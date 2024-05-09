Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 Bodycon Dresses Designed to Flatter Curvy Figures — Under $40

By
dress
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a curvy gal, you know the constant dilemma between choosing loose or tight clothing. “Is loose clothing more flattering for my shape? But I have curves . . . maybe I should highlight them with tighter clothes? I don’t want to highlight my trouble areas though . . . help!”

The first thing we’ll say is if you’ve got curves, own ’em, girl! To have a voluptuous figure is a gift when you know what to wear. When it comes to tight dresses, having a curvy body type is a wonderful thing! The right bodycon dress will show off your beautiful shape, minimize trouble areas and skyrocket your confidence.

But we know — finding that Price Charming of a dress is tough. That’s why we did the work for you! These dresses accentuate your hourglass figure, round the booty and ruche around the midsection for an ultra-flattering fit. You’ll want to wear these everywhere! Oh, and they’re all under $40.  Read on for our top picks!

1. One shoulder: A ruffle shoulder will give you a playful, elegant vibe wherever you go — $26!

2. Great Gatsby: Maybe you aren’t going to a ball, but this dress will make you look like you are — $32!

3. Turtleneck: No matter the season, you’ll be comfy and in style wearing this thin turtleneck dress — $36!

4. Day-to-day ‘fit: A ribbed dress can be the perfect daily outfit, especially during the summertime — $29!

5. Puff sleeves: We’re obsessed with the puff sleeves on this classy cocktail midi dress — $33!

6. Date ready: This v-neck dress is (almost) as bright and beautiful as you are. Grab it in pink or orange — $29!

7. Flattering fit: If you’re looking for a dress that outlines your shape, this slimming frock is the way to go — $23!

8. No straps needed: Don’t we all need a go-to strapless dress? If you wear it during the day, you’ll get a nice tan — $29!

9. 1960s style: There’s something vintage, sexy and chic about this velvet v-neck dress — $40!

10. Square neck: A square neck highlights your bust just enough without the full v-neck effect — $28!

Related: 15 Swimsuits To Nail a Quiet Luxury Beach Aesthetic — Starting at $21

11. Wrapped up: You’ll love the way this dress wraps around your waist and maintains a ruched look throughout — $34!

12. Simple elegance: This bodycon dress is suitable for everything from date night to a day in the office — $30!

13. Brighten up: Hey there, walking sunshine! You’ll brighten any room you enter, guaranteed — $30!

14. Buttoned beauty: Reviewers can’t stop talking about the way this stretchy button-up dress flatters their curves — $29!

15. Vacation outfit: Horizontal stripes on a long dress can be an ultra-flattering contouring combination — $33!

16. Wedding date: If you have a wedding and you’re not the bride, let this be your sign to snag the perfect dress — $29!

17. Flutter sleeves: Princess alert! Grab this sultry outfit for all of your upcoming spring and summer gatherings — $34!

Related: Get the Scandi-Girl Look With 18 Comfy European-Inspired Trouser Pants

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!