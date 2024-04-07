Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Special occasion dresses can have such a distinct style that it can be hard to find even one pair of heels to style them with in your closet. While those dresses can be fun to wear, their lack of versatility has them waiting on the hanger more often than not. To help you maximize both your budget and your closet, we rounded up 17 dresses that not only can pair with sneakers, heels and sandals alike but can also transition from spring to summer.

The dresses in our lineup may be more versatile than other styles, but that most certainly does not make them boring. We’ve found everything from pretty puff-sleeve designs to fabulous florals and flowy sundresses. They can be dressed up with heels and jewelry for a date night but also dressed down for a picnic in the park. They can also be styled spring through summer, as they can be layered up or worn alone. Find our best picks below!

1. Sweatshirt Style: Though this maxi dress from Spanx feels as cozy as a sweatshirt, it can still be elevated with heels — $138!

2. Trendy Tie-Sleeves: With the bow trend being in its peak, this midi dress with thick, tie-closure sleeves is more stylish than ever — was $60, now $29!

3. Take the T-Shirt: Feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy T-shirt with this shopper-loved T-shirt-style maxi dress that has 15 colorways to choose from — $26!

4. Perfectly Poplin: Pair this cotton poplin puff-sleeve mini dress from Abercombie with heels for a wedding and sandals in the summer — $80!

5. Sleek Stripes: Giving quiet luxury vibes, this midi dress features a sleek striped design, lightweight knitted fabric and contrast buttons — $39!

6. Sunny Day Dress: We see this cotton sundress from Steve Madden pairing perfectly with strappy sandals, a straw hat and a woven tote for hot summer days — $109!

7. Pretty Puff Sleeves: With incredible versatility, this puff-sleeve midi dress is formal enough to dress up for a wedding guest dress but also down with tennis shoes for a coffee run — $31!

8. Darling Denim: Pair this denim dress from Madewell with a simple pair of Vans and a woven hat for a farmers’ market, then make the swap to black heels and a matching bag for a night out — $128!

9. Fabulously Flattering: Flattering for all kinds of body types, this midi dress has a cinched waist, deep V-neck, puff sleeves and a flared skirt — $34!

10. Boho Style: This babydoll-style mini dress gives carefree, boho-chic vibes (but for a fraction of the price of other brands) — $33!

11. So Many Styles! With no shortage of options, this puff-sleeve midi dress comes in 34 pretty colors and prints — was $61, now $48!

12. Wonderfully Wrapped: From vacations to summer brunches, this cute wrap mini dress can be worn for so many occasions — was $40, now $36!

13. Beautiful Bow: The tie bow at the chest of this mini dress adds an extra feminine and flirty detail to its already adorable silhouette — $39!

14. Beach Babe: Beach days, tropical vacations and sunset dinners will all be the perfect occasions to wear this twist-front strapless dress — was $47, now $33!

15. Casual, but Cute: Though this T-shirt mini dress has a casual feel and comfortable fit, it can still be made fancy with some strappy heels, a blazer and dainty jewelry — $33!

16. Summery Style: Made with 100% cotton, this collared mini dress will keep you cool even on summer’s hottest days — $128!

17. Chic Chiffon: Don’t let the beautiful chiffon floral fabric fool you. This mini dress can still be made casual with tennis shoes or sandals — $45!