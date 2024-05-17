Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Satin is a luxurious fabric that helps you exude class and sophistication without much fuss! Whether you’re going to work, out on a date or hanging with the girls, a satin piece can elevate your entire mood. What’s more, for plus size bodies, it can be a little tough to find satin fashion finds that look good without emptying your wallet. But luckily for you, we’re here to help!

Related: 15 Plus Size Airport-Approved Fashion Finds — Starting at $8 The sun is finally out, and spring fever is starting to set in — seriously. The travel bug is starting to bite — or already has — and it’s crucial to have easy, affordable outfits that make getting to and from each airport easier. For plus-size bodies, it can become a task to acquire fashion finds that look […]

From flouncy skirts to flowy dresses, there is a satin fashion find that will make your spring and summer style more fashion-forward. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 luxurious satin plus-size fashion finds that start at just $18! Read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Elegant Queen: This wrap V-neck sleeveless ruched satin blouse is perfect for a work function or a formal event — just $30!

2. Casual Chic: For those who love the essence of a good tank, this silk tank top will elevate all your spring and summer looks — just $22!

3. Pleats, Please! We love this satin top because it has the cutest pleat shoulder design that’s eye-catching and stylish — was $65, now just $52!

4. Everyday Essential: This satin blouse is a simple, structured option that offers plenty of versatility — just $23

5. Really Regal: If you need a breezy but sophisticated top, this draped collar cowl neck satin blouse has you covered — just $27!

Bottoms

6. Carry It All: These high waisted satin cargo pants will give your outfit a bold pop of color, and they can carry your essentials — just $38!

7. Slip And Slide: For the Barbie pink committee, this silky slip skirt is right up your alley (and it’s so flexible) — was $50, now just $28!

8. Ferocious Energy: You’ll love this high waist satin midi skirt if you have a knack for bold, fun animal prints — just $98!

9. Anytime, Any Place: Pair this satin midi skirt with a flouncy blouse and sandals for a sexy, simple summer look — was $33, now just $18!

10. On-The-Go: If you’re constantly on the go, these cargo satin joggers will become your new bestie because they are functional and ultra-comfortable — just $69!

Related: 17 Spring-Friendly Plus-Size Fashion Finds Under $50 While the plus-size fashion market still has some ways to go and grow, finding plus-sized pieces is getting easier. Whether you prefer super trendy garments or more tried and true classics, you can find spring-friendly plus-size fashion finds without completely emptying out your wallet! From sleek skirts to flowy T-shirts, plus-size fashion is a versatile […]

Dresses

11. Hot Mama: For those with an upcoming cocktail hour or meeting, this mock neck party dress will make you the star of any room — just $56!

12. ’80s Nostalgia: Although this kaftan is “technically” a cover up, you can definitely work it as a dress with the right heels and bag — just $29!

13. Date Night Ready: This satin silk cowl neck cami dress will make sure your first date goes well and that they call you back for a second — just $24!

14. Plissé Goddess: This maxi shirtdress uses the Plissé technique to create tiny, beautiful pleats that will accentuate your body nicely — was $99, now just $74!

15. Wrapped Up: We love wrap dresses, and this faux wrap maxi dress is a smooth, airy option that keep you feeling cool, calm and collected — was $139, now just $97!

16. Decadent Vibe: This crepe sheath dress uses a scuba material — with ruffle shoulders — for an exquisite and flirty alternative — was $148, now just $89!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Closet Staple: This surplice-neck satin maxi dress comes with a belt to help you showcase your figure — just $144!