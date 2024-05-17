Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Satin is a luxurious fabric that helps you exude class and sophistication without much fuss! Whether you’re going to work, out on a date or hanging with the girls, a satin piece can elevate your entire mood. What’s more, for plus size bodies, it can be a little tough to find satin fashion finds that look good without emptying your wallet. But luckily for you, we’re here to help!
From flouncy skirts to flowy dresses, there is a satin fashion find that will make your spring and summer style more fashion-forward. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 luxurious satin plus-size fashion finds that start at just $18! Read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Elegant Queen: This wrap V-neck sleeveless ruched satin blouse is perfect for a work function or a formal event — just $30!
2. Casual Chic: For those who love the essence of a good tank, this silk tank top will elevate all your spring and summer looks — just $22!
3. Pleats, Please! We love this satin top because it has the cutest pleat shoulder design that’s eye-catching and stylish — was $65, now just $52!
4. Everyday Essential: This satin blouse is a simple, structured option that offers plenty of versatility — just $23
5. Really Regal: If you need a breezy but sophisticated top, this draped collar cowl neck satin blouse has you covered — just $27!
Bottoms
6. Carry It All: These high waisted satin cargo pants will give your outfit a bold pop of color, and they can carry your essentials — just $38!
7. Slip And Slide: For the Barbie pink committee, this silky slip skirt is right up your alley (and it’s so flexible) — was $50, now just $28!
8. Ferocious Energy: You’ll love this high waist satin midi skirt if you have a knack for bold, fun animal prints — just $98!
9. Anytime, Any Place: Pair this satin midi skirt with a flouncy blouse and sandals for a sexy, simple summer look — was $33, now just $18!
10. On-The-Go: If you’re constantly on the go, these cargo satin joggers will become your new bestie because they are functional and ultra-comfortable — just $69!
Dresses
11. Hot Mama: For those with an upcoming cocktail hour or meeting, this mock neck party dress will make you the star of any room — just $56!
12. ’80s Nostalgia: Although this kaftan is “technically” a cover up, you can definitely work it as a dress with the right heels and bag — just $29!
13. Date Night Ready: This satin silk cowl neck cami dress will make sure your first date goes well and that they call you back for a second — just $24!
14. Plissé Goddess: This maxi shirtdress uses the Plissé technique to create tiny, beautiful pleats that will accentuate your body nicely — was $99, now just $74!
15. Wrapped Up: We love wrap dresses, and this faux wrap maxi dress is a smooth, airy option that keep you feeling cool, calm and collected — was $139, now just $97!
16. Decadent Vibe: This crepe sheath dress uses a scuba material — with ruffle shoulders — for an exquisite and flirty alternative — was $148, now just $89!
17. Closet Staple: This surplice-neck satin maxi dress comes with a belt to help you showcase your figure — just $144!