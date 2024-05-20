Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Move over, Hamptons mom. It’s summer and that means it’s yacht-mom season! If you’re a little obsessed with the classy, slightly nautical look of yacht-mom attire, so are we — even though most of Us don’t have yachts of our own, of course!

Yacht-mom outfits are typically neutral-colored matching sets that are either solid or striped, but they can also be loose dresses, lightweight tops and flowy maxi skirts. Oh, and they generally cost at least $100 . . . eek! That’s why we put together 17 of our favorite yachting outfits that scream ultra-luxe without damaging your pocketbook. These outfits are suitable for the yacht, pontoon, picnic and couch — really wherever your summer takes you!

Matching Sets

1. Overboard: A trendy off-shoulder design and loose knit fabric are just the tip of the iceberg with this comfy set — $40!

2. Ahoy, mate: Louis Vuitton who? This elegant set seems like it’s worth hundreds if not thousands of dollars — starting at $37!

3. Port side: All you need is a tank top and your outfit is complete! This linen-looking outfit is made of 100% cotton — $40!

4. Lost at sea: Adventure awaits! Lost isn’t always a bad thing . . . not if you’re on a yacht in the Bahamas — $30!

5. Knots, not miles: This tank top and pants combo is a nautical navy and white, perfect for the boat, beach and tour de Europe, too — $40!

Dresses

6. On the bow: The fit, the tie, the stripes — we’re obsessed! Grab this t-shirt dress in one of 17 different colors — $34!

7. Anchor down: Nothing says rich mom quite like a loose white button-up. This dress even has pockets — starting at $26!

8. Helm party: If there’s not a party on the helm, you’ll want to start one wearing this sexy high-slit beach dress — starting at $28!

9. Strong current: With just the right amount of body contouring, you’ll look and feel like a million bucks — originally $41, now $34!

10. Sailing away: Grab a sun hat and sunnies . . . you’re good to go! We love the decorative knot and buttons — originally $59, now $24!

Tops

11. Champagne, anyone?: Strapless means no strap tan — that’s a win for Us! This tube top won’t slide around, either —$15!

12. View of Greece: Picture yourself wearing this top and white jeans, looking out at a beautiful Santorini sunset — starting at $20!

13. Noon departure: Striped or not, this top is everything you’d imagine in an expensive-looking piece — $19!

14. Ocean time: This v-neck top doubles as an everyday top . . . AKA something you’ll wear when you’re not cruising on the water — $20!

Maxi Skirts

15. Free flowing: It’s boho, chic and ultra-versatile, perfect for a hot summer day when you don’t want to wear pants — $34!

16. Crew favorite: The floral pattern, ruffles, asymmetrical hem and high waist make this a high-fashion find — $33!

17. On the horizon: According to nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers, this is the only skirt you’ll want to wear this summer — $34!

