Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
From Chanel to Givenchy, Kendall Jenner has walked shows and been in ad campaigns for both French fashion houses. It’s definitely fair to say that she has access to the best in luxury French beauty at her fingertips. And yet, her French girl makeup routine consists of a $12 drugstore concealer that’s easily shoppable on Amazon.
In a recent beauty video with Vogue, the 28-year-old supermodel shared her guide to “sun-kissed skin” and “spring French girl makeup.” While she shared a few great beauty products that she uses, like the SheaMoisture Overnight Face Oil and the EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, we were especially intrigued by the concealer she used. In the video, the concealer Jenner called “so nice” was the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Matte Concealer. We love the way it naturally concealed her skin (without looking cakey) — just the way a French girl would do it.
Get the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Matte Concealer (originally $15) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.
The L’Oreal Infallible Concealer Jenner used is a full-coverage, matte concealer that lasts up to 24 hours and has a zero-crease formula. Apart from being an ambassador for the brand, one reason we think Jenner was drawn to the concealer is because it’s great for acne-prone skin — something she has previously struggled with. It comes in 25 shades that can be used both for concealing as well as contour.
Before adding the concealer, the 818 Tequila founder used a Chanel foundation. She then applied three dots of the concealer under each eye, two dots between her brows and one on each side of her lips before blending it all out with a beauty sponge. And though it’s a full-coverage concealer, Jenner’s tutorial proved that it’s layerable, as her freckles still shone through underneath.
The concealer is far more than just Jenner-approved though. It’s also shopper-approved. It currently has over 13,600 five-star ratings and counting, with several thousand glowing reviews to boot. A staple in many makeup routines, over 1,000 tubes of this concealer have been bought in the last month alone.
One 69-year-old reviewer said that they’ve “never found [any] makeup that covers sunspots and evens out skin tones the way this does,” while another 57-year-old reviewer with dark circles said this concealer is the “only product that covers them, stays put and does not settle into fine lines.”
Want to give Jenner’s French girl-esque makeup routine a try this spring? You can start by picking up the L’Oreal Infallible Concealer that Jenner chooses over all of the luxury concealers bound to be in her makeup kit. It’s just $12 on Amazon!
See it: Get the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Matte Concealer (Originally $15) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from L’Oreal here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!