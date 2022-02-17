Brooke Shields Called This $22 Overnight Lip Mask Her ‘Favorite’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have different opinions when it comes beauty. Some of us love a full contour while others love to keep things more natural, some love sheet masks while others prefer clay masks, and some of us are all about a 10-step skincare routine while others prefer a sparser routine.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on though, it’s that we hate chapped, dry, cracking lips. They mess with our makeup, they hurt and sometimes they even bleed a little. No one wants chapped lips! That’s why if we had to blindly recommend a product, not even knowing who we were talking to, we’d pick something like this lip mask!

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’ve owned multiple jars of this lip mask before, but we grew even more excited about it when we realized it was one of Brooke Shields’ personal picks. The actress and model recently recorded a video for Vogue revealing her guide to skincare in her 50s, and this lip mask made an appearance! “This is my favorite,” she said, holding up her jar to the camera. “It’s a lip sleeping mask.” She then applied the original berry-flavored formula all over her lips!

For smoother, more supple and more comfortable lips, this mask may be a game-changer. It uses Moisture Wrap™ technology, claiming to deliver intense moisture to lips overnight, as well as a Berry Mix Complex™, rich in antioxidants and vitamin C to nourish and protect your pout!

This lip mask has a rich, creamy balm texture. It’s not sticky like petroleum jelly. It has a more solid form in the jar, but it melts into lips when applied. You can use your finger like Shields, or you can opt for the adorable spatula applicator included with your purchase. It’s fun to use, it feels nice on the lips and it’s great for keeping the leftover product in your jar clean!

You can grab this fan-favorite Laneige mask, which is free of parabens and phthalates, in four flavors on Amazon. Go for the original Berry like Shields, or opt for Sweet Candy, Vanilla or Gummy Bear. Amazon even has the BTS edition of the Gummy Bear one in stock right now if you’re an Army!

This colorful little lip balm could make a big, big difference in your lip care game. Grab one today so you can smile like Shields!

