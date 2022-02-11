Over 14K Shoppers Say This Product Is Key to Getting a Salon Blowout at Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we have a big event on the calendar, what’s the first task we take care of? Booking a blowout appointment, of course! Making sure that our hair is on point is one of the most important ways to radiate confident energy, and we entrust our tresses to the hands of professionals. After we get our hair done at the salon, we wish that our locks could always look that good. Sadly, the price of getting a blowout weekly is not within budget for most of Us.

While we might not get results that are akin to a high-end salon experience, you can still achieve a stellar blowout with the right products and technique. Amazon shoppers claim that this spray from Kenra leaves them feeling like they just paid a visit to the hairdresser, with one reviewer even dubbing this as their “new favorite hair product.” Intrigued? Read on for the scoop!

Get the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.



This spray isn’t just a product to help your hair appear super smooth and silky. It’s a multi-faceted spray that makes styling your locks that much easier. Amazon reviewers say that using this spray cuts their drying time in half, so much so that it’s left them dumbfounded. That’s because this is a product that’s designed to hydrate your hair and keep it protected, which is a requirement if you’re using hot tools like a blow dryer. One shopper posed the following question: “How can something putting moisture on you hair shorten the drying time?” It seriously sounds like a miracle that’s too good to be true!

The results that you may receive from blow drying your hair with this spray are reportedly impressive, so if you’re feeling fed up with your current routine, it’s time to try something new. This blow dry spray may be just the ticket to having a great hair day everyday — and it will surely save you some money on pricey salon visits in the process!

