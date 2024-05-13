Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve tried shapewear, you know how confidence-enhancing it can be. Shapewear smoothes cellulite, shapes your body and sculpts trouble areas so you feel like you did in your glory days. But shapewear isn’t the only way to achieve this confidence boost — we found a way to do it fashionably!

The right maxi skirt will make you feel like a million bucks . . . notice we said the right maxi skirt. When it comes to choosing a flattering maxi skirt, you want to first choose one that has a high waist. From there, you can either go for a tight bodycon maxi skirt or a loose flowy one. Both can be flattering, but if you’re looking for a bodycon one, a good rule of thumb is to make sure it’s either patterned or made of a thicker material. This ensures everything is smooth and sculpted!

To make things easier, we gathered 16 of the most flattering maxi skirts we know of. Whether you’re looking for a loose, tight, solid, patterned, A-line or pleated one, your new favorite maxi skirt is waiting for you. Details below!

1. Beach boho: You don’t have to wear this skirt to the beach, but if you do, you’ll be the most fashionable person there — $33!

2. Spring floral: We’re in love with the way this lightweight skirt fits. Grab it in a floral pattern and wear it with a white tank top — $34!

3. Spicy cheetah gal: If you’ve got the sass, we found your new favorite summer outfit. The elastic waist keeps it extra comfy — $37!

4. Ready to dance?: We found an A-line dress that’ll have you ready to dance in the rain or sunshine. A decorative tie is icing on the cake — starting at $32!

5. Picnit outfit: Don’t have a picnic on the calendar? It’s time to plan one! You’ll be obsessed with this versatile find — $37!

6. Polka dot: It’s comfy, it’s flowy, it’s everything you want in a maxi skirt. According to reviewers, it washes up perfectly — $20!

7. Pretty pleated: Made of a polyester and spandex material, this elegant-looking skirt is lightweight and smooth — starting at $27!

8. Work attire: Maxi skirts probably don’t make you think of the office, but you’d be good to go wearing this skirt with a blouse and heels — starting at $34!

9. Bodycon fit: Any cellulite will most definitely be hidden with this textured maxi skirt, especially if you grab black or white — $37!

10. Spring queen: Festive is just the beginning. Whether you choose a floral or tribal pattern, be prepared for the compliments — starting at $13!

11. Tie waist: Talk about flattering! A tie waist is a secret hack to a flattering fit around your midsection — $31!

12. Linen look: It’s loose and wavy, exactly what you need when you’re heading to the beach. This skirt make the perfect beach coverup — $27!

13. Asymmetrical: Wear this with a one-shoulder top and you’ll be the queen of the asymmetrical style — $30!

14. Vintage beauty: Something about the lace detailing around this skirt just screams 1960s. Grab it in either a bright or a neutral hue — $39!

15. Super smooth: A thick elastic waistband serves two purposes: one, it keeps the skirt secure and two, it smoothes the belly — originally $37, now $25!

16. High slit: Last but not least, we can’t forget to include this chic beach skirt that’ll be your summertime uniform — $20!