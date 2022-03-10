Make Up For Ever Just Launched What Could Be Your Holy Grail Foundation

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re always the biggest critics when it comes to our own skin. We’re zeroing in on blemishes in the mirror, airbrushing out texture in photos and using clay mask after sheet mask after cream mask to try to achieve a crystal clear complexion. Of course, this is why we wear foundation. But so many foundations end up exacerbating our insecurities, even adding on new ones like cakiness and creases!

We’re picky when it comes to choosing new foundations, and rightfully so. Not every brand is putting in the effort to offer the flawless finish we so desperately want. That’s why when one does, we want to tell you about. Make Up For Ever just launched its new HD Skin Foundation, and we couldn’t be more obsessed!

This launch is a new, improved version of the brand’s Ultra HD Foundation that beauty lovers have come to know and love. Yes, it’s even better now! This liquid foundation claims to blur skin and cover imperfections for up to a full 24 hours, using a special micro-skin system to sync with your complexion. Basically, it’s designed to be undetectable, flexing with your skin to create the appearance of a naturally clear, even, stunning complexion. While other brands may want you to believe otherwise, it shouldn’t actually look like there’s a layer of makeup on your face!

This medium to full coverage foundation has an awesome shade range too with 40 to choose from, including new ones you couldn’t find in the Ultra HD range. MUFE offers a Shade Finder service as well that can take a photo of your face to suggest what might be best on your skin.

As you can see below, I’m quite pale, so I used the lightest shade, Alabaster (1N00). It did a fantastic job brightening up my face, diminishing redness and blurring away little imperfections. I am wearing zero foundation and concealer in the before photo and only added on the foundation for the second!

This HD Skin foundation claims to be waterproof and sweat-proof, making it a top-notch pick even as the weather begins to warm up. It’s non-comedogenic too, which means it shouldn’t clog your pores. A win for oily and acne-prone skin! Another plus is the packaging itself. The bottle is not only recyclable but made from 40% recycled glass!

If you’d like full coverage from this vegan foundation, Make Up For Ever recommends using a damp sponge to apply. For medium coverage, you can try applying with a foundation brush and for the sheerest coverage, you can use just your fingers. Whatever works for you on any given day. Sound like a plan? Head over to Make Up For Ever to find your color family and undertone and pick the shade that’s going to have you truly loving your complexion!

