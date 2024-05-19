Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In my opinion, summer is the best time of year, although I know that the season can also trigger some anxieties. The trends amplify the idea that you need to show excess skin to fully enjoy the season, and that simply isn’t fair. You don’t need to wear tight, revealing clothes to live your best life. There are plenty of loose-fitting, flattering styles that look just as (if not more) stylish. What’s most important is that you’re comfortable and confident this season, and we’re here to help you feel your best. The following loose-fitting fashions will become your summer staples, trust Us!

1. Upgraded Tee: Flowy T-shirts aren’t just for your lazy days. Case in point: this pretty lace-sleeved pick that can be worn to brunch or even the office!

2. Coquette Dreams: You don’t have to wear a skintight dress to get in on the coquette trends. The layered ruffles on this Bingerlily tank will have you living out this year’s hottest fashions without feeling uncomfortable.

3. Summer Uniform: Loose-fitting linen or cotton cropped trousers are a must-have for summer. We love this Ecupper pair because of how affordable (and comfortable) it is!

4. Better Than Leggings: Some days all you want to do is lie around in leggings (I get it), but in the summer, I suggest swapping out your loungewear for this maxi skirt — it’s just as soft and comfy, but with added breathability . . . and there’s no denying it’s super cute too!

5. No-Brainer: Everyone looks good in this loose-fitting Molerani T-shirt dress. Don’t believe me? Just ask one of the 30,000 Amazon shoppers who love it!

6. Relax! The skintight super short denim shorts that ruled the early 2000s are officially being replaced with relaxed, wide-leg silhouettes that don’t feel restrictive (bless!). I suggest splurging on a pair, like the Reformation Wilder High-Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts, because they’ll last for years!

7. Magic Touch: Only Free People would be able to design a boxy maxi dress that could look incredible on every body shape and type, and we love it!

8. Instant Confidence Boost: If you’re a bit self-conscious about your midsection but still want to show off some skin this summer, this beautifully designed Zola shorts set will help you feel your best! The flowy peplum top flows over your midsection so you can shed your insecurities and radiate confidence!

9. Groovy! Who said your beach cover-up should be basic and boring? Showcase your personality with this Maxi Kaftan that comes in nine eye-catching patterns.

10. Closet Staple: Your closet isn’t complete without a loose-fitting boxy T-shirt. Take our advice and get this one from J.Crew — it maintains its shape and freshness for years!

11. Linen Love: Whether you have a beach vacation planned or will be hanging out around home this summer, these slip-on J.Crew linen shorts will keep you cozy and styling through the season.

12. Best of the Best: Soft, swingy sun dresses feel fun and carefree. You summer wardrobe won’t be complete until you add this one from Faherty to your cart!

13. Expertly Designed: The tasteful wrap design paired with the low V-neckline on this Michael Stars top instantly slims down your upper half.

14. Smocked for the Win: My favorite summer pieces are my smocked dresses, and after laying eyes on this striped Marine Layer design, I know it’s a must-have in my closet!

15. Summer Wedding? For a comfortable, flattering frock for all special occasions, you really can’t go wrong with this flowy ASTR The Label dress.