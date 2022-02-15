This Vegan Hair Oil May Revive Your Strands to Their Full Glory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Dealing with dry hair is incredibly inconvenient. Whether it’s naturally brittle or the result of color treatments and hot styling tools, trying to revive your strands is far from the easiest task. There are a plethora of products that you can incorporate to add some moisture back to your locks, but finding the right formula does take some trial and error.

Hair oils are popular options to try, but they’re not all built the same. While they may be moisturizing, some can leave your strands feeling heavy — resulting in flat hair. We know that many shoppers also have fine hair, which makes matters slightly more difficult — but there are luckily certain oils which may work. Take a look at this one from Verb! It promises a “weightless” feeling that could be the answer to your haircare woes.

Get the Verb Ghost Oil Vegan Weightless Hair Oil for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This product is designed to combat frizz and dryness after just one application. There are a couple of elements in the formula that are used to give your hair the moisture it may be missing. These include moringa seed oil, bamboo extract and soy protein, the latter of which works as a strengthening agent. While these ingredients can give you hydration, what makes this oil different is that it doesn’t weigh your hair down like other products on the market. Reviewers claim that this option is the real deal, especially if you’re struggling to find a product that doesn’t leave a sticky sensation upon application.

For such an esteemed product, this hair oil is surprisingly affordable! You can buy one bottle for just $18 — but if you stock up and go for two, you can bring the cost down to $16 per bottle and save a little cash in the process. It terms of hair oils that can relieve dryness, this might be one of the top products on Amazon to beat. Potentially transforming your locks is only a few clicks away!

