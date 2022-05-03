10 of the Best Full-Coverage Foundations for a Flawless Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To say we’ve spent at least a decade looking for the best full-coverage foundations would honestly be an understatement at most. We’re not using the same foundations we used as teens, and for good reason. We always want to find something better — something that doesn’t crease, something that lasts all day, something that properly covers up redness and blemishes and blurs our complexion.

Whether you’re looking for the best full-coverage foundations for everyday life or fancy events, we now feel confident enough to recommend you our top 10. We’ve tested, we’ve done research, we’ve scoured ingredients lists and reviews and now we know — it’s time. Flawless skin could be just a purchase away!

How We Picked the Best Full-Coverage Foundations

As we mentioned, personal use definitely came into play with our decision making, but we also looked heavily into real user opinions, trustworthy brands and retailers, skin-friendly ingredients and what skin types each would be best for.

We also consulted the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) website on what foundations were found to be safest — and least safe. Of course, we also avoided tinted moisturizers and BB creams for this list, as they tend to have much lighter coverage!

The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations

1. Mineral Fusion Liquid Foundation

Hypoallergenic Hero

This super clean liquid foundation is EWG Verified and claims to provide full coverage while also being “undetectable.” Full coverage doesn’t have to mean cakey! We love this pick too for its super skin-loving ingredients. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free!

Pros:

Contains vitamin C

Naturally UV resistant with light-reflecting minerals

Cons:

Matte finish isn’t for everybody

Available at: Target, Amazon

2. Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Liquid Full-Coverage Foundation

For Rainy Springs and Sweaty Summers

Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray is famous and a celebrity-favorite (a Lizzo pick!), so it only makes sense that the foundation from the line is just as iconic. It’s waterproof and transfer-resistant, ready for rain, sweat or splashes!

Pros:

Oil-free and great for oily and combination skin

Shoppers are calling it a “holy grail”

Cons:

Shade range could be more inclusive

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom

3. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

A Personal Pick

This is the foundation I currently use when I want full coverage! If you want a pore-blurring, skin-plumping look, this is the way to go. The hydrating ingredients make this liquid foundation a safe pick for dry skin, and we always love to see over 40 shades available — plus a handy shade match tool!

Pros:

Sweat-proof, humidity-proof, waterproof and transfer-resistant

May even help reduce wrinkles

Cons:

One of the pricier picks, as the brand is very popular with celebrity makeup artists

Available at: Charlotte Tilbury, Nordstrom, Sephora

4. Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Powder Foundation

Our Top Powder Pick

Contrary to popular belief, powder foundations can be full-coverage too! You just need to find the right ones. This matte-finish powder is highly pigmented, claiming to provide 16 hours of flawless wear. Oily, combination and normal skin types may find that powder is the way to go!

Pros:

On sale for under $5 from Amazon and Walmart (at time of publication)

Creamy texture is easy to blend

Cons:

Needs a brush or makeup sponge to apply

Available at: Amazon, Walmart, Ulta

5. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

The Reliable Favorite

If you’ve been into makeup for a while now, chances are you’ve heard countless good things about this foundation. And it lives up to the hype! It’s oil-free, fragrance-free and aims to deliver full, matte coverage that doesn’t budge for up to 24 hours. This is an award winner with nearly 7,000 reviews on Sephora’s site alone!

Pros:

Oil-controlling

56 shades

Cons:

$46 for 1 fl. oz.

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Dermstore

6. NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation

Our Pick for Oily Skin

We’ve listed a few foundations we’d recommend for oily skin, but we absolutely love this affordable favorite — our top pick on our list of the best drugstore foundations for oily skin. It offers full, matte coverage for up to 24 hours, is non-comedogenic and is a proclaimed “overachiever” when it comes to controlling shine!

Pros:

Over 40 shades

Claims to be waterproof, transfer-proof, humidity-proof

Cons:

Not for dry skin

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

7. Kevyn Aucoin Foundation Balm

Our Pick for Dry Skin

Don’t worry — we didn’t forget about dry skin types! Ever try a foundation balm before? It could be key to silky-soft skin. This one is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep skin supple and to keep rough patches at bay. It comes from a Kim Kardashian-approved brand too!

Pros:

Comes with foundation brush

Free of fragrances, parabens and sulfates

Cons:

Over $50 (though, again, this does include the brush)

Available at: Dermstore, Nordstrom

8. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Immediately Iconic

We will never be able to thank Rihanna enough for bringing Fenty Beauty into our lives. This medium-to-full-coverage foundation comes in 50 shades and has over 16,000 reviews at Sephora. It’s oil-free for a shine-free finish, and it’s even made with climate-adaptive technology. Use a brush for full coverage (or a sponge for medium coverage)!

Pros:

Vegan, cruelty-free, free of parabens and phthalates

Award winner

Cons:

May not work well on very dry skin

Available at: Sephora, Ulta

9. Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

Best for Travel

This clean foundation is free of oil and silicones, offering a matte finish that’s still breathable. It uses blurring microspheres to diffuse light for a soft focus effect, and it leaves parabens, sulfates, phthalates and gluten out of the formula!

Pros:

Airless tip minimizes air exposure and eliminates dripping — safe for travel!

Feels weightless

Cons:

One of the pricier picks

Available at: Sephora

10. Tarte Face Tape Foundation

The Foundation Version of Your Favorite Concealer

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is arguably the most famous out there for its incredible coverage, so why not grab the foundation too? It’s powered by snow mushroom to hydrate skin while providing a natural matte finish and contains apple fruit extract to protect skin against free radicals!

Pros:

Dermatologist-tested

Available in two sizes

Cons:

Only available at two retailers

Available at: Tarte, Ulta

