apply foundation evenly without looking cakey, use a small amount of product and blend it well using a brush or beauty sponge. Start by applying the foundation to the center of your face and blend it outwards, focusing on areas that need more coverage. It’s also helpful to use a setting powder to set the foundation and remove any excess oils that could cause a cakey appearance.
Q: Will my foundation expire or go bad over time?
A:Foundations can expire and go bad over time, usually after six to 12 months of opening, depending on the ingredients and storage conditions. To extend the shelf life of your foundation, make sure to store it in a cool, dry place and avoid storing it in the bathroom. Always check the expiration date and if you notice any changes in the texture, color, or smell of the foundation, it’s best to discard it.
