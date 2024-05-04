Your account
Sisters Amanda and Carissa Stanton Share Some of Their Favorite Products: ‘We Are Both Obsessed’

By
Amanda and Carissa Stanton
Amanda and Carissa Stanton.Courtesy of Anna Christine Photo

Celebrity sisters are the ultimate dynamic duos. Think Venus and Serena Williams, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

And then there’s Amanda and Carissa Stanton! After appearing on The Bachelor, Amanda has created a career as a beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator while raising her three daughters.

And Carissa founded the popular food account Brocc Your Body, inspiring her audience with simple and delicious recipes for a balanced, healthy diet. She’s also the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook Seriously, So Good (and it’s seriously so good)!

Seriously, So Good cookbook
Amazon

Together, these successful sisters have the best taste — in food, fashion and everything in between. Below are some of the Stanton sisters’ favorite products!

Tower 28 SOS Facial Spray

Tower 28 facial spray
Amazon

“We love a facial spray, especially during the warmer months. This is most refreshing face spray that’s anti-inflammatory and helps with breakouts! A lifesaver during travel too.”

$28.00
See It!

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Soft Mauve

Summer Fridays lip oil
Sephora

“This lip oil is worth all the hype! I love that it’s hydrating and not sticky. This is a really natural color. It’s always in our bags.”

$26.00
See It!

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Foundation

Haus Labs foundation
Sephora

“We both recently tried this foundation and are obsessed! It feels like silk and makes your skin so flawless that it looks like you’re wearing a filter.”

$45.00
See It!

L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

L'Occitane oil
Amazon

“This shower oil has been one of our favorite products since we were teenagers. It turns from oil to a milky lather in the shower. It’s so luxurious and smells SO good.”

$29.00
See It!

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Masks

snail mucin sheet masks
Amazon

“These sheet masks are so hydrating and literally make your skin glow! Whenever I want my makeup to look extra glowy, I do this mask and ice roll over it. Your skin will never look better!!”

$25.00
See It!

Cosori Air Fryer

Cosori air fryer
Amazon

“We had to throw in a food-related recommendation! We are both obsessed with making salmon in the air fryer and it just makes cooking dinner so much faster and easier. It’s also great for summer months when you don’t want to turn on your oven!”

$100.00
See It!

