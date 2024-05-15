Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can’t believe that the official start of summer is only a little over a month away! What’s more, it’s time to start planning your wardrobe for the hottest months of the year. Whether you’re running errands for the kids or hanging with the girls, staying as cool and airy as possible is essential. One way to do it is by opting for comfy, breezy pants.

From flowy trousers to structured denim, there is a comfy transitional pants style to buy that will make your warm weather months easier. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 comfy pants that can transition from spring to summer starting at just $20 — read on to see our picks!

1. Chill Out: These linen high waisted palazzo pants are versatile and have an intricate ankle design that allows you to cool down easily — just $30!

2. Closet Staple: These linen palazzo pants have wide-legs and an elasticated waist for added comfort— just $36!

3. Split Perfection: For those who like to have feel airy throughout the hot months, these wide leg pants can help thanks to its front-split leg design — just $28!

4. Ahoy, Matey: These wide leg jeans have two front-facing pockets and a chic button-down design that has a nautical vibe — just $40!

5. Beach Ready: If you have a vacation planned, these wide leg pants are an easy option that has you covered — just $34!

6. Y2K Vibes: For those who love the ease of Y2K style, these high-waisted cargo pants will help you achieve your look thanks to their slouchy, athletic fit — just $29!

7. Everyday Essential: These wide leg cotton gauze pants will keep you feeling breezy and they’re so neutral — just $60!

8. Flow On: We love these crop wide leg pants because they look great with heels or sneakers thanks to their cut and fit— just $79!

9. Carry It All: The cargo pants trend is here to stay, and these wide leg cargo pants are an easy way to try it — just $69!

10. Transitional Favorite: Throw on these wide leg pants with a button-down and you have an easy look that can go from day-to-night effortlessly — just $118!

11. ’90s-inspiration: These mid waisted straight leg jeans have a nostalgic look that pairs well with T-shirts and flouncy blouses — just $46!

12. On The Go: These cargo parachute jogger pants are stylish and will hold all your essentials — just $23!

13. Comfort Queen: For those who need the ease of leggings, these high waist denim leggings will elevate your ensembles — was $54, now just $41!

14. Pleats, Please! Dressing for the office can be a chore, but if you opt for these pleated wide leg pants, it won’t — just $129!

15. Hot Mama: These wide leg capri pants come with pockets and work for informal or formal moments — just $20!