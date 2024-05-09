Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re a curvy gal, you know the constant dilemma between choosing loose or tight clothing. “Is loose clothing more flattering for my shape? But I have curves . . . maybe I should highlight them with tighter clothes? I don’t want to highlight my trouble areas though . . . help!”
The first thing we’ll say is if you’ve got curves, own ’em, girl! To have a voluptuous figure is a gift when you know what to wear. When it comes to tight dresses, having a curvy body type is a wonderful thing! The right bodycon dress will show off your beautiful shape, minimize trouble areas and skyrocket your confidence.
But we know — finding that Price Charming of a dress is tough. That’s why we did the work for you! These dresses accentuate your hourglass figure, round the booty and ruche around the midsection for an ultra-flattering fit. You’ll want to wear these everywhere! Oh, and they’re all under $40. Read on for our top picks!
1. One shoulder: A ruffle shoulder will give you a playful, elegant vibe wherever you go — $26!
2. Great Gatsby: Maybe you aren’t going to a ball, but this dress will make you look like you are — $32!
3. Turtleneck: No matter the season, you’ll be comfy and in style wearing this thin turtleneck dress — $36!
4. Day-to-day ‘fit: A ribbed dress can be the perfect daily outfit, especially during the summertime — $29!
5. Puff sleeves: We’re obsessed with the puff sleeves on this classy cocktail midi dress — $33!
6. Date ready: This v-neck dress is (almost) as bright and beautiful as you are. Grab it in pink or orange — $29!
7. Flattering fit: If you’re looking for a dress that outlines your shape, this slimming frock is the way to go — $23!
8. No straps needed: Don’t we all need a go-to strapless dress? If you wear it during the day, you’ll get a nice tan — $29!
9. 1960s style: There’s something vintage, sexy and chic about this velvet v-neck dress — $40!
10. Square neck: A square neck highlights your bust just enough without the full v-neck effect — $28!
11. Wrapped up: You’ll love the way this dress wraps around your waist and maintains a ruched look throughout — $34!
12. Simple elegance: This bodycon dress is suitable for everything from date night to a day in the office — $30!
13. Brighten up: Hey there, walking sunshine! You’ll brighten any room you enter, guaranteed — $30!
14. Buttoned beauty: Reviewers can’t stop talking about the way this stretchy button-up dress flatters their curves — $29!
15. Vacation outfit: Horizontal stripes on a long dress can be an ultra-flattering contouring combination — $33!
16. Wedding date: If you have a wedding and you’re not the bride, let this be your sign to snag the perfect dress — $29!
17. Flutter sleeves: Princess alert! Grab this sultry outfit for all of your upcoming spring and summer gatherings — $34!