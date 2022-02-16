Hailey Bieber Once Raved About This Iconic Body Cream: ‘Obsessed’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some products out there that basically add themselves to our shopping carts. They’re so good, we don’t even need to think twice about the purchase. This body cream is a prime example. It has countless rave reviews on every site it’s on, all of our friends love it and even top celebrities simply adore it!

Our skin definitely needs a little extra love too. While we have a multi-step, carefully planned routine for our face, our body usually only gets a slathering of a single lotion post-shower. That’s why we need a product that’s powerful with numerous benefits. And how about if it smells like a tropical vacation?

Hailey Bieber is one of many fans of this Bum Bum (pronounced “boom boom”) cream. Back in 2016 she went for a shopping trip with Refinery29, talking through her favorite beauty finds, and this was one of the lucky winners. “I love this packaging, and it smells amazing,” she said. “It’s like I’m on the beach. Plus, I’m obsessed with anything that has coconut oil.”

This fan-favorite cream is also loved by stars like How I Met Your Father’s Hilary Duff, who once also used the word “obsessed” to describe her love for it. It has a super rich texture, but it’s probably most famous for that gorgeous scent. It’s called Cheirosa ‘62, and it contains notes of pistachio, almond, salted caramel, sandalwood, vanilla and more. Delicious.

Let’s dive deeper into this cream. Its main star ingredient is guaraná extract, which is rich in antioxidants and caffeine. The brand says it has five times more caffeine than coffee! It may help stimulate microcirculation to smooth and tighten skin, possibly even diminishing the appearance of cellulite. This guaraná extract works with deeply with ingredients like hydrating cupuaçu butter, nourishing coconut oil and protective açaí oil, aiming to leave skin lifted and aglow. The formula is also cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free and phthalate-free!

To use this cream, massage it onto skin in a circular motion, creating warmth for better absorption. You can use it on your own bum bum, but you can also spread it to your legs, tummy, arms and anywhere else on the body. You’ll likely want it everywhere as soon as you experience that heavenly scent!

